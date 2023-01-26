ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RadarOnline

Four Of The Five Memphis Police Officers Who Beat Tyre Nichols 'Worse Than Rodney King' Out On Bail Ahead Of Brutal Bodycam Footage Release

Four of the five Memphis police officers charged with second-degree murder for the death of Tyre Nichols have posted bond and are out of jail, RadarOnline.com has learned. Only one officer remains in custody as the nation braces for the scheduled release of the body camera footage, which captured Nichols being beaten "worse than Rodney King."Nichols succumbed to his injuries and died in the hospital on January 10 after suffering kidney failure and cardiac arrest. Three days before, the 29-year-old FedEx driver was involved in a traffic stop that escalated to an inconceivable level of violence and cruelty. The Memphis...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Independent

Michigan mother and two young sons freeze to death in park

A Michigan mother and two children were found frozen to death over the weekend, according to police.A third child survived by seeking help from a stranger.Monica Cannady, 35, and her sons Kyle Milton, 9, and Malik Milton, 3, were found on Sunday afternoon in a park near in Pontiac, Michigan, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.An autopsy revealed that all three died due to hypothermia, according to Fox 2 Detroit.Ms Cannady’s 10-year-old daughter, who survived, sought help from a stranger living near the park and told them her family had died. They alerted the police, and the girl was...
PONTIAC, MI
The Independent

Alex Murdaugh’s cousin testifies against him at murder trial, revealing he spent over $9,000 on three guns

Alex Murdaugh’s second cousin testified how he built “Blackout” rifles worth more than $9,000 for Paul and Buster Murdaugh to hunt hogs with on their South Carolina estate.John Bedingfield, a state Department of Natural Resources agent, says that he built two .300 Blackout rifles for Alex Murdaugh at a cost of $9,188 as Christmas gifts for his sons in 2016.Mr Bedingfield, who has a federal firearms licence, told the court that he also built a third, more basic rifle for Maggie Murdaugh in April 2018 for $875.Prosecutors say that Maggie Murdaugh was murdered with a similar weapon, one of...
ISLANDTON, SC
Shine My Crown

Police Investigate Viral Video of Arrest After Fight Escalates Between 3 Black Women and 74-Year-Old White Man

A viral video showing how police responded to a fight involving three Black women and a White man has prompted an internal affairs investigation in a Colorado suburb. On Jan. 21, Westminster Police Department responded to a call at a local Party City where three women in their 20s and a 74-year-old man were involved in a physical altercation.
WESTMINSTER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy