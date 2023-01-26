Read full article on original website
Ohio Mother Desperate After Both Of Her Sons Vanished Without A TraceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCincinnati, OH
Tyre Nichols: As prosecutors consider more charges, Vice President Kamala Harris will attend the burial.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
Tyre Nichols' Life Will Be Honored At His Funeral In MemphisAbdul GhaniMemphis, TN
VP Kamala Harris will attend the burial while prosecutors consider more charges.Malek SherifMemphis, TN
Vice President Harris and Rev. Al Sharpton give eulogies during Tyre Nichols' memorial ceremony in Memphis.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
Two men say one of the Memphis police officers accused of killing Tyre Nichols pulled a gun on them
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two residents of this still-stunned city told NBC News that one of the police officers charged with murdering 29-year-old Tyre Nichols pulled a gun on them three years ago and threatened to shoot them both in the face. Glenn Harris, 24, and Demarius Hervey, 27, described...
Four Of The Five Memphis Police Officers Who Beat Tyre Nichols 'Worse Than Rodney King' Out On Bail Ahead Of Brutal Bodycam Footage Release
Four of the five Memphis police officers charged with second-degree murder for the death of Tyre Nichols have posted bond and are out of jail, RadarOnline.com has learned. Only one officer remains in custody as the nation braces for the scheduled release of the body camera footage, which captured Nichols being beaten "worse than Rodney King."Nichols succumbed to his injuries and died in the hospital on January 10 after suffering kidney failure and cardiac arrest. Three days before, the 29-year-old FedEx driver was involved in a traffic stop that escalated to an inconceivable level of violence and cruelty. The Memphis...
Police Officer Pulls Woman Over And Tells Her To Pop The Trunk, Doesn’t Realize He’s On Camera
County Henrico in Virginia One man determined that performing his job duties as a police officer for Henrico County, Virginia, was insufficient. The county officer stopped his squad car when he noticed a driver in need, and he did something unexpected for Chy-Niece Thacker.
Virginia lady drives her SUV 39 times over her husband after waking him up to discover her grandma in bed with him.
Last night in Richmond, Virginia, a woman got angry when she found out her husband was having sex with her grandmother. She drove her car over him and rolled over his body several times.
Michigan mother and two young sons freeze to death in park
A Michigan mother and two children were found frozen to death over the weekend, according to police.A third child survived by seeking help from a stranger.Monica Cannady, 35, and her sons Kyle Milton, 9, and Malik Milton, 3, were found on Sunday afternoon in a park near in Pontiac, Michigan, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.An autopsy revealed that all three died due to hypothermia, according to Fox 2 Detroit.Ms Cannady’s 10-year-old daughter, who survived, sought help from a stranger living near the park and told them her family had died. They alerted the police, and the girl was...
13-Year-Old Karon Blake Cried "I Am A Kid" As He Was Fatally Shot. The Man Who Killed Him Is Facing A Murder Charge.
Jason Lewis, a DC Parks and Recreation employee, is facing one count of second-degree murder in connection with the Jan. 7 killing of 13-year-old Karon Blake.
Ohio man dies after being shot by police as he was cleaning out late grandmother's apartment
An investigation is underway after a 28-year-old Ohio man died Tuesday, a day after he was shot by police who believed he was a burglary suspect, as, his family says, he was cleaning out his late grandmother's home. Joe Frasure was shot at early Monday in Wyoming, a city of...
They thought their daughter was dead. Instead, she's in jail, accused of killing her doppelganger.
Parents in Germany thought they discovered their daughter's dead body but police say their daughter is a murder suspect in her doppelganger's death.
Alex Murdaugh’s cousin testifies against him at murder trial, revealing he spent over $9,000 on three guns
Alex Murdaugh’s second cousin testified how he built “Blackout” rifles worth more than $9,000 for Paul and Buster Murdaugh to hunt hogs with on their South Carolina estate.John Bedingfield, a state Department of Natural Resources agent, says that he built two .300 Blackout rifles for Alex Murdaugh at a cost of $9,188 as Christmas gifts for his sons in 2016.Mr Bedingfield, who has a federal firearms licence, told the court that he also built a third, more basic rifle for Maggie Murdaugh in April 2018 for $875.Prosecutors say that Maggie Murdaugh was murdered with a similar weapon, one of...
Police Investigate Viral Video of Arrest After Fight Escalates Between 3 Black Women and 74-Year-Old White Man
A viral video showing how police responded to a fight involving three Black women and a White man has prompted an internal affairs investigation in a Colorado suburb. On Jan. 21, Westminster Police Department responded to a call at a local Party City where three women in their 20s and a 74-year-old man were involved in a physical altercation.
