Mountain Xpress

Health checkup: Patience and access

Editor’s note: The following Q&A is one of several featured in this week’s Wellness, Part 1 issue. Additional Q&As will appear in next week’s Wellness, Part 2 issue. Joe Wilkerson, founder of Body-Integrated Psychotherapy and a member of the Racial Justice Coalition’s Government Accountability Project, discusses the relationship between a healthy body and mind, the role of patience in his work and challenges community members face in addressing their health needs.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Asheville Archives: City confronts nursing issues, 1923

“Talked of in many homes in Asheville and in all parts of the country is a problem which finds little place in public print — as yet. It is the problem of nurses,” declared a Jan. 9, 1923, editorial in The Asheville Citizen. “[T]here are not enough graduate nurses who serve and the policy of the medical profession and the rules of the graduates’ guild has tended so greatly to lessen the number of partly trained and practical nurses that few of these are available.”
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Health checkup: Working with and for the community

Editor’s note: The following Q&A is one of several featured in this week’s Wellness, Part 1 issue. Additional Q&As will appear in next week’s Wellness, Part 2 issue. Ameena Batada, co-director of the UNC – Asheville – UNC – Gillings Master of Public Health program in Asheville, discusses community support, her work to address health inequities and the power of friendship.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

WNC explores psychedelic mushrooms for mental health

To an outside observer, Eliza’s life appeared to be one of untrammeled privilege. She was raised in a wealthy suburb, attended private schools and traveled widely. By her 20s, she’d earned a degree from a top university and gotten prestigious jobs in politics. But those appearances hid a...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Demystifying yoga with local teachers

If you’d told a young Tucker Shelton that he’d one day become a yoga teacher, he would have told you to get lost. Shelton recalls his first yoga class, taken while he was still in high school: “At the time, I’d never done anything like it in my life, so my body was freaking out because it was so much, so fast,” he says. “My legs went numb and were on fire, and I was just so uncomfortable.”
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Ask an expert: Yoga advice for beginners

Xpress asked local teachers to offer advice for complete beginners. Here’s what they said:. “Show up on the mat. Be willing to be a mess. Don’t worry about what other people think.” Adi Westerman, Hot Yoga Asheville. “Go ahead and make a date with yourself [to attend...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Health checkup: Offering spiritual guidance to student athletes

Editor’s note: The following Q&A is one of several featured in this week’s Wellness, Part 1 issue. Additional Q&As will appear in next week’s Wellness, Part 2 issue. Kelsey Davis, the director of Blue Ridge Service Corps and the missioner for Campus Ministry at Western Carolina University and UNC Asheville, discusses providing college athletes spiritual guidance and the challenges these students face.
themaconcountynews.com

New fitness opportunity available in Franklin

Zumba, yoga, and Pilates are a few options that visitors and residents of Macon. County can access regularly. But retired-attorney Debi Gedling has begun offering a form of exercise unfamiliar to many people. She became a certified instructor of a dance fitness format called SHiNE, an exercise concept rooted in ballet, jazz, and hip hop that is choreographed to contemporary music.
FRANKLIN, NC
Mountain Xpress

Annual Point-in-Time Count to take place January 31, 2023

Each year, the Asheville-Buncombe Continuum of Care, in collaboration with a number of local organizations that focus on housing insecurity, collects data on the people in our community that are experiencing homelessness in the annual Point in Time (PIT) count. The data collected are aggregated, with identifying information removed, and then are reported to the US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), which requires that all communities that receive HUD funding to address homelessness conduct an annual PIT Count. This count is a one night “snapshot” that, when taken each year, can provide an overview of the population and trends over time.
ASHEVILLE, NC
uncorkedasheville.com

13 Best Restaurants Near Biltmore Estate In Asheville, NC

Uncover the best restaurants near Biltmore Estate in Asheville, NC – from locals and Biltmore annual passholders. Biltmore Estate is America’s largest home and Asheville’s hottest attraction. Even as locals, we enjoy the estate for its holiday decorations, restaurants, vibrant blooms, and hiking trails. We 100% think...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Letter: When teddy bears meet power lines

To the “people” who think it is fun to adorn our downtown power lines with stuffed animals:. On Tuesday, Jan. 17, I arrived at work, on time, to the popular downtown café that employs me to be greeted by the generous owner, who informed me that we would not be opening for business that day.
Mountain Xpress

Letter: A creative solution for affordable housing

When Lee Walker Heights was transformed from 96 apartment units into a subdivision of 212 units, it was a prime opportunity for Asheville to convert these units from subsidized housing apartments into affordable condominiums that qualifying low-income residents could buy. This would be a win-win for residents and the city.
musicfestnews.com

Brown Eyed Women: “We’ve got North Carolina on our minds!”

Brown Eyed Women: “We’ve got North Carolina on our minds!”. Indeed they do! The six-woman juggernaut known as Brown Eyed Women have gathered again, this time for three dates in North Carolina at the beginning of February: High Rock Outfitters in Lexington, Salvage Station in Asheville, and The Pour House Music Hall & Record Shop in Raleigh. In March, they’ve got a pop-up show at Sunrise Sand in Fort Pierce followed by a beautiful private event in Boca Raton.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Code Purple in effect for Saturday 1/28/23

Code Purple is in effect for Saturday, 1/28/23. National Weather Service predicts the temp will be 28° F and the wind chill is predicted to be 22° F. Additional weather information found at weather.gov. Purpose of Code Purple:. The purpose of the Code Purple procedure is to provide...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Trent Holbert, the former pastor at The Ridge Church in Black Mountain has been ordered to spend up to 14 years in prison for sexually assaulting a minor. On Wednesday, Holbert took a plea deal to multiple lesser charges for grooming a 15-year-old girl. According to the victim’s family, Holbert used his title as pastor to manipulate the victim.
ASHEVILLE, NC
The Daily South

Experience North Carolina’s Secret Winter Season

It’s little wonder why western North Carolina’s mountain towns seduce us in the spring, summer, and fall with their siren calls of blooming dogwoods, mild temperatures, and brilliant foliage. The real mystery is why we tend to neglect these same places in the colder months, when there’s a singular allure that blankets the region like a dusting of pure snow. Yes, you’ll likely have to layer up for outdoor adventures, but this is a corner of the South that’s mastered the restorative art of cozy. Here’s how to spend a winter weekend in Highlands or Cashiers, where you’re sure to find a warm welcome even when it feels chilly outside.
HIGHLANDS, NC

