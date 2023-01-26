ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bestattractions.org

Convenient Things to Do in Penn Hills, Pennsylvania

Places to visit in Penn Hills, PA. Penn Hills is a borough of Pittsburgh, and it has many exciting attractions and activities despite being only twelve minutes east of downtown. As a result, it’s a great place to stop if you’re passing through or going to a nearby event, like Carnegie Museums in Oakland.
PENN HILLS, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Joseph Sabino Mistick: Can we save Downtown Pittsburgh?

People are worried about Downtown Pittsburgh. The recent daytime killing of a young man in broad daylight in the heart of Pittsburgh’s business and entertainment district has some businesses and residents worrying that Downtown might be over. It was the latest in a string of violent encounters and brazen...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

PNC closing another batch of branches, sparing Pittsburgh, as 2023 cuts near 100

PITTSBURGH — PNC has filed another 19 regulatory applications to shutter branches across seven states. Pittsburgh is spared as the cuts are largely branches within supermarkets Giant Foods and Stop & Shop in the MidAtlantic region. Four branches — one each in Illinois and Ohio and two in Michigan — are also on the chopping block, according to PNC’s new filing with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

New Kensington's Golden Dawn goes into new year under new ownership

For Gene Tommasi, becoming a new owner of the New Kensington Golden Dawn has brought his grocery career full circle — after he thought it was over. Tommasi of Mt. Lebanon and Jim Faccenda of Bethel Park took over ownership of the 60-year-old neighborhood grocery store in June. After painting, cleaning, replacing equipment and reorganizing, they celebrated the start of their ownership over two weeks in November.
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
Tribune-Review

Pitt law dean Amy Wildermuth departs her post

The University of Pittsburgh will be looking for a new dean in the months ahead with the announced departure of Amy Wildermuth, who held the position for 4 1/2 years until this week. Provost Ann Cudd delivered word of the transition Monday in a two-paragraph message to law school colleagues...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Community in shock as Greensburg police chief's apparent double life is exposed

It wasn’t a major arrest, but one that can make a small difference in a community. Shawn Denning got a tip Aug. 10 and the next day staked out Spring Avenue in Greensburg, eyes peeled for a blue Chevrolet Colorado. The driver had a few bundles of heroin, according to the criminal complaint Denning would file Jan. 5 after the suspect apparently decided not to cooperate with authorities on future narcotics investigations.
GREENSBURG, PA
Centre Daily

Study of Pittsburgh bridge collapse looking at leg fractures

Investigators looking into the collapse of a Pittsburgh bridge nearly one year ago are looking closely at damage to the legs of the structure, the National Transportation Safety Board said Thursday. An agency update on the Jan, 28, 2022, failure of the Fern Hollow Bridge said its engineers are examining...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Late Pittsburgh artist Natiq Jalil remembered with Gallery Crawl show

Pittsburgh lost a major voice in the arts community when Natiq Jalil suddenly passed away late last year. Now, the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, along with The Coloured Section Black Artists’ Collective, will dedicate this month's Downtown Gallery Crawl to his work and legacy. On Fri., Jan. 27, the Crawl,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Cranberry Township couple has a whole world in their basement

Nestled in a basement of a home in Cranberry Township is a miniature world — one where people can time travel back to the 1950s and see a vintage version of Pittsburgh. This world is an elaborate HO-scale model train display with more than 100 feet of track built by Rene Harms and his wife, Nancy.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
wtae.com

Ryan Shazier on new business venture

We all know the story of former Steeler Ryan Shazier and his fight to get over a spinal injury. While it ended his playing career, he has found new challenges. The latest venture is putting his name on a medical marijuana brand. It might sound strange, but Shazier tells Pittsburgh's...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

EPA ruling could shutter W. Pa power plant ahead of schedule

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has found that a western Pennsylvania power plant can no longer dump toxic coal ash into unlined ponds, a ruling that could close the plant before its planned retirement in 2028. Along with coal-powered plants in Texas, Arizona, Michigan, and North Dakota, Keystone-Conemaugh Projects, LLC staved off upgrading its coal […] The post EPA ruling could shutter W. Pa power plant ahead of schedule appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Vendors at Greensburg antiques show share a passion for the past

Jeff Poole’s grandmother would never let him into her china closet. Today, however, Poole is in everyone else’s china closet, as owner of On the Diamond Antiques in Ligonier. An Irwin resident, Poole was watching the snow swirl outside the Greensburg Country Club on Thursday afternoon as he and other vendors started setting up for the Southwestern Pennsylvania Council for the Arts’ Greensburg Antiques Show and Sale, which opens Friday at the club in Hempfield.
GREENSBURG, PA
FanSided

Miami basketball collapses late losing at Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh went on an 11-0 run over the final 2:25 seconds to defeat the Miami basketball team 71-68 Saturday in the Steel City. Miami had three turnovers in the final minute of the game. The Hurricanes were in control throughout the second half. Pittsburgh did not take its first lead of the second half until 33 seconds left.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy