This building downtown has an ice hockey rink on its roofTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
4 Amazing Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Renowned Sports Doctor DiesOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
New Kensington man appeals conviction for fatal shooting and claims the jury persecuted him with harsh sentenceJade Talks CrimeNew Kensington, PA
Visit the Country's Steepest Street Here in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPittsburgh, PA
bestattractions.org
Convenient Things to Do in Penn Hills, Pennsylvania
Places to visit in Penn Hills, PA. Penn Hills is a borough of Pittsburgh, and it has many exciting attractions and activities despite being only twelve minutes east of downtown. As a result, it’s a great place to stop if you’re passing through or going to a nearby event, like Carnegie Museums in Oakland.
pghcitypaper.com
After decades without a grocer, Millvale Market has the neighborhood buzzing
Millvale has yearned for an accessible grocery store within its heavily residential community. Jen Saffron realized this once she set up the social media accounts for Millvale Market, a small business she and business partner Derek Dumont will open this month. "It's hard to explain the degree to which people...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Joseph Sabino Mistick: Can we save Downtown Pittsburgh?
People are worried about Downtown Pittsburgh. The recent daytime killing of a young man in broad daylight in the heart of Pittsburgh’s business and entertainment district has some businesses and residents worrying that Downtown might be over. It was the latest in a string of violent encounters and brazen...
PNC closing another batch of branches, sparing Pittsburgh, as 2023 cuts near 100
PITTSBURGH — PNC has filed another 19 regulatory applications to shutter branches across seven states. Pittsburgh is spared as the cuts are largely branches within supermarkets Giant Foods and Stop & Shop in the MidAtlantic region. Four branches — one each in Illinois and Ohio and two in Michigan — are also on the chopping block, according to PNC’s new filing with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.
From perfume to light bulbs, Lower Burrell Plaza’s former JCPenney building getting more than a facelift
A couple of mannequins and a drop ceiling were among the last vestiges inside the old JCPenney building in Lower Burrell, now gutted to make way for an open-air, 90,000-square-foot electrical supply warehouse and store. The former department store’s brick shell still stands, but most of the interior is gone....
New Kensington's Golden Dawn goes into new year under new ownership
For Gene Tommasi, becoming a new owner of the New Kensington Golden Dawn has brought his grocery career full circle — after he thought it was over. Tommasi of Mt. Lebanon and Jim Faccenda of Bethel Park took over ownership of the 60-year-old neighborhood grocery store in June. After painting, cleaning, replacing equipment and reorganizing, they celebrated the start of their ownership over two weeks in November.
Pitt law dean Amy Wildermuth departs her post
The University of Pittsburgh will be looking for a new dean in the months ahead with the announced departure of Amy Wildermuth, who held the position for 4 1/2 years until this week. Provost Ann Cudd delivered word of the transition Monday in a two-paragraph message to law school colleagues...
Community in shock as Greensburg police chief's apparent double life is exposed
It wasn’t a major arrest, but one that can make a small difference in a community. Shawn Denning got a tip Aug. 10 and the next day staked out Spring Avenue in Greensburg, eyes peeled for a blue Chevrolet Colorado. The driver had a few bundles of heroin, according to the criminal complaint Denning would file Jan. 5 after the suspect apparently decided not to cooperate with authorities on future narcotics investigations.
Sheetz reviewing ‘smile policy’ requiring employees to have no visible dental issues
ALTOONA, Pa. — Sheetz is reviewing its “smile policy” that says employees can’t have visible dental issues. According to our partners at TribLIVE.com, the employee handbook says applicants with obvious missing, broken or badly discolored teeth are not qualified for employment with Sheetz. Applicants are excluded...
Centre Daily
Study of Pittsburgh bridge collapse looking at leg fractures
Investigators looking into the collapse of a Pittsburgh bridge nearly one year ago are looking closely at damage to the legs of the structure, the National Transportation Safety Board said Thursday. An agency update on the Jan, 28, 2022, failure of the Fern Hollow Bridge said its engineers are examining...
pghcitypaper.com
Late Pittsburgh artist Natiq Jalil remembered with Gallery Crawl show
Pittsburgh lost a major voice in the arts community when Natiq Jalil suddenly passed away late last year. Now, the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, along with The Coloured Section Black Artists’ Collective, will dedicate this month's Downtown Gallery Crawl to his work and legacy. On Fri., Jan. 27, the Crawl,...
cranberryeagle.com
Cranberry Township couple has a whole world in their basement
Nestled in a basement of a home in Cranberry Township is a miniature world — one where people can time travel back to the 1950s and see a vintage version of Pittsburgh. This world is an elaborate HO-scale model train display with more than 100 feet of track built by Rene Harms and his wife, Nancy.
wtae.com
Ryan Shazier on new business venture
We all know the story of former Steeler Ryan Shazier and his fight to get over a spinal injury. While it ended his playing career, he has found new challenges. The latest venture is putting his name on a medical marijuana brand. It might sound strange, but Shazier tells Pittsburgh's...
EPA ruling could shutter W. Pa power plant ahead of schedule
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has found that a western Pennsylvania power plant can no longer dump toxic coal ash into unlined ponds, a ruling that could close the plant before its planned retirement in 2028. Along with coal-powered plants in Texas, Arizona, Michigan, and North Dakota, Keystone-Conemaugh Projects, LLC staved off upgrading its coal […] The post EPA ruling could shutter W. Pa power plant ahead of schedule appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
The Kauffman Grand, a state-of-the-art skyscraper located in the heart of downtown, boasts a unique and exclusive feature that sets it apart from other buildings in the area: an ice hockey rink on its roof.
Dunkin’ in Lower Burrell to open in March; Youngwood location eyed for summer
The former First National Bank in Burrell Plaza in Lower Burrell is getting a much-needed facelift with a colorful Dunkin’ façade previewing the opening of the popular coffee, doughnut and snack shop. The Lower Burrell Dunkin’ likely will open in March, said Chelsea Halker, marketing manager of Heartland...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Vendors at Greensburg antiques show share a passion for the past
Jeff Poole’s grandmother would never let him into her china closet. Today, however, Poole is in everyone else’s china closet, as owner of On the Diamond Antiques in Ligonier. An Irwin resident, Poole was watching the snow swirl outside the Greensburg Country Club on Thursday afternoon as he and other vendors started setting up for the Southwestern Pennsylvania Council for the Arts’ Greensburg Antiques Show and Sale, which opens Friday at the club in Hempfield.
Miami basketball collapses late losing at Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh went on an 11-0 run over the final 2:25 seconds to defeat the Miami basketball team 71-68 Saturday in the Steel City. Miami had three turnovers in the final minute of the game. The Hurricanes were in control throughout the second half. Pittsburgh did not take its first lead of the second half until 33 seconds left.
KDKA-TV Ken Rice Writes a Poem that Shocked Rick Dayton
How good of a writer are you? Are you better than artificial intelligence? Ken Rice of KDKA-TV joined the Rick Dayton Show for his daily appearance and “wrote” a poem for Rick about a snowy day in Pittsburgh.
wtae.com
'Project Lifesaver' offered for free to residents in Allegheny County
MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — When someone goes missing, every second matters. Local law enforcement say that's especially true when those that go missing have some sort of disability. Right now, in Allegheny County, there is a free program designed to help those with the propensity to wander to stay....
