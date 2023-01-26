Read full article on original website
rhonda
3d ago
Great! For those against it: it’s for MEDICINAL use, not recreational use! And it comes many forms: gummies, hard candies, chocolates, tinctures/drops, creams/salves, etc. I know so many people that will benefit from this yet there are so many who think it’s wrong bc their only knowledge of cannabis is recreational smoking.
4
Mississippi’s first medical marijuana sale made in Brookhaven
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – The first legal medical marijuana sale in Mississippi history took place in Brookhaven on Wednesday, January25. Mockingbird Cannabis supplied six different strands of flower buds to The Cannabis Company. ”Some people have been waiting for this since 2020, since the Initiative 65. Unfortunately, that was struck down by Mississippi Supreme Court. […]
Commercial Dispatch
Carpenter honored as a ‘Top CEO’ in Mississippi
Mississippi Business Journal recognized Columbus-Lowndes Convention and Visitors Bureau executive director Nancy Carpenter as a “Top CEO” at a Thursday breakfast at the Old Capitol Inn in Jackson. Honorees were selected for “excelling in their respective fields while impacting their companies and communities,” a press release from CVB...
Good Day Farm makes history with first sale of medical cannabis in Mississippi, plans to open locations in six more Mississippi towns
Good Day Farm, a leading cannabis company in the South, made history today when its flower was sold to an Oxford, Mississippi medical patient. The cannabis flower, cultivated at Good Day Farm’s 130,000 square-foot facility, became the first legal medical cannabis purchase in the state almost one year after the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act was signed into law.
1st legal medical marijuana sales are made in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Patients have started buying medical marijuana in Mississippi, nearly a year after the products were legalized in the state. The Mississippi Medical Marijuana Association said in a news release Thursday that the first purchases happened Wednesday at The Cannabis Company in Brookhaven and at two dispensaries in Oxford — Hybrid Relief and Star Buds.
Steel plant to expand with $244 million investment in Ky.
A Kentucky stainless steel plant is spending $244 million to expand its facility in Carroll County, one of several economic development projects announced by Gov. Andy Beshear this week.
thegazebogazette.com
MDMR joins Foundation for Mississippi Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks
The Mississippi Department of Marine Resources (MDMR) has joined the Foundation for Mississippi, Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks following a board vote at the Foundation’s January meeting. The Foundation was formed to augment the State of Mississippi’s efforts to ensure the conservation and enhancement of the state’s fish and wildlife...
Mississippi Small Business Development Center offers statewide virtual access
The Mississippi Small Business Development Center at the University of Mississippi is supporting small-business owners and budding entrepreneurs across the state through a system of Virtual Access Centers. The Mississippi SBDC has partnered with Regions Bank and with Mississippi community colleges through its Rural Development Initiative to establish 27 VACs....
WLOX
Dr. Phillip Levin talks about medical marijuana in Mississippi
Family speaks out following fatal Gulfport fire that killed two children. The family of two children who died in a fire at William Bell Apartments in Gulfport are sharing new details on how those who were hospitalized are doing. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Friday, the George County School District...
leisuregrouptravel.com
Gastronomic Gas Station Food Spots in Mississippi that are Surprisingly Delicious
The mention of good food and gas stations in the same breath is not a juxtaposition in Mississippi, rather it’s a Southern tradition. In Mississippi, gas station eateries are more than a fuel stop and unhealthy snack grab for travelers. Folks south of the Mason-Dixon line covet refueling station food because they are a deep part of the culinary culture.
‘The state threw them to the wolves’: Health department struggles to manage massive medical marijuana program
Behind closed doors, Mississippi’s eight-person medical cannabis office is struggling against its workload. The Health Department office charged by the Legislature with running Mississippi’s new medical marijuana program is steeped in disorganization: agents rarely visit cultivation sites, application backlogs reach hundreds deep, and lags in communication with licensees often stretch on for weeks, a Mississippi […]
kicks96news.com
Medical Marijuana Cards Activated As Dispensaries Prepare to Open
With dispensaries across Mississippi getting ready to start selling medical marijuana, people who’ve been approved to buy it will be ready. The Mississippi Cannabis Patients Alliance says the Department of Health has activated the ID cards that patients will use. About 1,850 patients have received ID cards. MCPA expects the dispensaries to open one-by-one with a limited selection of products. The state has licensed 163 dispensaries in 32 counties.
$605,000 jackpot up for grabs in tonight’s Mississippi Lottery drawing
The jackpot for one of Mississippi’s most popular lottery drawings has not been won since early December and now sits at $605,000. Mississippi Lottery officials bumped up the jackpot for the Saturday, Jan. 28, drawing of Mississippi Match 5 after Thursday’s drawing yielded no jackpot winners. To win...
WMAZ
Medical marijuana gets approval to distribute to residents in Georgia
ATLANTA — The Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission voted to approve regulations for two companies that received licenses to manufacture and distribute low THC oil on Wednesday. Despite that, there’s still no timeline on when that could begin. Now, the bureaucracy holding things up is incredibly frustrating to...
DeSoto Times Today
Walker announces candidacy for Mississippi House District 7
A Southaven tour bus company operator has announced that he is running as a Republican for the Mississippi House District 7 seat being vacated by retiring incumbent Steven Hopkins. Dr. Progeorlan Walker said he will fight hard to bring money to north Mississippi for much needed infrastructure improvements and will...
Mississippi Match 5 jackpot climbs to $605,000
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Match 5 jackpot for Saturday’s drawing climbed to $605,000 after no one won the jackpot during Thursday’s drawing. To win the second-largest Match 5 jackpot to date, a player must match all five numbers, which has not occurred since the December 10, 2022, drawing. The largest Mississippi Match 5 jackpot, […]
magnoliastatelive.com
Mississippi landscape expert offers tips for getting yards into shape after harsh winter
When it comes to beautifying lawns and gardens, Jeff McManus knows his way around the grounds. As director of landscape services at the University of Mississippi, McManus has built a national reputation for excellence, resulting in the Ole Miss campus repeatedly being recognized as one of the most beautiful in the country.
WLBT
Medical marijuana expected to hit some store shelves by Friday
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s been nearly a year since Gov. Tate Reeves signed medical marijuana into law, but patients in Mississippi still aren’t able to access the product. That could all change this week when marijuana is set to hit dispensary shelves. Shop owners and their patients...
Mississippi leaders react to Tyre Nichols’ death
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Government and organization leaders say they’re disturbed by the violent death of Tyre Nichols. They are calling for stricter law enforcement policies. The brutal beating and death of Nichols has many asking why Memphis police acted with such force. “What were they thinking at that moment? Is there that much rage […]
Bills aim to crack down on crime in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann (R-Miss.) announced a number of Senate bills aimed at curbing violent crime in Mississippi. Half of the bills announced on Thursday address carjacking and stolen property. The Senate Judiciary B Committee on Thursday gave the first round of approval to Senate Bill 2101, sending it to the […]
wcbi.com
Mississippi Match 5 Bumps Up to $605,000
JACKSON, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – Mississippi Lottery officials have bumped up the jackpot amount again for the Saturday, Jan. 28, drawing of Mississippi Match 5 after Thursday’s drawing yielded no jackpot winners. To win the jackpot for Mississippi Match 5, a player must match all five numbers, which...
