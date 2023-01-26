ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

rolling out

LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy

LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to horrible Joey Bosa heckler situation

Los Angeles Chargers star defensive lineman Joey Bosa traveled to Eastern Pennsylvania on Sunday to support his brother, San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa, in the NFC Championship against the Philadelphia Eagles. Eagles fans noticed Bosa standing outside Lincoln Bank Stadium before the game and couldn’t resist heckling the star who had already got Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Joey Bosa heckler situation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Kerr: Fearless DiVincenzo becoming Dubs fan favorite

Donte DiVincenzo quickly has become one of Warriors fans' favorite players. His play and veteran leadership on the court has been vital to Golden State's recent success and has resulted in the 25-year-old becoming a reliable option off the bench for coach Steve Kerr. Kerr joined KNBR 680's "Tolbert &...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBA

2023 NBA All-Star starters announced

LeBron James is closing in on Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s NBA career scoring record. And now, he has caught Abdul-Jabbar on another page of the All-Star record book. James was announced Thursday as an NBA All-Star for the 19th time, the Los Angeles Lakers’ star tying Abdul-Jabbar for the most selections in league history. James — the leading overall vote-getter — will be the captain of one of the teams for the Feb. 19 All-Star Game in Salt Lake City, while Eastern Conference voting leader Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks will captain the other side.

