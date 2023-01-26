Read full article on original website
Related
ffnews.com
Trustly closes acquisition of Ecospend – becoming the leading Open Banking payments company in the UK
Trustly, the global payments platform for digital account-to-account (A2A) transactions today announces the closing of the acquisition of UK-based Open Banking payments platform Ecospend, following FCA approval. Trustly and Ecospend together become the leading Open Banking payments company in the UK, featuring connectivity with over 80 banks and a consumer reach of approximately 50 million consumers.
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Credit Karma to pay $3M for misleading consumers, feds say
The Federal Trade Commission has finalized its order, forcing Credit Karma to pay prospective customers $3 million for tricking them into applying for "pre-approved" credit card offers.
What to Know About TurboTax Before You File Your Taxes This Year
Don’t get tricked into paying for tax prep if you don’t have to. Learn how the biggest tax preparation companies have suppressed free filling options for years.
ffnews.com
FIN-FSA withdraws Nada express osk’s registration under the Act on Payment Institutions to provide payment service without authorisation
The FIN-FSA withdraws Nada express osk’s registration under the Act on Payment Institutions, which entitled it to provide payment service. The withdrawal is due to omissions concerning compliance with anti-money laundering regulation. In August 2021, the FIN-FSA imposed several action requirements on Nada to rectify shortcomings identified in the...
ffnews.com
Eltropy Partners With Akuvo to Embed Texting Into Collections of Credit Unions
With the partnership, CFIs can now integrate Eltropy’s industry-leading Texting communication platform quickly and easily into Aperture, AKUVO’s modern, cloud-based Collection solution powered by data and analytics.“Integration between Eltropy and AKUVO’s Aperture will provide collectors with a powerful Texting platform to guide their account holders through a proactive, effective collections experience,” said Steve Castagna, Chief Revenue and Operating Officer at AKUVO. “We love that our two companies have a similar, visionary approach to using data and analytics to help improve the financial lives of the members of the credit union and banking customers we serve, and we’re excited to see what we can achieve together.”
ffnews.com
Worldline Launches Buland Bharat Digital Payments Suite for a Stronger and Inclusive India
Worldline [Euronext: WLN], a global leader in payments services, today announced the launch of its Buland Bharat digital payments suite, which is designed specially keeping in mind the needs and wants of small and medium businesses (SMBs) in India. The Buland Bharat digital payments suite is in line with the...
ffnews.com
Tilta’s Ingmar Stupp: Navigating the Financial Storm with Buy Now, Pay Later
Tilta‘s CEO, Ingmar Stupp, shares his insights on how the Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) industry is impacting the current financial crisis. As one of the leading figures in the BNPL industry, Ingmar has a unique perspective on how this innovative financial solution is helping consumers and businesses alike. He’ll discuss the challenges and opportunities presented by the current economic climate and explain how Tilta is leveraging BNPL to help its customers.
ffnews.com
Bitpanda Technology Solutions launches a SaaS product for Banks, Fintechs and other platforms
Bitpanda, the leading European digital asset platform, is excited to announce the launch of Bitpanda Technology Solutions, the most scalable Investing-as a-service infrastructure available in Europe and globally. Already serving 20+ million customers with its initial White Label API, Bitpanda Technologies Solution is now adding features, asset classes and several regulatory licences to its offering.
ffnews.com
N26 Appoints Arnd Schwierholz as Chief Financial Officer
N26, The Mobile Bank, today announced the appointment of Arnd Schwierholz as its new Chief Financial Officer. The experienced manager will lead the company’s financial department moving forward. Arnd Schwierholz brings decades of experience in the technology industry and in financial management for publicly traded companies to his new...
ffnews.com
Nav Builds Momentum as Leading Financial Health Platform for Small Businesses Through Nuula Acquisition
Nav, the leading financial health platform for small businesses, announced today their acquisition of Nuula’s assets. The acquisition adds many mobile app features to Nav’s existing small business solutions, making it easy for users to compare financing options based on actual financial data. The acquisition reinforces Nav’s technology advantage in building a platform that serves the complex landscape of small business, making financial options more transparent to the over 32 million small businesses in the US.
ffnews.com
Transcend Appoints Advisory Board Members to Support Global Expansion
Transcend, a leading provider of analytics, optimization, and automation for collateral, liquidity, and funding, has appointed senior advisory board members to support its accelerating global expansion. Joining the advisory board is Stephanie Dimarco, founder and former CEO of Advent Software, who led the company to IPO and later sale to...
ffnews.com
Global Processing Services Appoints Former Visa Executive Jim McCarthy to Lead Global Sales and Product
Global Processing Services (“GPS”), a fast-growing next-gen global payments technology platform, today announced the appointment of Jim McCarthy as Executive Vice President – Global Head of Sales and Product, and Kevin Fox as the company’s new Chief Revenue Officer. In this newly created role, Jim will lead GPS’ global commercial and product teams in close collaboration with Kevin on sales acceleration.
ffnews.com
Ripple Names Monica Long As President
Today, Ripple announced that it has promoted SVP and General Manager Monica Long to the role of President. Coming off Ripple’s strongest year yet, Monica is one of driving forces behind why Ripple is as successful as it is today despite multiple crypto winters and headwinds in the industry. She joined Ripple in 2013 when the company had only 10 employees. At a time when crypto was barely a blip on the radar, she was in the trenches establishing Ripple as a responsible leader in the crypto industry – working with regulators and evangelizing the benefits and utility of crypto, as well as earning the trust of financial institutions globally.
ffnews.com
Sierra Leone Invites Investors to EnSierra Leone Invites Investors to Engage in Licensing Round at Invest in African Energy Receptiongage in Licensing Round at Invest in African Energy Reception
Director General of the Petroleum Directorate of Sierra Leone, Foday B. L. Mansaray, implored investors to maximize the country’s upstream potential during the Invest in African Energy reception in London on Thursday, organized by the African Energy Chamber (www.EnergyChamber.org). Having launched its fifth licensing round last May, Sierra Leone (http://bit.ly/3EOMlXh) is seeking to advance in its nascent oil and gas sector, offering over 63,000 square kilometers of highly prospective acreage, with which the Petroleum Directorate has invited investors to engage through block and technical data acquisition.
Comments / 0