Olivia Wilde embraces Jason Sudeikis amid custody battle, Harry Styles split
Looks like Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis are starting 2023 on good terms. Amid their highly publicized custody battle – and the actress’ recent split from Harry Styles – the exes were spotted putting on a united front in Los Angeles on Friday. Wilde, 38, and Sudeikis, 47, were photographed hugging it out in a public parking lot, seemingly paying no mind to onlookers as they exchanged smiles and happily embraced. The “Don’t Worry Darling” director was dressed casually in a yellow varsity sweatshirt with matching Adidas sneakers and jeans. Sudeikis also opted for comfort in an off-white hoodie, navy blue pants and a...
Marc Anthony Marries Nadia Ferreira In Romantic Miami Ceremony: Photos
Marc Anthony, 53, and Miss Universe Paraguay Nadia Ferreira, 23, are married! The couple wed in a stunningly lavish ceremony on January 28, 2023 at the Pérez Art Museum Miami in a ceremony officiated by Francis X. Suarez, per Hola magazine. The bride wore a dress by Galia Lahav and the groom sported a suit by in Christian Dior. The star-studded affair was attended by David Beckham — also the Best Man — along with his wife Victoria Beckham.
A.V. Club
6 things you have to watch on TV this weekend
Welcome to the weekend edition of What’s On. Here are the big things happening on TV from Friday, January 27, to Sunday, January 29. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekly What’s On will publish on Sundays.]. 1. Jason Segel and Harrison Ford lead Shrinking. Apple TV+, Friday,...
sportszion.com
Tom Brady’s Ex-wife Gisele Bündchen appears to confirm rumors on her relationship with Jiu-Jitsu Coach Joaquim Valente
Gisele Bündchen, the supermodel and ex–wife of Tom Brady, was recently spotted in Costa Rica with her jiu–Jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente. This sparked rumors of the two being on romantic terms in November 2022. The couple was seen having dinner together and later strolling with Gisele Bündchen’s kids.
JLO places a condition on Marc Anthony to be able to marry 23-year-old Nadia Ferreira
Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony have maintained a good friendship since they separated, and they do this for the well-being of the children they have in common. In addition, the ex-partner has always decided to support each other in any circumstance.
EXCLUSIVE: First look at Nadia Ferreira’s wedding gowns
Choosing a wedding dress is probably one of the most important tasks during the planification and organization of a wedding. The dress must be in harmony with the rest of the mood of the ceremony, and represent, to the greatest extent possible, the actual style of the bride. ...
Amanda Seyfried says she regrets filming movies as a teenager ‘without her underwear’
Amanda Seyfried has opened up about regretting some of her earlier career choices - including filming scenes 'without her underwear' as a teenager. The 37-year-old actress, who is best known for her roles in Jennifer's Body, Mean Girls, Les Misérables and the Mamma Mia series, recently reflected on feeling 'pressured' in her earlier years as an actress.
A.V. Club
Eddie Murphy will do more Shrek movies (or a spin-off) if Dreamworks asks
Puss In Boots: The Last Wish is lighting up the box office charts, at least among people who don’t want to see Avatar or Skinamarink, but Eddie Murphy has verbalized a question that we all should’ve been contemplating: Why is Puss In Boots from the Shrek movies getting so many spin-offs when Donkey from the Shrek movies doesn’t get any? Granted, Murphy played Donkey in the Shrek movies, so he’s more invested in this than anyone, but… he’s still right!
Kim Kardashian Reveals Mom Kris Jenner’s Favorite Song On Their ‘Date Night’: Watch
Kim Kardashian, 42, and Kris Jenner, 67, had an eventful mother and daughter night on Saturday and revealed a fun fact to fans. It was the latter’s favorite song, which happens to be “All For You” by Janet Jackson, according to Kim. The ladies were sitting in a car as they filmed the video, which was posted to Instagram, and the same song was playing in the background.
A.V. Club
R.I.P. Tom Verlaine, guitarist, singer, and co-founder of influential band Television
Tom Verlaine has died. As the singer, songwriter, and guitar player for influential New York band Television, Verlaine shaped the sound of rock and punk music in the 1970s and beyond, applying a poetic flair (and serious musicianship) to the rougher edges of the wider movement. After Television broke up in 1978, Verlaine embarked on an extensive solo career that saw him release ten albums across the ensuing decades, exploring a variety of musical themes that generally get tossed together under the label “post-punk.” Per Variety, Verlaine died on Saturday after what’s been reported as a “brief illness.” He was 73.
A.V. Club
Tobey Maguire tells Marvel that he’d love for someone to cast him as Spider-man
Look, everyone wants to play Spider-Man. It’s perhaps any actor’s most sought-after role behind Hamlet and The Joker. To prove yourself as a young Hollywood A-lister, you better start learning the phrase, “With great power comes great responsibility.”. One actor who would love to play Spider-Man is...
A.V. Club
Lance Reddick joins the Percy Jackson show as Zeus
The producers of Disney+’s Percy Jackson series have just officially reached out and pulled the “Add some immediate interest to our cast” lever—which is to say that Variety reports that certified TV royalty Lance Reddick has just been added to show’s roster, where he’ll be playing the king of the Olympian gods, Zeus.
A.V. Club
The Bear breakout Ayo Edebiri is taking her talents to the MCU
Yes chef! The Bear star Ayo Edebiri is the latest actor to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as reported by Variety. She’ll be appearing in Thunderbolts, a team-up movie featuring an assortment of morally flexible anti-heroes that Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige describes as “a ragtag bunch.” Her role is currently being kept under wraps.
A.V. Club
Ray Stevenson does his actorly duty and replaces Kevin Spacey in Genghis Khan epic
There comes a time in every actor’s life when they must decide whether or not they are willing to replace Kevin Spacey in a movie. For Ray Stevenson, that time is today. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Stevenson will take over for Spacey on the historical drama 1242: Gateway To The West. Spacey exited the project last year amid sexual assault charges in the U.K. He pleaded not guilty to the five charges against him, including four counts of sexual assault, writes The Hollywood Reporter. Recently, a U.S. jury found Spacey not liable for sexually abusing Anthony Rapp in 1986. He still has a total of 12 sexual-offense charges in the U.K.
Best albums to blast at full volume for couples and singles on Valentine’s Day
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Miley Cyrus and Shakira toss some musical shade at exes Revenge is more than a way to balance the scales so you can get even. As pop stars frequently demonstrate, throwing some shade on your ex is a great way to top the charts and come out […]
A.V. Club
Willem Dafoe is in talks for Robert Eggers' Nosferatu
Willem Dafoe and Robert Eggers are currently two films into what’s been a very profitable creative partnership so far, with Dafoe serving as one of the lobster-shillings leads of Eggers’ claustrophobic The Lighthouse in 2019, before adding a little “weird dog shaman” energy to the directors’ recent Hamlet riff The Northman. Now, Deadline reports, Dafoe and Eggers are looking into whether the third time will be the sanguine charm, as Dafoe is reportedly in talks to co-star in the director’s upcoming adaptation of classic vampire story Nosferatu.
A.V. Club
Drew Barrymore comes to Ryan Kiera Armstrong's defense over Firestarter Razzie nomination
Drew Barrymore—queen of all that’s fair and just in this world—called out the Razzie Awards for their former nomination of Firestarter’s Ryan Kiera Armstrong for “Worst Actress.”. “I don’t like it,” Barrymore tells CBS Mornings. “She is younger and it is bullying. We do want...
A.V. Club
Michael B. Jordan's star power saves a standard Saturday Night Live
On the cusp of his directorial debut for Creed III, Saturday Night Live welcomed Michael B. Jordan as a first-time host. Jordan stands as one of the most talented actors of his generation and a modern movie star that he channeled into sketch comedy success. Following last week with a comedic host like Aubrey Plaza might have been difficult for some, but Jordan handled the pressure with aplomb. From sketch to sketch, Jordan exuded ‘it’ factor even when it was clear that he was not working with the best material.
A.V. Club
After Pearl and X snub, Mia Goth says the Oscars' disinterest in horror is “very political”
It’s no secret that the Oscars don’t care much for genre movies and that they do so at their own peril. Despite the occasional exception, usually from established directors or actors, the Academy Awards don’t generally reward performances requiring high emotional stamina of screaming, crying, and running for multiple takes. For example, Jordan Peele’s Nope, one of the year’s best films, received zero nominations, despite Keke Palmer delivering an all-timer in his bad omen to Hollywood.
A.V. Club
Rob McElhenney confirms filming has started on season 16 of It's Always Sunny
Nearly eighteen years after the Paddy’s Pub gang first burst into our collective lives, applying Wild Card energy with reckless abandon, Rob McElhenney has revealed that his improbably long-lived sitcom, It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia, has officially begun filming on its 16th season. Per Bleeding Cool, McElhenney broke...
Comments / 0