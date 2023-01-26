There comes a time in every actor’s life when they must decide whether or not they are willing to replace Kevin Spacey in a movie. For Ray Stevenson, that time is today. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Stevenson will take over for Spacey on the historical drama 1242: Gateway To The West. Spacey exited the project last year amid sexual assault charges in the U.K. He pleaded not guilty to the five charges against him, including four counts of sexual assault, writes The Hollywood Reporter. Recently, a U.S. jury found Spacey not liable for sexually abusing Anthony Rapp in 1986. He still has a total of 12 sexual-offense charges in the U.K.

2 DAYS AGO