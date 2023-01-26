ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carroll County, MD

Search on for alleged Carroll County car dealership burglar

By WMAR STAFF
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 3 days ago
Police are in search of a man who allegedly burglarized three Carroll County car dealerships on New Year's Eve.

Maryland State Police released photos of the suspect earlier this week.

He's accused of hitting all three dealerships within a three-hour timespan on December 31.

The first burglary occurred around 6:15pm at the Antwerpen Chevrolet in Sykesville.

Two hours later the suspect struck a second time at the Century Ford dealership in nearby Mount Airy .

Then again at the neighboring Century Dodge & Jeep dealer.

Police say the pictured suspect stands over 6-feet tall and weighs more than 300 pounds. He also is said to walk with a pronounced limp.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Mount Airy Police Department at 301-703-1374.

