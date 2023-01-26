Maryland has one of the highest rates of “domestic” human trafficking in the nation. In Maryland, human trafficking affects all parts of the State. Human trafficking involves the use of force, fraud, or coercion to obtain some type of labor or commercial sex act. According to the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services, three major airports, inexpensive bus transportation, train service along the east coast, large sporting events, and disposable income makes Maryland an attractive destination for traffickers. Over the last three years, there have been sex trafficking arrests across the Eastern Shore including in Easton, Cambridge, Federalsburg, Denton, and Salisbury. Again this year, For All Seasons is raising public awareness of this global issue, as well as sharing its impact locally, during the month of January which is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month.

