ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 0

Related
justshortofcrazy.com

Explore the Ghostly Past of These 13 Haunted Places i n Maryland

Are you ready for a spine-tingling adventure? Look no further than the haunted places in Maryland!. From the “Not So Spooky Ghost Tours” in Allegany County to the haunted homes and graveyards in Caroline County, there’s plenty of paranormal activity to discover. Take a walk through the...
MARYLAND STATE
southerntrippers.com

12 Best Small Towns In Maryland You Must Visit

Ready to explore the best small towns in Maryland? This beautiful eastern state has so many incredible places to explore. Famous for its seafood, being a major historic trading port, being the birthplace of the national anthem, and for its baseball prowess, Maryland is a traveler’s dream. The towns...
MARYLAND STATE
thecatoctinbanner.com

When Elephants Roamed Maryland

One would hardly expect to see a wild elephant wandering about the landscape in Maryland today unless it was a zoo or circus escapee, but there was a time when the sight of them would not have seemed to be so out of the ordinary. In fact, there was a...
MARYLAND STATE
talbotspy.org

For All Seasons Promotes National Human Trafficking Prevention Month – The Red Sand Project

Maryland has one of the highest rates of “domestic” human trafficking in the nation. In Maryland, human trafficking affects all parts of the State. Human trafficking involves the use of force, fraud, or coercion to obtain some type of labor or commercial sex act. According to the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services, three major airports, inexpensive bus transportation, train service along the east coast, large sporting events, and disposable income makes Maryland an attractive destination for traffickers. Over the last three years, there have been sex trafficking arrests across the Eastern Shore including in Easton, Cambridge, Federalsburg, Denton, and Salisbury. Again this year, For All Seasons is raising public awareness of this global issue, as well as sharing its impact locally, during the month of January which is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month.
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

HOW TO DONATE: Polar Bear Plunge 2023

CALL (FRIDAY AND SATURDAY ONLY) On Friday, Jan. 27, from 4-7 p.m., and on Saturday, Jan. 28, from 5-10 a.m., call 410-261-2300. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

Steuart Chaney Awarded Maryland Governor’s Chesapeake Bay Ambassador Award

NORTH BEACH, Md. – Last week, on one of his final days in office, Governor Larry Hogan named E. Steuart Chaney of Herrington Harbour Marinas a Chesapeake Bay Ambassador. This lifetime achievement award is the highest honor the Governor of Maryland can bestow on an individual for their environmental contributions. Only two Marylanders received this prestigious honor during Governor Hogan’s tenure.
MARYLAND STATE
WUSA

Volunteers get high to help train officers in Maryland

MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, Md. — Call it 420 with the 5-0? "Smoking with the police," said Khiry Maxberry. Thursday night, he and a dozen or so other medical marijuana card holders volunteered to consume cannabis at the Montgomery County Police Department Training Center to help train officers how to spot what it looks like when someone is stoned.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Nottingham MD

Maryland officials react to beating death of Tyre Nichols

BALTIMORE, MD—Local leaders in Baltimore and around the state of Maryland are reacting to the beating death of Tyre Nichols in Tennessee. Bodycam footage released on Friday appears to show 29-year-old Tyre Nichols being beaten by multiple Memphis police officers during a traffic stop on January 7th. Fox News...
BALTIMORE, MD
newsnationnow.com

Maryland considers bill aimed at studying 4-day workweek

(NewsNation) — Lawmakers in Maryland are proposing a bill that would initiate a study of the effects of a four-day workweek. Employees would be working 32 hours, but they would receive the same pay. According to Qualtrics, a technology company, 92% of U.S. workers are in favor of a shortened week.
MARYLAND STATE
WAVY News 10

Biden, Harris, Moore, Youngkin, other officials respond after release of Tyre Nichols video

VIDEO ADVISORY: Footage released of the traffic stop and beating of Tyre Nichols contained in our coverage may be disturbing to people. We do recommend discretion in viewing. WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The president, vice president and governors of Maryland and Virginia were among elected officials who issued statements after officials in Tennessee released […]
MEMPHIS, TN
a-z-animals.com

8 Dinosaurs that Lived in Maryland (And Where to See Fossils Today)

8 Dinosaurs that Lived in Maryland (And Where to See Fossils Today) Long before Maryland was a state renowned for its seafood and ocean views, this part of the United States was a bit of a hotbed for dinosaurs. At least, more evidence of dinosaurs that roamed Maryland exists than in other states, like those in the Midwest. Today, we’re going to look at some of the dinosaurs that lived in Maryland.
MARYLAND STATE
nbc16.com

19-year-old from Maryland with unique genetic condition gifted special adaptive bike

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WJLA) — A man from Maryland with a rare genetic condition received a special gift from the Safeway Foundation and a local nonprofit on Thursday. 19-year-old Luke O’Neil suffers from a genetic condition called "DYRK1A" which is classified as an intellectual disability that can also lead to seizures, growth anomalies and sight issues among other things, according to the National Library of Medicine.
MARYLAND STATE
WMDT.com

Maryland leaders speak out in response to Tyre Nichols’ arrest following release of bodycam footage

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Maryland leaders are speaking out tonight following the release of the police bodycam footage showing the brutal arrest and beating of Tyre Nichols. Nichols was pulled over earlier this month for reckless driving in Memphis, Tennessee. An altercation occurred between him and police that resulted in the 29-year-old fleeing on foot. He was eventually found and that’s when five Memphis officers apprehended him using aggressive force that resulted in him tragically passing away three days later.
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy