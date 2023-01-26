Read full article on original website
How to Celebrate Black History Month In Chicago
Wednesday marks the start of Black History Month, a time to honor the achievements and struggles of African Americans throughout U.S. history. Chicago carries special ties to the event, as the concept was created by University of Chicago grad Cater G. Woodson, known as "The Father of Black History," in 1926. What began as a week-long observance grew over time to a month-long and is now celebrated worldwide.
Former ‘Chicago PD' Star Jon Seda Lists Lakeview Home on Market for $1.7M
Now that he has traded in his Windy City detective badge for an MD on the West Coast, former "Chicago P.D." actor Jon Seda is also saying goodbye to his Chicago digs. According to a report from Realtor.com, actor Jon Seda, who played Detective Antonio Dawson for a total of eight years on NBC's "Chicago Fire" and "Chicago P.D.", is selling his selling his four-bedroom, four-and-a-half bath limestone home in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood.
From Wilmette to Gurnee, More Chicago Area Bed, Bath & Beyond Stores Are Closing. Here's the Full List
Another 87 Bed, Bath & Beyond stores across the country will shutter, a recently updated list of closures from the home goods chain shows, following an announcement the struggling retailer made last week that it's in default on its loans and doesn’t have sufficient funds to repay what it owes.
When Do Beyoncé Tickets Go On Sale? For Chicago Show, Registration Deadline is Coming Up
Fans will soon have the chance through Ticketmaster to buy tickets for Beyoncé's newly announced "Renaissance" 2023 World Tour, which stops in Chicago in July. However, a handful of exclusive presales and a lengthy "Verified Fan" registration process has led many music lovers to share their skepticism on social media.
Chicago Family Waits Years For $300K Retirement Community Refund. They're Not Alone
Getting older is getting complicated. The number of living options facing seniors nationwide are vast, with fees and contracts for those options oftentimes complex. One of the most popular business models for senior communities is known by four letters: CCRC, which stands for Continuing Care Retirement Community. CCRCs offer apartments...
Ald. Tom Tunney Endorses Paul Vallas in Chicago Mayoral Race
Chicago Ald. Tom Tunney, retiring from his post in the 44th ward at the conclusion of his term, has endorsed former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas in the 2023 mayoral election. Tunney, who was selected as the city’s vice mayor by current Mayor Lori Lightfoot in 2019, is now...
Smaller Version of Iconic ‘Bean' Sculpture Unveiled in New York City
After years of delays, a smaller version of Chicago's iconic "Cloud Gate" sculpture, more commonly known as "The Bean", has been unveiled in New York City. Also designed by British artist Anish Kapoor, the Cloud Gate's successor was delayed multiple times after its 2018 proposal due to COVID-19 travel restrictions preventing the installation crew from entering the U.S., according to Curbed.
Fire Breaks Out at Historic Haley Mansion Wedding Venue in Joliet
A fire broke out at a popular and historic wedding venue known as the Haley Mansion in Joliet Wednesday afternoon. Smoke was seen billowing out of the venue around 4:30 p.m. at 17 S. Center Street in Joliet. Several fire department units were responding to the scene, according to the...
Fall Out Boy to Kick Off Stadium Tour at Wrigley Field With Other Chicago Bands
Fans who missed out on Fall Out Boy's surprise Chicago set at the Metro this month will have another chance to see the group in their beloved home city as the band will be kicking off their new stadium tour "So Much for (Tour) Dust" at Wrigley Field -- and they'll be doing it with other popular city bands.
Cookie Thief Makes Off With $420 Worth of Thin Mints From Chicago Girl Scout Troop
A Chicago Girl Scout Troop on the northwest side of Chicago was the victim of a cookie theft over the weekend, after dozens of boxes of Thin Mints were reported stolen in broad daylight while the troop was working to sort through orders. According to officials, on Saturday afternoon, scouts...
Husband of ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star Erika Jayne indicted in Chicago
A federal grand jury in Chicago has indicted the lawyer husband of embattled “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Jayne for allegedly stealing more than $3 million in legal settlement money from family members of Lion Air Flight 610 crash victims. Thomas Girardi, 83, is charged with...
Tyre Nichols' Death Ignites Chicagoans Calls For Justice
The calls for police reform continue to get louder in Chicago and across the country in the wake of Tyre Nichols’ death in Memphis. For some Chicagoans, they say the killing, which has led to criminal charges against five police officers and the firing of several other individuals, reignites their fight for justice.
Monday Marks Another Important Milestone in March Toward Spring in Chicago
Temperatures are 20 degrees below normal for this time of year, but even among the frigid readings and the snow on the ground, an important step in Chicago’s march toward spring was just taken on Monday. When the sun set at 5:04 p.m. Monday, it marked the first time...
Chicago Boosts Penalties for Assaulting Paramedics, Other Emergency Workers
The Chicago City Council has passed a new ordinance that would increase fines and impose additional jail time on individuals convicting of assaulting emergency workers. The ordinance, proposed by Chicago Ald. Matthew O’Shea, will boost penalties for those convicted of assaulting emergency workers, with the crime punishable by up to six months in jail and with fines of up to $1,000, according to a press release.
‘It's Really Creepy:' Neighbors React to Portage Park Woman Found Dead in Garage
Neighbors are in disbelief following the shocking discovery of the body of a 96-year-old woman in the garage behind their apartment building Monday night. “It’s really creepy and really scary,” said Brigitte Yanez. Yanez and her family live in the unit above her landlord on the 5500 block...
City Council Short-Circuits Lightfoot Plan for Quick Vote on ComEd Franchise Agreement
Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s push for a quick vote on a proposed 15-year franchise agreement with Commonwealth Edison was short-circuited in the City Council on Wednesday. Ald. Andre Vasquez (40th) sent the complex agreement to the Rules Committee, where legislation normally goes to die. That adds another step to the...
New Study of Chicago ER Patients Reveals Troubling Findings on Diabetes
A new study published in the JAMA Network by UI Health staff found hundreds of unsuspecting patients had diabetes and prediabetes, that left untreated could lead to major complications down the road. “What's novel about this is that we're conducting a preventative health screening within our emergency department. So most...
Tyre Nichols' Death Leads Chicago Man to Seek Change After Assault in Police Custody
A Chicago man says that he is hoping to inspire changes in the way communities and police departments interact, inspired by the death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis. Damien Stewart spoke out about his experiences with police on Tuesday, saying that he was assaulted by Chicago police officers after he was detained following a traffic stop on Stony Island Avenue in 2019.
Family of Amir Worship Reaches Multimillion Settlement With Richton Park Over Wrongful Shooting
The family of a teen who was 12 years old when he was wrongfully shot by a Richton Park police officer has reached a $12 million settlement with the village. Amir Worship, who is now 15, was seated on his bed and fully cooperating with police when, according to the family’s attorney, Officer Caleb Blood shot him with an automatic weapon, destroying his kneecap.
2 Charged in Chicago Home Invasion After 80-Year-Old Man Shot One of the Intruders
Two people were charged in connection with a home invasion near O'Hare International Airport, in which an 80-year-old man shot one of the intruders who forced their way into his home. Police said the pair, a man and a woman, were arrested Monday in the 7400 block of West Talcott,...
