How to Celebrate Black History Month In Chicago

Wednesday marks the start of Black History Month, a time to honor the achievements and struggles of African Americans throughout U.S. history. Chicago carries special ties to the event, as the concept was created by University of Chicago grad Cater G. Woodson, known as "The Father of Black History," in 1926. What began as a week-long observance grew over time to a month-long and is now celebrated worldwide.
Former ‘Chicago PD' Star Jon Seda Lists Lakeview Home on Market for $1.7M

Now that he has traded in his Windy City detective badge for an MD on the West Coast, former "Chicago P.D." actor Jon Seda is also saying goodbye to his Chicago digs. According to a report from Realtor.com, actor Jon Seda, who played Detective Antonio Dawson for a total of eight years on NBC's "Chicago Fire" and "Chicago P.D.", is selling his selling his four-bedroom, four-and-a-half bath limestone home in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood.
Smaller Version of Iconic ‘Bean' Sculpture Unveiled in New York City

After years of delays, a smaller version of Chicago's iconic "Cloud Gate" sculpture, more commonly known as "The Bean", has been unveiled in New York City. Also designed by British artist Anish Kapoor, the Cloud Gate's successor was delayed multiple times after its 2018 proposal due to COVID-19 travel restrictions preventing the installation crew from entering the U.S., according to Curbed.
Tyre Nichols' Death Ignites Chicagoans Calls For Justice

The calls for police reform continue to get louder in Chicago and across the country in the wake of Tyre Nichols’ death in Memphis. For some Chicagoans, they say the killing, which has led to criminal charges against five police officers and the firing of several other individuals, reignites their fight for justice.
Chicago Boosts Penalties for Assaulting Paramedics, Other Emergency Workers

The Chicago City Council has passed a new ordinance that would increase fines and impose additional jail time on individuals convicting of assaulting emergency workers. The ordinance, proposed by Chicago Ald. Matthew O’Shea, will boost penalties for those convicted of assaulting emergency workers, with the crime punishable by up to six months in jail and with fines of up to $1,000, according to a press release.
Family of Amir Worship Reaches Multimillion Settlement With Richton Park Over Wrongful Shooting

The family of a teen who was 12 years old when he was wrongfully shot by a Richton Park police officer has reached a $12 million settlement with the village. Amir Worship, who is now 15, was seated on his bed and fully cooperating with police when, according to the family’s attorney, Officer Caleb Blood shot him with an automatic weapon, destroying his kneecap.
