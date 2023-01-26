ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox10phoenix.com

Mesa Public Schools seeks to join multi-district lawsuit against social media companies

The Mesa Public Schools District is seeking to take social media companies to court over practices they consider harmful to the mental health of young people. The governing board voted unanimously to work with outside counsel to file a complaint. An Arizona lawyer says research confirms algorithms for apps like TikTok, Snapchat, Facebook, Instagram and Youtube have contributed to anxiety, depression and suicidal thoughts among young people. Meta says it has the required tools to help them be safe while online.
MESA, AZ
statepress.com

ASU student found with explosives at PVE sentenced to 18 months probation

An ASU student was sentenced Friday to 18 months of unsupervised probation after explosive materials were found in his dorm room in February 2022. Logan Reynolds, who was studying chemistry, was initially charged with two counts of misconduct involving weapons, but in December, Reynolds pled guilty to one count of solicitation of misconduct involving weapons, a class six undesignated offense. Due to the plea agreement, the second count was dismissed.
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

Federal Trade Commission warning public of auto sales fees

How fake property owners are trying to sell land that’s not theirs. Alan Silvers had a bad feeling about a person selling their land. He did some investigating and learned later the person wasn't the real landowner. Over 20 victims accuse Scottsdale man of running fake golf charity. Updated:...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Arizona State University Student Convicted of Criminal Trespassing for Handing Out Copies of the Constitution on Campus Files Appeal

Arizona State University (ASU) student Tim Tizon was convicted in October of criminal trespassing in the third degree for handing out copies of the U.S. Constitution on the school’s campus. University Lakes Justice of the Peace Tyler Kissell, a progressive, conducted the trial. The Liberty Justice Center is now representing Tizon with an appeal, which was filed on Thursday.
TEMPE, AZ
themesatribune.com

Squatters, off-roaders threaten Twin Knolls’ beauty

Residents of an unincorporated county island just east of Mesa are trying to raise the alarm with Maricopa County officials that Twin Knolls, a privately owned series of hills rising above the surrounding neighborhood, is becoming a village for squatters, a dumping ground and a magnet for off-roading. In drone...
MESA, AZ
12news.com

Man killed in central Phoenix shooting

PHOENIX — A man has died following a shooting in central Phoenix Saturday night, according to the Phoenix Police Department. Police said the shooting happened near 12th Street and Highland Avenue. Officers responded to the scene at before 6:30 p.m., after receiving reports of a shooting in the area.
PHOENIX, AZ
maricopa.gov

Maricopa County Seeking Employees for Hundreds of Jobs Across 50 Departments

Maricopa County will host the 2023 Career Fair & Community Expo 11 a.m.–7 p.m. Feb. 15 at Chase Field in Phoenix. Event entrance and parking are free. Hiring managers from 50 County departments will be on-hand to meet and conduct on-the-spot interviews for positions at all levels in a wide variety of fields such as administrative support, IT, education, trades, healthcare, finance, and more at the inaugural 2023 Maricopa County Career Fair & Community Expo.
MARICOPA, AZ
KTAR.com

2 students arrested after gun found at West Valley elementary school

PHOENIX — Two 13-year-old students at a West Valley elementary school were arrested Thursday after a gun was found on campus, authorities said. A boy and a girl were taken into custody after an unloaded pistol was located in a Riverview Elementary School student’s backpack, according to police in El Mirage, a suburb about 20 miles northwest of downtown Phoenix.
EL MIRAGE, AZ
citysuntimes.com

Cupbop opens first downtown Phoenix location at Block 23

Cupbop, as seen on ABC’s Shark Tank, opened its first location in downtown Phoenix on Jan. 24, marking the sixth Cupbop restaurant in the Phoenix metropolitan area, growing the brand’s footprint to 42 locations in the US and over 150 world-wide. Located at Block 23, 101 E. Washington...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

4 metro Phoenix freeway closures to hinder drivers this weekend

PHOENIX — Valley drivers could face delays this weekend as portions of four metro Phoenix freeways will be closed. In Phoenix, westbound Interstate 10 will be closed from the Loop 202 Santan Freeway and the US 60 Superstition Freeway from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 p.m. Saturday for construction, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy