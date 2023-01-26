Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football putting full-court press on five-star QB Dylan RaiolaThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Arizona Deputies Pile On Schizophrenic Man, Leaving Him To Die. What Makes It Justified?Chibuzo NwachukuPhoenix, AZ
4 Amazing Burger Places in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
Bacon-Wrapped Burrito Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Dallas Restaurant Chain Opening New Location in TownGreyson FDallas, TX
Related
fox10phoenix.com
Mesa Public Schools seeks to join multi-district lawsuit against social media companies
The Mesa Public Schools District is seeking to take social media companies to court over practices they consider harmful to the mental health of young people. The governing board voted unanimously to work with outside counsel to file a complaint. An Arizona lawyer says research confirms algorithms for apps like TikTok, Snapchat, Facebook, Instagram and Youtube have contributed to anxiety, depression and suicidal thoughts among young people. Meta says it has the required tools to help them be safe while online.
Mesa Public Schools planning to sue Facebook, TikTok over mental health concerns
MESA, Ariz. — The Mesa Public Schools Governing Board voted Tuesday night to potentially file a legal complaint against the world's biggest social media companies, accusing the tech giants of ruining the mental health of its students. One of Arizona's largest school districts is planning to follow in the...
12news.com
Fountain Hills bans TikTok, claims app is 'socially destructive' and a 'security risk'
FOUNTAIN HILLS, Ariz. — If you're a fan of TikTok, you're out of luck if you want to watch the popular video site inside Fountain Hills' town hall. Councilman Allen Skillicorn, who initiated the ban, said the app is a "socially destructive waste of time" and a "security risk."
statepress.com
ASU student found with explosives at PVE sentenced to 18 months probation
An ASU student was sentenced Friday to 18 months of unsupervised probation after explosive materials were found in his dorm room in February 2022. Logan Reynolds, who was studying chemistry, was initially charged with two counts of misconduct involving weapons, but in December, Reynolds pled guilty to one count of solicitation of misconduct involving weapons, a class six undesignated offense. Due to the plea agreement, the second count was dismissed.
AZFamily
Federal Trade Commission warning public of auto sales fees
How fake property owners are trying to sell land that’s not theirs. Alan Silvers had a bad feeling about a person selling their land. He did some investigating and learned later the person wasn't the real landowner. Over 20 victims accuse Scottsdale man of running fake golf charity. Updated:...
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona State University Student Convicted of Criminal Trespassing for Handing Out Copies of the Constitution on Campus Files Appeal
Arizona State University (ASU) student Tim Tizon was convicted in October of criminal trespassing in the third degree for handing out copies of the U.S. Constitution on the school’s campus. University Lakes Justice of the Peace Tyler Kissell, a progressive, conducted the trial. The Liberty Justice Center is now representing Tizon with an appeal, which was filed on Thursday.
themesatribune.com
Squatters, off-roaders threaten Twin Knolls’ beauty
Residents of an unincorporated county island just east of Mesa are trying to raise the alarm with Maricopa County officials that Twin Knolls, a privately owned series of hills rising above the surrounding neighborhood, is becoming a village for squatters, a dumping ground and a magnet for off-roading. In drone...
ABC 15 News
Audit of Maricopa County finds 'Disaffected Republicans' a major factor in GOP statewide losses
PHOENIX — Everyone wants work to be double-checked. That’s exactly what Larry Moore and Benny White of The Audit Guys did by conducting an analysis of the 2022 election using the cast vote record, a digital copy of all 1.5 million ballots cast in November. Moore is the...
ABC 15 News
City honors eight former students who first integrated Chandler High School
CHANDLER, Ariz. — Eight former Chandler High School students are being honored and recognized for being the first group of Black students to integrate the school years before the historic Supreme Court decision. At the ripe age of 91, Willie Arbuckle has learned a lot in his lifetime. “The...
12news.com
Man killed in central Phoenix shooting
PHOENIX — A man has died following a shooting in central Phoenix Saturday night, according to the Phoenix Police Department. Police said the shooting happened near 12th Street and Highland Avenue. Officers responded to the scene at before 6:30 p.m., after receiving reports of a shooting in the area.
maricopa.gov
Maricopa County Seeking Employees for Hundreds of Jobs Across 50 Departments
Maricopa County will host the 2023 Career Fair & Community Expo 11 a.m.–7 p.m. Feb. 15 at Chase Field in Phoenix. Event entrance and parking are free. Hiring managers from 50 County departments will be on-hand to meet and conduct on-the-spot interviews for positions at all levels in a wide variety of fields such as administrative support, IT, education, trades, healthcare, finance, and more at the inaugural 2023 Maricopa County Career Fair & Community Expo.
Valley demonstrators gather calling for justice for Tyre Nichols following release of video in deadly beating
PHOENIX — A large group of people gathered near the steps of Phoenix City Hall Saturday. Some were in masks while others held signs up high. Their goal was to demand change following the release of video showing the beating death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis. "No amount of...
'This event depicts the worst in human behavior': Arizona officials, community leaders react to Tyre Nichols video
ARIZONA, USA — Memphis authorities released more than an hour of footage Friday of the violent beating of Tyre Nichols in which officers held the Black motorist down and struck him repeatedly as he screamed for his mother. The video emerged one day after the officers, who are all...
KTAR.com
2 students arrested after gun found at West Valley elementary school
PHOENIX — Two 13-year-old students at a West Valley elementary school were arrested Thursday after a gun was found on campus, authorities said. A boy and a girl were taken into custody after an unloaded pistol was located in a Riverview Elementary School student’s backpack, according to police in El Mirage, a suburb about 20 miles northwest of downtown Phoenix.
Arizona First responders handle several scary incidents.
Trouble comes to town: The drug deal gone bad.Photo byInMaricopa. It was a busy year for city police and fire personnel, with a particularly active month of March. Here are the highlights — and lowlights — from 2022:
AZFamily
Popular Mesa pizza shop, Phoenix sushi restaurant hit with health code violations
Arizona’s Family Investigates obtained police reports showing more than 20 additional people have come forward, some losing tens of thousands of dollars. Gov. Hobbs expanding program that ships migrants out of state. Updated: Jan. 20, 2023 at 6:21 PM MST. |. According to a new contract obtained by Arizona's...
Arizona Deputies Pile On Schizophrenic Man, Leaving Him To Die. What Makes It Justified?
The family of an Arizona man filed a federal lawsuit against a Maricopa County jail for his death in the hands of its law enforcement officers. The lawsuit alleges that the officers used excessive force, causing the death of 31-year-old Akeem Terrell.
KTAR.com
Federal agent from Mesa loses job, pay for doing side gigs while on duty
PHOENIX — A federal agent from Mesa lost his job and has to repay more than $130,000 in salary because he drove for Amazon, Uber and Lyft while on duty, authorities said Tuesday. A U.S. District Court judge in Phoenix recently ordered Sean M. Nelson, 44, to pay $133,999...
citysuntimes.com
Cupbop opens first downtown Phoenix location at Block 23
Cupbop, as seen on ABC’s Shark Tank, opened its first location in downtown Phoenix on Jan. 24, marking the sixth Cupbop restaurant in the Phoenix metropolitan area, growing the brand’s footprint to 42 locations in the US and over 150 world-wide. Located at Block 23, 101 E. Washington...
KTAR.com
4 metro Phoenix freeway closures to hinder drivers this weekend
PHOENIX — Valley drivers could face delays this weekend as portions of four metro Phoenix freeways will be closed. In Phoenix, westbound Interstate 10 will be closed from the Loop 202 Santan Freeway and the US 60 Superstition Freeway from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 p.m. Saturday for construction, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
Comments / 3