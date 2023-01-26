Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Basketball: Scoring droughts haunt Buckeyes in 86-70 loss at IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 2 Ohio State drops second straight 78-65 at No. 6 IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Indiana?Ted RiversIndiana State
Study Finds That Fathers Have Been Older Than Mothers for 250,000 YearsAndrei TapalagaBloomington, IN
Up-and-coming restaurant chain opening new location in IndianaKristen WaltersBloomington, IN
Related
Hoosier Newsstand, January 29
We begin with online coverage of the Indiana men's basketball and football programs including coverage of Indiana's impressive home hoop win last night at home over Ohio State:. Hoosiers Beat Buckeyes for Fifth Straight Win: IUHoosiers.com. Hood-Schifino, late first-half surge lead Indiana men’s basketball over Ohio State, 86-70: Indiana Daily...
The Peegs Podcast: The Morning After Ohio State
The Hoosiers rolled to their fifth-straight win behind a huge first half from freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino and a defense that made Ohio State work for everything. We break down IU's big victory.
Falling scoreboard part delays Indiana-OSU game
Ohio State Buckeyes star Brice Sensabaugh narrowly escaped injury Saturday night after a bizarre incident that delayed the game against the Indiana Hoosiers in Bloomington. Just before the start of the second half, as Sensabaugh ran near midcourt, a metal rod fell from the scoreboard, nearly hitting the Buckeyes freshman. The Ohio State-Indiana game had Read more... The post Falling scoreboard part delays Indiana-OSU game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
crimsonquarry.com
“THIS IS NO PLACE FOR GAMES, TRAVELER!”
You have reached the Upstairs Pub. AMF (1) has been added to your inventory. You have reached Assembly Hall. A grey-haired man in a coat and Patagonia vest approaches. HOLTMANN: “Well met, traveler! Can I interest you in a Brice Sensabaugh three to cut the lead to 15???”. [CAST...
What Mike Woodson Said After Indiana Basketball's Win Over Ohio State
Indiana basketball is on a five-game winning streak after defeating Ohio State 86-70 at home. Hear from head coach Mike Woodson after the game through the full press conference video, or just read his transcript.
thedailyhoosier.com
Jordan Geronimo out for IU basketball vs. Ohio State
Indiana will be shorthanded in the front court on Saturday evening vs. Ohio State. Junior forward Jordan Geronimo will not play after reaggravating a previous injury to his left leg, IU announced in a pre-game release. Geronimo is at the game in street clothes, wearing a boot on his left foot.
Everything Mike Woodson said postgame: Ohio State
Read the entire transcript of what Indiana head coach Mike Woodson had to say to reporters following his team's 86-70 home win over the Ohio State Buckeyes. MIKE WOODSON: I think Trayce slowed himself down. He's the one that missed a lot of chippies around the rim, but when you look at the stats, he had 18 and 12 rebounds...10 rebounds. That's a man's game, I think.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Trayce Jackson-Davis leads red-hot Indiana into clash with Ohio State
Streaking Indiana isn't a one-man show, but if there is player that struggling Ohio State must stop when the teams play Saturday in Bloomington, Ind., it's Trayce Jackson-Davis. The Hoosiers (14-6, 5-4 Big Ten) have won four straight and in the past three games Jackson-Davis has been a beast at...
This has been Named the Most Historic Landmark in Indiana
Indiana has a lot of history and quite a few historical landmarks scattered throughout the state, but which landmark was named the most historic?. When you think of historical landmarks in Indiana, what comes to mind first? For me, living in southern Indiana, Lincoln Boyhood National Memorial, West Baden Springs Hotel, and Angel Mounds are the first to come to mind. Some of these landmarks are more historically significant than others, but recently one was named the most historic landmark in the state of Indiana.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
This is the Best Tourist Attraction in Indiana
If you're looking for something to add to your bucket list in Indiana, how about visiting the number one tourist attraction in the entire state?. Indiana is full of fun attractions. Whether it be museums, theme parks, sports venues, historical locations, or being out on a beautiful lake, Indiana has a lot to offer residents and guests alike. We all have our favorite attractions to visit in the state, however, one attraction was recently named the best to visit in Indiana. Do you think you can guess what it is?
This Was Named Indiana’s Most Popular Breakfast Spot
Who doesn't love a good hearty breakfast? Well, if you're looking for the best breakfast in the state of Indiana, look no further!. We have a lot of great restaurants scattered all throughout the state that serve up delicious breakfasts. You can guarantee that you will be waiting for a while at these popular breakfast spots. Rightfully so, the food is delicious, and not only that but you get a lot on your plate. Many of these places have become weekly traditions for breakfast among families. That being said, what breakfast spot in the state of Indiana is the best?
WTHR
Operation Basketball scores - Jan. 27, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — High school basketball scores from around Indiana on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023:. Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 60, Calumet Christian 52. Victory Christian Academy 40, Illiana Christian 37. W. Noble 50, Fairfield 31. Waldron 53, Southwestern (Shelby) 36. Wapahani 57, Delta 49. Washington 77, Tecumseh 62. Western Boone 40,...
chhsnews.net
The race to save Southside Speedway
A more than year-long fight over the future of Southside Speedway has seemingly hit a resolution. The short track located on the corner of Genito Rd. and Oak Lake Blvd., shut down its operation late in 2020. The track, nicknamed “The Toughest Short Track in the South,” then closed permanently...
Ascension St. Vincent to shut down additional operations
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Ascension St. Vincent confirmed it is shutting down services at multiple locations in the central Indiana area. Those places include: Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent – Greenwood Primary Care Olive Branch 1579 Olive Branch Parke Lane, Suite 180 Greenwood, IN 46143 Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent – Crawfordsville Primary Care 1684 Bush […]
45 years ago today: The blizzard of 1978
Snow that didn’t melt for seven months. Walking for 45 minutes to get half a block. Snowdrifts nearly covering entire living rooms.
wbiw.com
Indiana State Police mourn the loss of Capitol Police Officer and Retired Trooper Tim Denny
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana State Police is mourning the loss of Tim Denny, P.E. 3169, who served as a Trooper with the Indiana State Police and a Capitol Police Officer for nearly 47 years. Tim Denny was from Anderson Indiana and a 1972 graduate of Anderson High School. He...
cbs4indy.com
Family says missing Indiana airman fell to his death while hiking in Nevada
LAS VEGAS, Nevada – An Indiana airman who had been reported missing in Las Vegas earlier this week fell to his death, family members say. Luke Saunders, 22, was last seen around 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 24, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. The Unionville native had been hiking in the Spring Mountain/Red Rock Canyon area.
Here’s when Swensons Drive-In will open in Avon
AVON, Ind. – It won’t be long before Avon’s latest dinner option opens for business. Swensons Drive-In will open its first Indiana location on Feb. 6 at 11 a.m. The drive-in restaurant will be located off Rockville Road, at 8894 US Highway 36 in Avon. Ohio-based Swensons is best known for its hamburgers, having been […]
3 Hoosier pizza meccas land on Yelp’s 100 Best ‘zas in US and Canada list
Deep dish, thin crust, fire grilled — there’s no shortage of ways to make a pizza. Yelp is praising the wonder that is pizza in 100 different ways with its 2023 list of the top places for pizza in the United States and Canada. A trio of Indiana pizza spots made the cut, including two […]
247Sports
71K+
Followers
423K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0