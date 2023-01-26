ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

247Sports

Hoosier Newsstand, January 29

We begin with online coverage of the Indiana men's basketball and football programs including coverage of Indiana's impressive home hoop win last night at home over Ohio State:. Hoosiers Beat Buckeyes for Fifth Straight Win: IUHoosiers.com. Hood-Schifino, late first-half surge lead Indiana men’s basketball over Ohio State, 86-70: Indiana Daily...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
The Comeback

Falling scoreboard part delays Indiana-OSU game

Ohio State Buckeyes star Brice Sensabaugh narrowly escaped injury Saturday night after a bizarre incident that delayed the game against the Indiana Hoosiers in Bloomington. Just before the start of the second half, as Sensabaugh ran near midcourt, a metal rod fell from the scoreboard, nearly hitting the Buckeyes freshman. The Ohio State-Indiana game had Read more... The post Falling scoreboard part delays Indiana-OSU game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
crimsonquarry.com

"THIS IS NO PLACE FOR GAMES, TRAVELER!"

You have reached the Upstairs Pub. AMF (1) has been added to your inventory. You have reached Assembly Hall. A grey-haired man in a coat and Patagonia vest approaches. HOLTMANN: “Well met, traveler! Can I interest you in a Brice Sensabaugh three to cut the lead to 15???”. [CAST...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

Jordan Geronimo out for IU basketball vs. Ohio State

Indiana will be shorthanded in the front court on Saturday evening vs. Ohio State. Junior forward Jordan Geronimo will not play after reaggravating a previous injury to his left leg, IU announced in a pre-game release. Geronimo is at the game in street clothes, wearing a boot on his left foot.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Everything Mike Woodson said postgame: Ohio State

Read the entire transcript of what Indiana head coach Mike Woodson had to say to reporters following his team's 86-70 home win over the Ohio State Buckeyes. MIKE WOODSON: I think Trayce slowed himself down. He's the one that missed a lot of chippies around the rim, but when you look at the stats, he had 18 and 12 rebounds...10 rebounds. That's a man's game, I think.
COLUMBUS, OH
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Trayce Jackson-Davis leads red-hot Indiana into clash with Ohio State

Streaking Indiana isn't a one-man show, but if there is player that struggling Ohio State must stop when the teams play Saturday in Bloomington, Ind., it's Trayce Jackson-Davis. The Hoosiers (14-6, 5-4 Big Ten) have won four straight and in the past three games Jackson-Davis has been a beast at...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
KISS 106

This has been Named the Most Historic Landmark in Indiana

Indiana has a lot of history and quite a few historical landmarks scattered throughout the state, but which landmark was named the most historic?. When you think of historical landmarks in Indiana, what comes to mind first? For me, living in southern Indiana, Lincoln Boyhood National Memorial, West Baden Springs Hotel, and Angel Mounds are the first to come to mind. Some of these landmarks are more historically significant than others, but recently one was named the most historic landmark in the state of Indiana.
INDIANA STATE
WBKR

This is the Best Tourist Attraction in Indiana

If you're looking for something to add to your bucket list in Indiana, how about visiting the number one tourist attraction in the entire state?. Indiana is full of fun attractions. Whether it be museums, theme parks, sports venues, historical locations, or being out on a beautiful lake, Indiana has a lot to offer residents and guests alike. We all have our favorite attractions to visit in the state, however, one attraction was recently named the best to visit in Indiana. Do you think you can guess what it is?
INDIANA STATE
103GBF

This Was Named Indiana's Most Popular Breakfast Spot

Who doesn't love a good hearty breakfast? Well, if you're looking for the best breakfast in the state of Indiana, look no further!. We have a lot of great restaurants scattered all throughout the state that serve up delicious breakfasts. You can guarantee that you will be waiting for a while at these popular breakfast spots. Rightfully so, the food is delicious, and not only that but you get a lot on your plate. Many of these places have become weekly traditions for breakfast among families. That being said, what breakfast spot in the state of Indiana is the best?
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Operation Basketball scores - Jan. 27, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS — High school basketball scores from around Indiana on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023:. Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 60, Calumet Christian 52. Victory Christian Academy 40, Illiana Christian 37. W. Noble 50, Fairfield 31. Waldron 53, Southwestern (Shelby) 36. Wapahani 57, Delta 49. Washington 77, Tecumseh 62. Western Boone 40,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
chhsnews.net

The race to save Southside Speedway

A more than year-long fight over the future of Southside Speedway has seemingly hit a resolution. The short track located on the corner of Genito Rd. and Oak Lake Blvd., shut down its operation late in 2020. The track, nicknamed “The Toughest Short Track in the South,” then closed permanently...
SPEEDWAY, IN
FOX59

Ascension St. Vincent to shut down additional operations

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Ascension St. Vincent confirmed it is shutting down services at multiple locations in the central Indiana area. Those places include: Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent – Greenwood Primary Care Olive Branch 1579 Olive Branch Parke Lane, Suite 180 Greenwood, IN 46143 Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent – Crawfordsville Primary Care 1684 Bush […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Family says missing Indiana airman fell to his death while hiking in Nevada

LAS VEGAS, Nevada – An Indiana airman who had been reported missing in Las Vegas earlier this week fell to his death, family members say. Luke Saunders, 22, was last seen around 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 24, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. The Unionville native had been hiking in the Spring Mountain/Red Rock Canyon area.
LAS VEGAS, NV
FOX59

Here's when Swensons Drive-In will open in Avon

AVON, Ind. – It won’t be long before Avon’s latest dinner option opens for business. Swensons Drive-In will open its first Indiana location on Feb. 6 at 11 a.m. The drive-in restaurant will be located off Rockville Road, at 8894 US Highway 36 in Avon. Ohio-based Swensons is best known for its hamburgers, having been […]
AVON, IN
