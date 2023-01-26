Read full article on original website
Djokovic, Tsitsipas start Australian Open men's final
MELBOURNE, Australia — (AP) — The Australian Open men’s singles final between Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas has started under an open roof at Rod Laver Arena on Sunday. In addition to the championship, the winner will claim the No. 1 spot in the ATP rankings. For...
tennisuptodate.com
"Best answer possible": Mouratoglou applauds Tsitsipas for not getting involved in Djokovic mind games ahead of Australian Open Final
Novak Djokovic had an interesting moment recently when he expressed that Tsitsipas didn't play a grand slam final before when asked about the Greek. The Serbian was asked about facing Tsitsipas and praised his experience on the big stage while being unable to recall if he ever played in a grand slam final before. It's not uncommon for tennis players to not remember the results of a fellow player but Tsitsipas did contest a grand slam final before, against Djokovic no less.
Tennis-'King of Melbourne Park' Djokovic lands 10th Australian Open title
MELBOURNE, Jan 29 (Reuters) - An emotional Novak Djokovic resumed his reign over Melbourne Park by winning a record-extending 10th Australian Open title on Sunday and crushing the Grand Slam dream of Greek trailblazer Stefanos Tsitsipas in a one-sided final.
Elena Rybakina vs Aryna Sabalenka - LIVE: Latest updates from the Australian Open women’s final
Follow live updates from the Australian Open women’s final as Elena Rybakina plays Aryna Sabalenka for the first grand slam title of the year. In a battle of two powerful big-hitters, Wimbledon champion Rybakina is aiming to add a second grand slam title in six months while Sabalenka, who is yet to drop a set so far this tournament, will be playing in her first major final.The 23-year-old Rybakina defeated grand slam champions in world No 1 Iga Swiatek, Jelena Ostapenko and Victoria Azarenka to reach the Australian Open final for the first time. The Kazakh, who was born...
atptour.com
Djokovic's Historic Australian Open Win Extends 'Big Titles' Lead
Novak Djokovic claimed a record-tying 22nd Grand Slam title on Sunday when he won the Australian Open, extending his lead in the ‘Big Titles’ Race’ over Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer. The Serbian defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 7-6(4), 7-6(5) in the championship match at Melbourne Park to...
NBC Sports
2023 Australian Open men’s singles draw, scores
At the Australian Open, Novak Djokovic can win a men’s record-extending 10th Australian Open title and tie Rafael Nadal for the most men’s major singles titles in history. Djokovic was PointsBet Sportsbook’s pre-tournament favorite despite being seeded fourth after missing last year’s Australian Open and U.S. Open because of his refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Novak Djokovic is a huge favorite ahead of his Australian Open final vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas on Sunday
The stage is set. Stefanos Tsitsipas will face Novak Djokovic on Sunday in Melbourne in the men’s singles final at this year’s Australian Open. Tsitsipas, the tournament’s No. 3 seed, will enter the championship match as the clear underdog despite holding a higher seed than the fourth-seeded Djokovic. BetMGM might be taking into account the fact that Djokovic is a nine-time Australian Open champion, which would explain his (-500) odds at the sportsbook.
tennisuptodate.com
Djokovic breaks record for longest winning streak at Australian Open
Novak Djokovic extended his consecutive winning streak at the Australian Open to 27 in a row becoming the sole owner of that record after being tied with Agassi at 26. Andre Agassi won 26 matches in a row at the event back in his day and Djokovic tied that record with the quarter-final win. The win over Tommy Paul was the 27th in a row and that was record-setting as he's now the sole owner of the record. Djokovic has been utterly dominant at the event winning it 9 times in his career.
tennisuptodate.com
Djokovic complains to umpire about shot clock as crowd loudly boo before nearly throwing away first set at Australian Open
Novak Djokovic has sealed the first set of his tie against Tommy Paul in the semi-finals of the 2023 Australian Open 7-5 but was 5-1 up before a moment saw the 21-time Grand Slam champion capitulate. Djokovic let the unforced errors in after complaining to the umpire about how long...
Sabalenka Fights Back to Win Australian Open Women’s Final
Aryna Sabalenka fought back from a set down to win the women’s singles at the Australian Open—her first grand slam tennis title. Sabalenka, a 24-year-old from Belarus, will rise to No. 2 in the WTA rankings following the win over Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan. Sabalenka lost the first set before recording a comeback victory, winning 4-6, 6-3, 6-4. Novak Djokovic will take on Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas in the men’s final tomorrow where he is hunting for a record-equaling 22nd major title.Read it at AP
tennisuptodate.com
"97% of players would have pulled out after the MRI results Djokovic received": Ivanisevic dubs Djokovic 'from a different species'
Goran Ivanisevic spoke to the media after Novak Djokovic's incredible 10th Australian Open triumph and said he is from 'a different species'. A coach of Djokovic, Ivanisevic said that given the MRI results he received pre tournament, many others wouldn't have played but Djokovic did. "I will not say 100%,...
CBS Sports
Australian Open 2023: Aryna Sabalenka wins first career Grand Slam, continues dominant early season run
Aryna Sabalenka has claimed the 2023 Australian Open title with a 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 win over reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina. The 24-year-old Sabalenka captured her first career grand slam with the victory after making the US Open semifinal each of the past two seasons and the Wimbledon semifinals in 2021.
atptour.com
Tsitsipas Shows Resolve To Reach First Melbourne Final, World No. 1 Within Grasp
Greek defeats Khachanov, awaits Djokovic or Paul in Sunday's final. Stefanos Tsitsipas will play for his first Grand Slam title and the No. 1 Pepperstone ATP Ranking after he booked his place in the Australian Open final with a gritty win against Karen Khachanov. In a 7-6(2), 6-4, 6-7(6), 6-3 semi-final victory on Friday, the Greek dominated with his all-action game, keeping his opponent under constant pressure in the three-hour, 21-minute match.
Factbox-Tennis-Australian Open men's singles champion Novak Djokovic
MELBOURNE, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Factbox on Serbia's Novak Djokovic, who defeated Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3 7-6(4) 7-6(5) in the Australian Open final on Sunday to tie the men's record of 22 Grand Slam titles.
Tennis-Novak Djokovic's run to 22 Grand Slam titles
MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Novak Djokovic beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Australian final on Sunday to win a men’s record-equalling 22nd Grand Slam title. The following is a timeline charting how Djokovic, playing in what is considered to be the greatest era of men’s tennis, surpassed the haul of Roger Federer and equalled Rafa Nadal’s record.
atptour.com
Ivanisevic Reflects On Djokovic & Nadal's Battle For Grand Slam History
Croatian reveals the Djokovic stroke that has impressed him most in 2023. Goran Ivanisevic was thrilled to watch his charge, Novak Djokovic, make more history Sunday at the Australian Open. The Serbian claimed a record-extending 10th title at the season’s first major. But it also marked the 35-year-old’s 22nd...
Australian Open 2023: Novak Djokovic Claims Historic Victory
Novak Djokovic has made history by winning his ninth Australian Open and 18th Grand Slam title. The Serbian tennis star defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas in a thrilling final, 6-4, 6-4, 6-2, to cement his position as one of the greatest players of all time.
Novak Djokovic defeats Stefanos Tsitsipas to secure 10th Australian Open title and record levelling 22nd Grand Slam
The race for the most majors continues as the Serbian equals Rafael Nadal’s record 22 Grand Slams.
atptour.com
Djokovic v Tsitsipas: The Rivalry
Recapping six epic matches between Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas. The 13th ATP Head2Head matchup between Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas will play out on Sunday in the 2023 Australian Open final, with the contest doubling as a straight shootout for No. 1 in the Pepperstone ATP Rankings. Ahead of...
