Novak Djokovic extended his consecutive winning streak at the Australian Open to 27 in a row becoming the sole owner of that record after being tied with Agassi at 26. Andre Agassi won 26 matches in a row at the event back in his day and Djokovic tied that record with the quarter-final win. The win over Tommy Paul was the 27th in a row and that was record-setting as he's now the sole owner of the record. Djokovic has been utterly dominant at the event winning it 9 times in his career.

23 HOURS AGO