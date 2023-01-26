Most of these apps are dangerous and not appropriate for children or teens. I wish parents would stop allowing their kids such easy unsupervised access to these sites
My child just turned 10. I am amazed at the number of children that have phones ...not just emergency phones...full fledged smartphones. They ask Google or Alexa for answers. I refuse to let mine have a phone. She has a tablet to play approved games and certain YouTube channels. She loves the reptile ones. Tik Toc is not allowed on any electronic device in our home. I monitor, she's still happy ...even with the restrictions
This sinister app is actually called "not teaching your kids how to handle digital strangers. Seriously, it's 2023. Everything they do for fun now involves dozena to hundreds of strangers.Raise. Your. Children.
