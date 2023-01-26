ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Texas man sentenced after Mississippi deputies find more than 10,000 pills laced with fentanyl

By Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03FoJP_0kS7idF000

A Texas man pleaded guilty to drug charges after Mississippi deputies found him with more than 10,000 pills that contained fentanyl.

WLBT reports that Carlos Martinez, 28, of Dallas, Texas, was sentenced to 10 years with the Mississippi Department of Corrections after he pleaded guilty to trafficking fentanyl on Wednesday, Jan. 18.

The guilty plea stems from an incident on April 25, 2022, when a Rankin County Sheriff’s Department deputy stopped a Chevrolet Tahoe on Interstate 20 for a traffic violation. Upon approaching the SUV, which also had a woman and child inside, the deputy reportedly noticed that the back panel of the front passenger seat was lying on the floor.

The deputy also reportedly observed two large packages wrapped in electrical tape and a few blue pills on the floor.

An investigation revealed that the packages contained over 10,000 counterfeit blue M30 pills. The M30 capsules contained oxycodone and fentanyl.

Martinez pled guilty to trafficking fentanyl and was charged with aggravated trafficking last week.

He will serve 10 years at the Mississippi Department of Corrections without parole.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com

Murder suspect returns to Texas to face charges

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - After months in Nebraska, a Texas teen is back in his home state to face charges in the death of his mother. According to Harris County, Texas jail records, 18-year-old Tyler Roenz has been booked into one of their facilities on Wednesday. Roenz is charged...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi agents seize 240 pound of marijuana, arrest four in million-dollar drug bust

Mississippi agencies seized more than 240 pounds of marijuana, valued at $1 million, and arrested four people in a Hinds County drug bust. On Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at approx. 7 p.m., the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division with the assistance of the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force executed a search warrant on a residence in the 5000 block of Manhattan Rd.
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Hinds Co. Sheriff commends Memphis authorities for transparency, action following Tyre Nichols’ death

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones is giving high marks to Memphis authorities in their handling of the incident that led to the death of Tyre Nichols. “The firings, swift indictments, and release of the video after they’ve handled administrative and criminal investigations [align] with showing accountability in this matter,” he wrote in a social media post.
MEMPHIS, TN
WJTV 12

Texas man pleads guilty to trafficking fentanyl in Rankin County

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Texas man pled guilty to trafficking fentanyl after authorities found counterfeit oxycodone during a traffic violation in Rankin County. Madison-Rankin Counties District Attorney Bubba Bramlett said 28-year-old Carlos Martinez pled guilty to trafficking fentanyl on January 18, 2023. He was ordered to serve 10 years in the custody of […]
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
KTEN.com

Record arrests of Texas Most Wanted fugitives

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety said 2022 was one for the record books when it comes to the success of its 10 Most Wanted program, and Grayson County had a hand in it. There were five Grayson County cases on the list that were...
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

North Texas law enforcement officers respond to death of Tyre Nichols

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – As hard as it was for all of us to watch the videos, it was even harder for some law enforcement veterans who say they were disgusted by what they saw.Law enforcement experts broke it down into three obvious failures.There is a complete disregard of training, lack of any supervision, and no attempt to control their emotions. "This never should've happened," said former Rockwall Police Chief Max Geron. "This is terrible, words don't encapsulate. it's one of the worst things I've seen on behalf of police officers in my career."Those are strong words about the Memphis police videos...
DALLAS, TX
WJTV 12

8 suspects wanted out of Mississippi, arrested in Gonzales

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – Eight people accused of crimes out of Mississippi were arrested Thursday night in Gonzales, La. According to Gonzales police, Gulfport Mississippi Police Department contacted Gonzales police about an active manhunt regarding the individuals they recently detained. Two suspects have warrants issued by […]
GONZALES, LA
WJTV 12

Baton Rouge man gets 25 years for stealing RV in Pearl

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – A Baton Rouge, Louisiana, man was found guilty and sentenced to 25 years in prison for stealing an RV from a storage facility in Pearl. Prosecutors said the owner of the 40-foot RV received a phone call from the storage facility it was kept at on June 6, 2022. The facility […]
PEARL, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi leaders react to Tyre Nichols’ death

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Government and organization leaders say they’re disturbed by the violent death of Tyre Nichols. They are calling for stricter law enforcement policies. The brutal beating and death of Nichols has many asking why Memphis police acted with such force. “What were they thinking at that moment? Is there that much rage […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WJTV 12

Four arrested, 1 wanted for stealing dirt bikes, gun in Byram

BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – Byram police arrested four suspects and are searching for a fifth in connection to a business burglary investigation. Police said they responded AAA Powersports on Interstate 55 Frontage Road on Friday, January 13 and Monday, January 17. The business owner reported the theft of five dirt bikes, a firearm and a […]
BYRAM, MS
CBS 42

Suspects captured in Kentucky after stealing over $30,000 worth of handbags from Riverchase Galleria

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Four men from Illinois were captured by authorities in Kentucky after allegedly breaking into Hoover’s Riverchase Galleria and stealing over $30,000 worth of merchandise, according to police. Around 2:24 a.m. Wednesday, the Hoover Police Department responded to an alarm call at Belk located inside the Riverchase Galleria. Responding officers discovered that a […]
HOOVER, AL
Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
115K+
Followers
8K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy