Texas man sentenced after Mississippi deputies find more than 10,000 pills laced with fentanyl

A Texas man pleaded guilty to drug charges after Mississippi deputies found him with more than 10,000 pills that contained fentanyl.

WLBT reports that Carlos Martinez, 28, of Dallas, Texas, was sentenced to 10 years with the Mississippi Department of Corrections after he pleaded guilty to trafficking fentanyl on Wednesday, Jan. 18.

The guilty plea stems from an incident on April 25, 2022, when a Rankin County Sheriff’s Department deputy stopped a Chevrolet Tahoe on Interstate 20 for a traffic violation. Upon approaching the SUV, which also had a woman and child inside, the deputy reportedly noticed that the back panel of the front passenger seat was lying on the floor.

The deputy also reportedly observed two large packages wrapped in electrical tape and a few blue pills on the floor.

An investigation revealed that the packages contained over 10,000 counterfeit blue M30 pills. The M30 capsules contained oxycodone and fentanyl.

Martinez pled guilty to trafficking fentanyl and was charged with aggravated trafficking last week.

He will serve 10 years at the Mississippi Department of Corrections without parole.