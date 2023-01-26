Read full article on original website
This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good people can do for their communities, and it is great to share positive, uplifting stories with readers.
Chicago man robbed by gunmen twice in a matter of months
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 22-year-old man said Chicago is not safe after he was robbed while walking to work at an elementary school, and it's the second time it's happened to him in less than six months.Justin Purnell was walking at 87th and Creiger, heading to Caldwell Elementary School early Thursday morning. An SUV came speeding down the street, then stopped, and four men jumped out of it.Two of the men pointed guns at him and demanded his wallet, phone, Apple watch and book bag."I was thinking maybe they were just going to shoot me because that just happens. Like, I've heard many incidents of people get shot even after they've given everything up," Purnell said.Purnell wasn't hurt. He said he was also robbed in October while walking to work.
Man whose home was hit by tornado says Window Depot of Chicago's repair job was shoddy
WOODRIDGE, Ill. (CBS) -- A west suburban family's home was hit by a tornado, and then they say the company they tried to hire to do repairs went on to rip them off.The company in question is Window Depot USA of Chicago. If the name sounds familiar, that is because we have been investigating them for weeks – with reports of multiple people who say they were scammed out of their money.As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported Thursday night, it really has been one thing after another for the Tancredi family. The construction they paid for was completed, but...
New 211 phone line launches Friday for Chicago, suburban Cook County
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Starting today, a 211 call center will be available for Chicago and suburban Cook County residents.211 Metro Chicago connects people with essential health and social service support and information during times of non-emergency crisis and for everyday needs.A launch party for the 211 social service connector will be held this morning at 9:30 a.m. at the Greater Chicago Food Depository.
FBI searches for 2 suspects who robbed Chicago Huntington Bank
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The FBI is still searching for two men who robbed a bank in Chicago's West Ridge neighborhood. It happened just before 5:00 Monday afternoon at the Huntington Bank on Peterson near California. Anyone with information is encouraged to call police.
Is there a ferry from Chicago to Michigan?
Many people consider the coastlines of the Great Lakes to be some of the most beautiful coastlines in the world. You can experience the brilliant sunsets, tranquil waters, and charming lakeside communities of the Great Lakes easily by traveling from Chicago to the great state of Michigan. Although there is...
Erdogan might approve Finland's NATO bid, 'shock' Sweden
ISTANBUL — (AP) — Turkey's president has suggested his country might approve Finland's application for NATO membership before taking any action on Sweden's, while the Turkish government issued a travel warning for European countries due to anti-Turkish demonstrations and what it described as Islamophobia. The travel warning published...
Two northwest suburban churches to become one
The Archdiocese of Chicago has made a decision on the fates of some northwest suburban parishes. The Archdiocese of Chicago said that on July 1, St. Cecilia Church in Mount Prospect and St. Colette Church in Rolling Meadows will become one parish.
I moved to New York from the UK to marry my partner using a K-1 visa. The process was so difficult that we had to sue the government.
Dan Gooding met his now-husband in Spain. They decided to marry to be together. The immigration process stalled their plans for over 18 months.
Chicago restaurants have until Sunday to get millions from Uber Eats, Postmates settlement
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago restaurants are eligible for millions of dollars from a settlement with Uber Eats and Postmates over alleged misconduct.Restaurants have until this Sunday, January 29th, to claim these benefits.The city investigated Uber for listing Chicago restaurants on its platforms without consent, violating the city's emergency fee cap ordinance and other advertising-related conduct.
France Produced 2 of the World's Oldest People: Here's What the French Do Differently to Stay Healthy
Most people are lucky to live to 100, but two women lived far beyond that, joining the ranks of the world's oldest people — and they're both from France. Jeanne Calment is believed to be the world's oldest person on record, gracing the Earth for 122 years. And recently, a French nun named Sister André was the oldest person in the world until Jan. 17, when she passed at the age of 118.
Food Fight: Chicago's best BBQ rib tips
When it comes to barbecue, you go to Texas for brisket, North Carolina for pulled pork and Kansas City for a slab. But in Chicago we don't need those fancy cuts. We take the chewy cartilaginous ends of the rib rack, known as tips, and turn them into gold — often paired with a side of juicy links.
Japan Unveils Whale Sashimi, Steak, and Bacon Vending Machines as Demand Sinks
A Japanese whaling operator, after struggling for years to promote its controversial products, has found a new way to cultivate clientele and bolster sales: whale meat vending machines. The Kujira (Whale) Store, an unmanned outlet that recently opened in the port town of Yokohama near Tokyo, houses three machines for...
Best Of The Best Hotels In Chicago: Top 5 Places Most Recommended By Travel Experts
Chicago is one of America’s great big cities and a top travel destination for vacationers of all ages. Whether you’re admiring the city from above on the Willis Tower Skydeck, catching a Cubs game at the legendary Wrigley Field, or taking a relaxing walk along Lake Michigan, there is so much to see and do in The Windy City. Finding a hotel that meets your needs is critical if you want to have a good time. To make that process easier on you, we’ve scanned expert reviews to find the consensus best hotels in Chicago.
