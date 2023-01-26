10 Black Musical Artists We’re Looking Forward to Seeing on Stage This Year

While everyone waits for the “Queen Bee” to announce tour dates after her Dubai performance these 10 artists have already announced their 2023 tours and we can’t wait to purchase our front-row tickets.

We’ve curated a list of our favorite artists that are going on tour. For example, fresh off of the success of her second studio album, SZA will embark on the highly-anticipated SOS Tour in February. The 19-date run will hit cities such as Detroit, Toronto, D.C., New York, Atlanta, and several others. For a bit of nostalgia Janet Jackson and New Edition both start their separate tours, titled “Together Again” and “The Legacy Tour,” respectively.

Anita Baker

The Songstress Tour

Dates: Feb. 11-Dec. 23

Supporting Acts: Babyface

Territories: U.S.

Ella Mai

Heart On My Sleeve Tour

Dates: March 24-June 1

Supporting Acts: TBA

Territories: U.S. and Canada

Janet Jackson

Together Again Tour

Dates: April 14-June 21

Supporting Acts: Ludacris

Territories: U.S. and Canada

Snoop Dogg

“I Wanna Thank Me” Tour

Dates: Feb. 27 – Mar. 11

Supporting Acts: The Dogg Pound

Territories: Australia & New Zealand

New Edition

The Legacy ‘23 Tour

Dates: March 9-April 30

Supporting Acts: Keith Sweat, Guy and Tank

Territories: U.S.

SZA

SOS North American Tour

Dates: Feb. 21-March 22

Supporting Acts: Omar Apollo

Territories: U.S.

Jill Scott

Who Is Jill Scott? 2023 Tour

Dates: Feb. 28-June 22

Supporting Acts: TBA

Territories: U.S.

Chris Brown

Under the Influence Tour

Dates: Feb. 13-May 18

Supporting Acts: TBA

Territories: U.K. and Europe

Kaash Paige

Me vs. Myself Tour

Dates: Jan. 27 – Feb. 10

Supporting Acts: Amari Noelle

Territories: U.S. and Canada

J.I.D.

Luv Is 4ever Tour

Dates: Jan. 22 – Mar. 29

Supporting Acts: SMINO

Territories: U.S.

