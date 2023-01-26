10 Black Musical Artists We’re Looking Forward to Seeing on Stage This Year
While everyone waits for the “Queen Bee” to announce tour dates after her Dubai performance these 10 artists have already announced their 2023 tours and we can’t wait to purchase our front-row tickets.
We’ve curated a list of our favorite artists that are going on tour. For example, fresh off of the success of her second studio album, SZA will embark on the highly-anticipated SOS Tour in February. The 19-date run will hit cities such as Detroit, Toronto, D.C., New York, Atlanta, and several others. For a bit of nostalgia Janet Jackson and New Edition both start their separate tours, titled “Together Again” and “The Legacy Tour,” respectively.
Anita Baker
The Songstress Tour
Dates: Feb. 11-Dec. 23
Supporting Acts: Babyface
Territories: U.S.
Ella Mai
Heart On My Sleeve Tour
Dates: March 24-June 1
Supporting Acts: TBA
Territories: U.S. and Canada
Janet Jackson
Together Again Tour
Dates: April 14-June 21
Supporting Acts: Ludacris
Territories: U.S. and Canada
Snoop Dogg
“I Wanna Thank Me” Tour
Dates: Feb. 27 – Mar. 11
Supporting Acts: The Dogg Pound
Territories: Australia & New Zealand
New Edition
The Legacy ‘23 Tour
Dates: March 9-April 30
Supporting Acts: Keith Sweat, Guy and Tank
Territories: U.S.
SZA
SOS North American Tour
Dates: Feb. 21-March 22
Supporting Acts: Omar Apollo
Territories: U.S.
Jill Scott
Who Is Jill Scott? 2023 Tour
Dates: Feb. 28-June 22
Supporting Acts: TBA
Territories: U.S.
Chris Brown
Under the Influence Tour
Dates: Feb. 13-May 18
Supporting Acts: TBA
Territories: U.K. and Europe
Kaash Paige
Me vs. Myself Tour
Dates: Jan. 27 – Feb. 10
Supporting Acts: Amari Noelle
Territories: U.S. and Canada
J.I.D.
Luv Is 4ever Tour
Dates: Jan. 22 – Mar. 29
Supporting Acts: SMINO
Territories: U.S.
