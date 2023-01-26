Swimming roundup: Cougars remain unbeaten in SSC duals

Blaze earn long-awaited victory

Two more records were replaced at the Blanchard Aquatic Center on Jan. 17 during the Cougars’ 97-78 victory over Farmington in a South Suburban Conference boys swimming dual meet.

First, South diver Porter Woodson managed to knock Blake Wallen of Prior Lake’s six-dive record of 267.75 off the leader board, with Woodson racking up 268 points.

Woodson pushed the envelope with dives that had a degree of difficulty as high as 3.1 and earned impressive scores from the three judges, including one score of eight.

The Cougars’ Gage Boushee set a record of 52.38 seconds in the 100-yard butterfly, more than one second faster than the previous record held by Owen Dwyer of Prior Lake (53.60). Dwyer or teammate Kaiden Chueng could have a chance to reclaim the record for Prior Lake when the Lakers travel to Century Middle School on Feb. 3 to face South in a matchup between the last two unbeaten SSC teams. Wallen will also return to face Woodson in what promises to be one of the best SSC diving matchups of the year.

In the South-Farmington meet, the Cougars’ Grady Evenson was a winner in the 200 individual medley (2 minutes, 13.94 seconds) and the 500 freestyle, where he dug deep to win over the Tigers’ Hauntruy Nguyen. Evenson hit the wall at 5:27.05 against Nguyen’s 5:27.93.

Ethan LaBounty won the 50 freestyle in 22.81, while Noah Cochran just out-touched Jake Peterson of Farmington in the 100 freestyle, coming into the wall in 51.52. Peterson clocked in at 51.77.

For the Tigers, Peterson was victorious in the 100 backstroke (58.56), earning six team points, while Kennedy Gibbs won the 200 freestyle (1:59.01) for six additional points.

North 98, Shakopee 86

Lakeville North traveled to Shakopee and clipped the Sabers on Jan. 17, moving to 3-3 in the conference.

Individual winners for the Panthers included Niko Vinovich in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:56.11. Jack MacLeod won the 200 IM (2:05.85) and Cooper Krance took the 50 freestyle with a personal-best 22.61. Krance also won the 100 breaststroke, coming in under one minute (59.91) for a pool record at Shakopee Middle School.

Alex Byer held off Shakopee competitor Justin Luce to win diving with a score of 241.80. Byer remains in the top 20 in Minnesota in six-dive and 11-dive competition.

North’s Jonah Hoffman claimed the 100 butterfly in a time over a second faster than his closest competitor, touching in 54.69. Hoffman also won the 100 backstroke by over two seconds (57.08). In the 500 freestyle, Isaac Snaza stretched to the wall for the win in 5:19.61, less than two seconds ahead of his teammate Vinovich (5:21.37).

North earned top times in two of the three relays. The team of Justus Ray, Krance, MacLeod and Hoffman won the 200 medley relay in 1:42.98, while Vinovich, Hoffman, Aaron Larkin and Krance touched first in the 400 freestyle relay with a time of 3:26.15.

The performances of Parker Ehrreich in his freestyle strokes and Liam Grange in the 50 freestyle are drawing notice from North head coach Dan Schneider. Both are swimming times that could earn them varsity roster spots in individual races and relays in the future.

“Parker can only swim JV this year as he is a transfer student, so he won’t be able to swim at sections, but he is swimming great and would have made the team for sections,” said Schneider.

Senior captain Matthew Hendricks also split an impressive 28.40 on the anchor leg of the 200 medley relay for a lifetime-best 50 freestyle and is improving rapidly.

“The boys had a great meet at Shakopee and had 46 lifetime-best performances,” Schneider said. “On the diving front, both Alex and Christo (Vinovich) had best six-dives scores.” Christo Vinovich finished fourth with 136.10 points.

The Panthers travel to Rosemount for a meet Friday, Jan. 27, while Shakopee will travel to Century Middle School to face Lakeville South.

SSC swimming notes

• Prior Lake (6-0) remained undefeated with its win over Rosemount (3-2-1) on Jan. 17. For the Irish, Matthew Warweg was an individual winner in the 200 IM (1:59.59) and Quinlan Schroeder won the 100 breaststroke (1:00.42). Lucas Gerten scored 280.95 for six dives to remain unbeaten on the season.

• The two deepest squads in the SSC face off when Prior Lake hosts Eagan (3-2-1) on Jan. 27. Both teams are returning to conference action after competing in the True Team state meet last weekend.

• The Burnsville Blaze earned their first high school dual meet victory in almost 10 years on Jan. 17, defeating Eastview 91-89. Burnsville won two of three relays, while Ben Edwards (200 IM), Matthias Wong (50 freestyle and 100 backstroke) and Daniel Rojas (100 butterfly) were individual winners. For Eastview, Ethan Beckman (200 and 500 freestyle), Isaac Field (diving), Alex Schmidt (100 freestyle) and Jacob Linscheid (100 breaststroke) were victorious. The Blaze will play host to Farmington on Jan. 27 while Eastview will travel to Apple Valley, with both meets starting at 6 p.m.