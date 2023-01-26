David Eric Martin, 74, of Bedford, passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023, at 4:34 p.m. at IU Health Bloomington Hospital. He was born in Indianapolis on September 8, 1948, to Leonard E. Martin and Wanda Arlene (Means) Martin. Mr. Martin was a graduate of Bedford High School Class of 1966, he loved IU Football and Basketball, he loved old movies, he attended the Restoration Christian Church, he worked at Ralph Rogers for 20 years, and retired as branch manager of the BMV Bloomington branch.

