wbiw.com
Lawrence County Commissioner will meet on Tuesday, January 31
BEDFORD – Lawrence County Commissioners will meet on Tuesday, January 31 at 9:30 a.m. The meeting will be held at the Lawrence County Courthouse. Approval of Minutes for January 17, 2023, regular meeting and Board of Finance meeting. Approval of Claims. Approval of Payroll. Appointments:. Corey Allen – Contract...
wbiw.com
City of Bedford offices will be closed Monday, Feb. 20 in observance of Presidents’ Day
BEDFORD – All City of Bedford Offices will be closed on Monday, February 20th, 2023 in observance of Presidents’ Day. TASC buses will not be running. All Monday trash routes will be picked up as regularly scheduled Monday, February 20th. Recycle Routes will be picked up on Tuesday,...
wbiw.com
Explore agricultural opportunities at a FREE event presented by Lawrence County Purdue Extension on Feb. 25
BEDFORD – Landowners in Lawrence County who are wanting to explore agricultural opportunities available to them can attend a Free event presented by Lawrence County Purdue Extension on Saturday, February 25 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds Expo Hall on US 50 West. All...
wbiw.com
Planning for the 53rd Orleans Dogwood Festival is underway
ORLEANS – The Orleans Chamber of Commerce has announced that plans for the town’s trademark Dogwood Festival are well underway. This year will mark the 53rd anniversary of the celebration of the blooming dogwood, which is set for April 22 through April 29. Chamber Executive Director Robert F....
wbiw.com
Indiana State Police mourn the loss of Capitol Police Officer and Retired Trooper Tim Denny
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana State Police is mourning the loss of Tim Denny, P.E. 3169, who served as a Trooper with the Indiana State Police and a Capitol Police Officer for nearly 47 years. Tim Denny was from Anderson Indiana and a 1972 graduate of Anderson High School. He...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Lorna Joyce Mundy
Lorna Joyce Mundy, 85, of Bedford, passed away Sunday, January 29, 2023, at her residence. She was born March 3, 1937, in Martin County, Indiana to Raymond and Christine (Burton) Mundy. Her parents were both descendants of early 1800s Indiana settlers. Joyce was a member of Mitchell First Baptist Church and Huron Baptist Church. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Huron WTK Club, and the Mitchell Fleur De Lis.
wbiw.com
Sheriff Ruben Marté and staff are working to improve “deplorable conditions” in Monroe County Jail
MONROE CO. — Monroe County Sheriff Ruben Marté says quick action must be taken on improving the current county jail. Sheriff Marté did a walkthrough of the jail with his senior staff and found inmates and staff living and working in what he says are “deplorable conditions”.
wbiw.com
Police Log: January 27, 2023
3:03 a.m. Medical emergency in the 200 block of O Street. 4:42 a.m. Alarm sounding at Mamas & Papas on Mitchell Road. It was a false alarm. 5:05 a.m. Medical emergency in the 100 block of Stoneway Drive. An IU LifeLine ambulance responded. 7:11 a.m. Alarm sounding at Ollies on...
wbiw.com
Obituary: David Eric Martin
David Eric Martin, 74, of Bedford, passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023, at 4:34 p.m. at IU Health Bloomington Hospital. He was born in Indianapolis on September 8, 1948, to Leonard E. Martin and Wanda Arlene (Means) Martin. Mr. Martin was a graduate of Bedford High School Class of 1966, he loved IU Football and Basketball, he loved old movies, he attended the Restoration Christian Church, he worked at Ralph Rogers for 20 years, and retired as branch manager of the BMV Bloomington branch.
wbiw.com
Lawrence County Treasurers’ Office closed today due to no heat
BEDFORD – The Lawrence County Treasurers’ Office is closed again today. According to Treasurer Jody Edwards, the office is closed due to having no heat. “We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience,” Edwards said.
wbiw.com
A traffic stop lands two women behind bars for dealing cocaine
BEDFORD – On Friday, January 27th, Senior Trooper Richard Klun was working the areas of I-69 and State Road 37 during High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Awareness (HIDTA) campaign when a vehicle stop resulted in the arrest of two residents of Lawrence County. The driver of the vehicle was 29-year-old Jamisha...
wbiw.com
Two were arrested after police learned about marijuana being sold to juveniles
BEDFORD – On Thursday, Jan. 26, Lawrence County Sheriff’s Sergeant Lonnie Johnson responded to a local school where a young juvenile was in possession of a “vape”. Sgt. Johnson tested the substance in the vape and discovered that it was THC. He launched an investigation, with the assistance of Indiana State Police Trooper Chance Humphrey, on how and why such young juveniles were coming into possession of the illegal drug.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Myrtle Marie Robbins
Myrtle Marie Robbins, 74, of Mitchell, passed away Thursday, January 26, 2023, at Paoli Health and Living Community. Born February 10, 1948, in Spencer, she was the daughter of Cecil and Rosie (Frankenburger) Sheese. Marie married John Franklin Robbins, Sr. in December 1978 and he survives. Marie retired as an...
wbiw.com
BNL’s Filler advances to regional
HUNTINGBURG – Bedford North Lawrence’s Jorj Filler advanced to the second stage of the IHSAA state tournament series during the sectional at Southridge on Saturday. Filler finished fourth at 126 pounds to qualify for the regional. The top four in each weight class advanced to the regional at Bloomington South on Feb. 4. Filler was the lone member of the Stars to move on.
wbiw.com
Otwell man arrested for OWI and possession of meth
PIKE CO. – Wednesday night, January 25, at approximately 7:40 p.m., Trooper Stein stopped the driver of a 2006 Ford on I-69 near the 46-mile marker for a headlight violation. The driver was identified as Michael Doades, 42, of Otwell. The passenger was identified as Haley Alexander, 31, of...
wbiw.com
Party crashers! Stars conquer TH North in OT as Leach joins elite 1K club
BEDFORD – What a party! Terre Haute North celebrated Homecoming, plus the head coach’s birthday. Everyone was invited except the obligatory clown with balloons for entertainment. And here comes Bedford North Lawrence, crashing the festivities and blowing out the candles. Popped those balloons, the Stars did. Popped the...
wbiw.com
Two were arrested on child neglect charges after drugs were found in the home and garage
BEDFORD – On Thursday, January 26th, around 6:30 p.m., Lawrence County Sheriff’s deputies, along with Oolitic marshals, went to a residence in the 300 block of Old State Road 37 in an attempt to locate Michael Simmons. Simmons was wanted on an active Level 5 felony warrant for...
wbiw.com
Stars handle the heat as terrific trio powers BNL to 55-50 victory over Jeffersonville
BEDFORD – The heat was on, because that’s what Devils do. Fire and brimstone pressure had burned Bedford North Lawrence’s lead to a crisp. The flames of Hades were almost unbearable, the torment was causing severe gnashing of teeth. In the midst of all the distress, the...
wbiw.com
No-nonsense Stars celebrate seniors with 62-19 runaway win over Martinsville
BEDFORD – With so much emotional upheaval and pregame turbulence, with victory over an overmatched opponent a forgone conclusion, perhaps a slippage of Bedford North Lawrence’s intensity level was expected. Even forgiven. After all, everything was a mess, from the usual lineup and rotations to the tear-smeared mascara following the Senior Night introductions.
wbiw.com
A woman was arrested after attempting to smuggle drugs into the jail to an inmate
BEDFORD – On Thursday, Jan. 27, Lawrence County Jail officers discovered that a visitor had attempted to drop off an article of clothing for an inmate, following established procedures. However, the item appeared to have been tampered with before being dropped off. Jail Commander Andrew Lynn, along with Captain...
Comments / 0