Bloomington, IN

Lawrence County Commissioner will meet on Tuesday, January 31

BEDFORD – Lawrence County Commissioners will meet on Tuesday, January 31 at 9:30 a.m. The meeting will be held at the Lawrence County Courthouse. Approval of Minutes for January 17, 2023, regular meeting and Board of Finance meeting. Approval of Claims. Approval of Payroll. Appointments:. Corey Allen – Contract...
Planning for the 53rd Orleans Dogwood Festival is underway

ORLEANS – The Orleans Chamber of Commerce has announced that plans for the town’s trademark Dogwood Festival are well underway. This year will mark the 53rd anniversary of the celebration of the blooming dogwood, which is set for April 22 through April 29. Chamber Executive Director Robert F....
Obituary: Lorna Joyce Mundy

Lorna Joyce Mundy, 85, of Bedford, passed away Sunday, January 29, 2023, at her residence. She was born March 3, 1937, in Martin County, Indiana to Raymond and Christine (Burton) Mundy. Her parents were both descendants of early 1800s Indiana settlers. Joyce was a member of Mitchell First Baptist Church and Huron Baptist Church. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Huron WTK Club, and the Mitchell Fleur De Lis.
Police Log: January 27, 2023

3:03 a.m. Medical emergency in the 200 block of O Street. 4:42 a.m. Alarm sounding at Mamas & Papas on Mitchell Road. It was a false alarm. 5:05 a.m. Medical emergency in the 100 block of Stoneway Drive. An IU LifeLine ambulance responded. 7:11 a.m. Alarm sounding at Ollies on...
Obituary: David Eric Martin

David Eric Martin, 74, of Bedford, passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023, at 4:34 p.m. at IU Health Bloomington Hospital. He was born in Indianapolis on September 8, 1948, to Leonard E. Martin and Wanda Arlene (Means) Martin. Mr. Martin was a graduate of Bedford High School Class of 1966, he loved IU Football and Basketball, he loved old movies, he attended the Restoration Christian Church, he worked at Ralph Rogers for 20 years, and retired as branch manager of the BMV Bloomington branch.
A traffic stop lands two women behind bars for dealing cocaine

BEDFORD – On Friday, January 27th, Senior Trooper Richard Klun was working the areas of I-69 and State Road 37 during High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Awareness (HIDTA) campaign when a vehicle stop resulted in the arrest of two residents of Lawrence County. The driver of the vehicle was 29-year-old Jamisha...
Two were arrested after police learned about marijuana being sold to juveniles

BEDFORD – On Thursday, Jan. 26, Lawrence County Sheriff’s Sergeant Lonnie Johnson responded to a local school where a young juvenile was in possession of a “vape”. Sgt. Johnson tested the substance in the vape and discovered that it was THC. He launched an investigation, with the assistance of Indiana State Police Trooper Chance Humphrey, on how and why such young juveniles were coming into possession of the illegal drug.
Obituary: Myrtle Marie Robbins

Myrtle Marie Robbins, 74, of Mitchell, passed away Thursday, January 26, 2023, at Paoli Health and Living Community. Born February 10, 1948, in Spencer, she was the daughter of Cecil and Rosie (Frankenburger) Sheese. Marie married John Franklin Robbins, Sr. in December 1978 and he survives. Marie retired as an...
BNL’s Filler advances to regional

HUNTINGBURG – Bedford North Lawrence’s Jorj Filler advanced to the second stage of the IHSAA state tournament series during the sectional at Southridge on Saturday. Filler finished fourth at 126 pounds to qualify for the regional. The top four in each weight class advanced to the regional at Bloomington South on Feb. 4. Filler was the lone member of the Stars to move on.
Otwell man arrested for OWI and possession of meth

PIKE CO. – Wednesday night, January 25, at approximately 7:40 p.m., Trooper Stein stopped the driver of a 2006 Ford on I-69 near the 46-mile marker for a headlight violation. The driver was identified as Michael Doades, 42, of Otwell. The passenger was identified as Haley Alexander, 31, of...
Party crashers! Stars conquer TH North in OT as Leach joins elite 1K club

BEDFORD – What a party! Terre Haute North celebrated Homecoming, plus the head coach’s birthday. Everyone was invited except the obligatory clown with balloons for entertainment. And here comes Bedford North Lawrence, crashing the festivities and blowing out the candles. Popped those balloons, the Stars did. Popped the...
No-nonsense Stars celebrate seniors with 62-19 runaway win over Martinsville

BEDFORD – With so much emotional upheaval and pregame turbulence, with victory over an overmatched opponent a forgone conclusion, perhaps a slippage of Bedford North Lawrence’s intensity level was expected. Even forgiven. After all, everything was a mess, from the usual lineup and rotations to the tear-smeared mascara following the Senior Night introductions.
