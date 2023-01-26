ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Shore News Network

Bronx drive-by shooters identified by police

NEW YORK – Two suspects wanted for a December 2nd drive-by shooting in the Bronx have been identified by police through video surveillance footage. Photos of the two men who shot a 41-year-old man from inside a 2020 gray KIA Soul were released by 47th Precinct detectives on Saturday. According to police, at around 11 pm that day, the suspects fired into a building, striking the man once in his left hand. He was taken to Jacobi Medical Center and treated for his injuries. The individuals are described as male and believed to be in their late teens-to- early 20s. The post Bronx drive-by shooters identified by police appeared first on Shore News Network.
BRONX, NY
pix11.com

Man shot in Manhattan subway station

The 34-year-old subway rider was shot in the chest during a dispute with another man on a southbound N train as it pulled into Canal Street and Broadway station, according to the NYPD. Man shot in Manhattan subway station. The 34-year-old subway rider was shot in the chest during a...
MANHATTAN, NY
norwoodnews.org

Mom of Fatal Norwood Gunshot Victim Seeks Answers, Says Son Shot 17 Times

The following is an extended version of the story that appears in our latest print edition. A Bronx mother is still seeking answers more than five weeks after her son, a Norwood resident, was shot and killed in Fordham Manor just seven days before Christmas, as reported. The mother of the victim alleges she was told at St. Barnabas Hospital her son was shot 17 times.
BRONX, NY
Shore News Network

20-year-old stabbed trying defend against bat attack in Bronx

NEW YORK, NY – A 20-year-old male victim was attacked with a baseball bat and stabbed in the Bronx on New Year’s Day. He was taken to the hospital and treated for multiple lacerations and is recovering. Today, the New York City Police Department released video surveillance footage of one of the suspects in the attack. Detectives are asking the public for assistance in identifying the suspect. “The victim, a 20-year-old male, was approached by four male individuals in the hallway of a residential building when one unknown male individual attempted to hit the victim with a bat,” the NYPD The post 20-year-old stabbed trying defend against bat attack in Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Three people stabbed during argument in Bronx

NEW YORK - Police in the Bronx are looking for suspects after three men were stabbed Saturday morning in the Allerton section. It happened at around 6 a.m. on the corner of Allerton Avenue and Olinville Avenue. According to police, the victims were arguing with two people, then one pulled out a knife. One victim was stabbed in the chest, another in the leg, and the third in the arm.All three were taken to Jacobi Medical Center and were expected to be OK. Police said intoxication may have played a role in the incident. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Bronx businesses hire private security to tackle shoplifting

NEW YORK - Mayor Eric Adams says the NYPD will do more to crack down on shoplifting, which is at levels we haven't seen in two decades. In the Bronx, it has forced several retail associations, including the Fordham Road Business Improvement District, to hire private security patrols. Fordham Road is one of the most vibrant shopping districts in the city, where Pretty Girl and other retailers are dealing with an ugly problem - a huge spike in shoplifting. "They come in, they take what they want, you can't touch them, you can't do anything. Police come, by the time they reach the...
BRONX, NY
norwoodnews.org

Bronx Borough Hall Lit Yellow for International Holocaust Remembrance Day

Bronx Borough Hall was lit in yellow in recognition of International Holocaust Remembrance on Friday, Jan. 27, along with all municipal buildings across the the City. Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson said on International Holocaust Remembrance Day, the City commemorated the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, the largest German Nazi concentration and extermination camp, adding, “We remember and honor the six million Jewish victims of the Holocaust and the many others that were murdered.”
BRONX, NY
pix11.com

Homeless man dies after unprovoked beating in East Harlem: NYPD

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A homeless man was attacked and beaten in Manhattan, then later died in the hospital, police told PIX11 News. Edgardo Rodriguez, 67, was assaulted by a group of men on East 115th Street on May 24, 2022, around 1:15 a.m., according to the NYPD. Rodriguez, who was 66 at the time, was discovered by police officers with bruising all over his face and body.
MANHATTAN, NY
pix11.com

Death of Bronx teen, 15, after fight with stepdad, ruled a homicide: OCME

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A 15-year-old boy’s death inside a Bronx apartment following a dispute with his stepfather has been ruled a homicide, according to officials. Corde Scott was found unconscious in his Doris Street home on Monday around 4:20 p.m., police said. The teen had bruises around his neck and was taken to the hospital, where he died, police said.
BRONX, NY
Shore News Network

Queens man charged after accidentally killing own guy during hit on rivals

NEW YORK, NY – Police say Richard Dixon was trying to gun down one of his rivals, but instead killed his own accomplice in a shooting that took place in Queens last June. Dixon was indicted by a grand jury and arraigned for murder and other crimes for fatally shooting his accomplice in a botched attempt to gun down a rival. The charges against him allege that Dixon and  Raymon Francis, his associate approached Kenardo Kelly and Dwayne Whyte as they sat in their vehicles on Cross Bay Boulevard near Pitkin Avenue in Ozone Park at approximately 5:00 a.m. on The post Queens man charged after accidentally killing own guy during hit on rivals appeared first on Shore News Network.
QUEENS, NY
Shore News Network

68-year-old woman victim of unknown chemical attack on Canal Street

NEW YORK, NY – A 68-year-old woman was the victim of an attack involving an unknown chemical that was thrown at her while walking in Lower Manhattan last Thursday. Detectives from the NYPD’s 1st Precinct reported that a 60-year-old woman was walking west on Canal Street near Mercer Street when she was attacked. At around 2:00 p.m., an unknown suspect approached the woman and threw an unidentified liquid into her face. Police reported that the victim suffered irritation to her face and eyes. The elderly woman was treated by FDNY EMS at the scene, the suspect flooded an unknown direction. The post 68-year-old woman victim of unknown chemical attack on Canal Street appeared first on Shore News Network.
MANHATTAN, NY
fox5ny.com

Lawyer in NYPD police car firebombing sentenced to prison

NEW YORK - A lawyer who purchased gasoline that another lawyer used in firebombing an unoccupied New York City police car in Brooklyn during protests over George Floyd's death in 2020 was sentenced Thursday to a year and a day in prison. Colinford Mattis was also ordered to pay just...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
norwoodnews.org

Decatur Avenue Tenant’s Problems Pile Up, Black Water Emerges from Sink Plughole

The following is an extended version of the story that appears in our latest print edition. Longtime Bedford Park resident, Joy LaFontaine, told Norwood News she is fed up complaining to both 311 and her landlord about various, ongoing maintenance problems she is encountering in her Decatur Avenue building, including a lack of heat, dampness, flooding, disruptive neighbors, and alleged rat sightings, saying she has seen little in the form of results for her efforts.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

