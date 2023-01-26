Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NYPD Officer Who Pepper Sprayed State Senator Was Sentenced By The CourtAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Needy and want to buy a home or apartment in NYC? Apply for Housing Program to get up to $50KMark StarNew York City, NY
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in New JerseyTravel MavenEnglewood, NJ
Man With Crushed Eye Socket Due To Cops, Gets 6-Figure Sum In Settlement. Was The Amount Worth It?Chibuzo NwachukuJersey City, NJ
Charlie Chop-off: The Harlem Serial Killer Who Preyed On Young Black BoysThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew York City, NY
Related
Bronx drive-by shooters identified by police
NEW YORK – Two suspects wanted for a December 2nd drive-by shooting in the Bronx have been identified by police through video surveillance footage. Photos of the two men who shot a 41-year-old man from inside a 2020 gray KIA Soul were released by 47th Precinct detectives on Saturday. According to police, at around 11 pm that day, the suspects fired into a building, striking the man once in his left hand. He was taken to Jacobi Medical Center and treated for his injuries. The individuals are described as male and believed to be in their late teens-to- early 20s. The post Bronx drive-by shooters identified by police appeared first on Shore News Network.
pix11.com
Man shot in Manhattan subway station
The 34-year-old subway rider was shot in the chest during a dispute with another man on a southbound N train as it pulled into Canal Street and Broadway station, according to the NYPD. Man shot in Manhattan subway station. The 34-year-old subway rider was shot in the chest during a...
norwoodnews.org
Mom of Fatal Norwood Gunshot Victim Seeks Answers, Says Son Shot 17 Times
The following is an extended version of the story that appears in our latest print edition. A Bronx mother is still seeking answers more than five weeks after her son, a Norwood resident, was shot and killed in Fordham Manor just seven days before Christmas, as reported. The mother of the victim alleges she was told at St. Barnabas Hospital her son was shot 17 times.
norwoodnews.org
Kingsbridge Heights: Applications Filed with DOB for New 9-Story Building at 2741 Creston Avenue
Building applications have been filed with NYC Department of Buildings (DOB) for a new, 9-story, mixed-use building at 2741 Creston Avenue in the Kingsbridge Heights section of The Bronx, as reported by YIMBY. Located between East 196th Street and East 198th Street, the lot is near the Kingsbridge Road subway...
Yonkers PBA president: Tyre Nichols's 'horrifying' death will impact local policing
Hudson Valley residents and the nation at large were shocked by the bodycam video of Nichols’s fatal beating.
20-year-old stabbed trying defend against bat attack in Bronx
NEW YORK, NY – A 20-year-old male victim was attacked with a baseball bat and stabbed in the Bronx on New Year’s Day. He was taken to the hospital and treated for multiple lacerations and is recovering. Today, the New York City Police Department released video surveillance footage of one of the suspects in the attack. Detectives are asking the public for assistance in identifying the suspect. “The victim, a 20-year-old male, was approached by four male individuals in the hallway of a residential building when one unknown male individual attempted to hit the victim with a bat,” the NYPD The post 20-year-old stabbed trying defend against bat attack in Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
Three people stabbed during argument in Bronx
NEW YORK - Police in the Bronx are looking for suspects after three men were stabbed Saturday morning in the Allerton section. It happened at around 6 a.m. on the corner of Allerton Avenue and Olinville Avenue. According to police, the victims were arguing with two people, then one pulled out a knife. One victim was stabbed in the chest, another in the leg, and the third in the arm.All three were taken to Jacobi Medical Center and were expected to be OK. Police said intoxication may have played a role in the incident. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
News 12 Exclusive: Person arrested after brawl breaks out at Bronx men's shelter
News 12 obtained exclusive video from multiple angles inside the shelter, showing a staff member throwing food away from a group of Venezuelan migrants staying at the facility.
norwoodnews.org
The Latest Street, Bridge Closures and General Transportation Updates Through 2026 in The Bronx
New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT), the MTA, NYC Department of Transportation (DOT), New York City Department of Design & Construction (DDC), the NYPD, and other government agencies and private entities have shared the following street and bridge closures and transportation updates for The Bronx through 2026, as of Friday, Jan. 27.
Bronx businesses hire private security to tackle shoplifting
NEW YORK - Mayor Eric Adams says the NYPD will do more to crack down on shoplifting, which is at levels we haven't seen in two decades. In the Bronx, it has forced several retail associations, including the Fordham Road Business Improvement District, to hire private security patrols. Fordham Road is one of the most vibrant shopping districts in the city, where Pretty Girl and other retailers are dealing with an ugly problem - a huge spike in shoplifting. "They come in, they take what they want, you can't touch them, you can't do anything. Police come, by the time they reach the...
norwoodnews.org
Bronx Borough Hall Lit Yellow for International Holocaust Remembrance Day
Bronx Borough Hall was lit in yellow in recognition of International Holocaust Remembrance on Friday, Jan. 27, along with all municipal buildings across the the City. Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson said on International Holocaust Remembrance Day, the City commemorated the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, the largest German Nazi concentration and extermination camp, adding, “We remember and honor the six million Jewish victims of the Holocaust and the many others that were murdered.”
pix11.com
Homeless man dies after unprovoked beating in East Harlem: NYPD
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A homeless man was attacked and beaten in Manhattan, then later died in the hospital, police told PIX11 News. Edgardo Rodriguez, 67, was assaulted by a group of men on East 115th Street on May 24, 2022, around 1:15 a.m., according to the NYPD. Rodriguez, who was 66 at the time, was discovered by police officers with bruising all over his face and body.
pix11.com
Death of Bronx teen, 15, after fight with stepdad, ruled a homicide: OCME
THE BRONX (PIX11) — A 15-year-old boy’s death inside a Bronx apartment following a dispute with his stepfather has been ruled a homicide, according to officials. Corde Scott was found unconscious in his Doris Street home on Monday around 4:20 p.m., police said. The teen had bruises around his neck and was taken to the hospital, where he died, police said.
norwoodnews.org
Bronx BP Launches Digital Community Board Application Process, CB7 Hiring District Manager
Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. announced on Jan. 24 the launch of the Bronx’s first-ever online community board application process, available in English and Spanish, adding that the launch was an effort to prioritize fairness, equity, and broader participation that, according to Gibson, mirrors the diversity in all 12 Bronx community boards.
Man indicted in deadly Manhattan stabbing of two men, including 60-year-old doctor
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A man was indicted Thursday for allegedly killing two people, including a doctor, and injuring several others during a violent spree in Manhattan. Roland Codrington, 35, has been charged with counts of murder in the second degree, two counts of attempted murder in the second degree and one count of assault in […]
Queens man charged after accidentally killing own guy during hit on rivals
NEW YORK, NY – Police say Richard Dixon was trying to gun down one of his rivals, but instead killed his own accomplice in a shooting that took place in Queens last June. Dixon was indicted by a grand jury and arraigned for murder and other crimes for fatally shooting his accomplice in a botched attempt to gun down a rival. The charges against him allege that Dixon and Raymon Francis, his associate approached Kenardo Kelly and Dwayne Whyte as they sat in their vehicles on Cross Bay Boulevard near Pitkin Avenue in Ozone Park at approximately 5:00 a.m. on The post Queens man charged after accidentally killing own guy during hit on rivals appeared first on Shore News Network.
Cops searching for man who attacked Brooklyn Dunkin' employee during robbery
Police are searching for a man who attacked a Dunkin’ employee during a robbery last week. The suspect entered a Dunkin’ that was part of a gas station on Conduit Boulevard near Sheridan Avenue in East New York.
68-year-old woman victim of unknown chemical attack on Canal Street
NEW YORK, NY – A 68-year-old woman was the victim of an attack involving an unknown chemical that was thrown at her while walking in Lower Manhattan last Thursday. Detectives from the NYPD’s 1st Precinct reported that a 60-year-old woman was walking west on Canal Street near Mercer Street when she was attacked. At around 2:00 p.m., an unknown suspect approached the woman and threw an unidentified liquid into her face. Police reported that the victim suffered irritation to her face and eyes. The elderly woman was treated by FDNY EMS at the scene, the suspect flooded an unknown direction. The post 68-year-old woman victim of unknown chemical attack on Canal Street appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox5ny.com
Lawyer in NYPD police car firebombing sentenced to prison
NEW YORK - A lawyer who purchased gasoline that another lawyer used in firebombing an unoccupied New York City police car in Brooklyn during protests over George Floyd's death in 2020 was sentenced Thursday to a year and a day in prison. Colinford Mattis was also ordered to pay just...
norwoodnews.org
Decatur Avenue Tenant’s Problems Pile Up, Black Water Emerges from Sink Plughole
The following is an extended version of the story that appears in our latest print edition. Longtime Bedford Park resident, Joy LaFontaine, told Norwood News she is fed up complaining to both 311 and her landlord about various, ongoing maintenance problems she is encountering in her Decatur Avenue building, including a lack of heat, dampness, flooding, disruptive neighbors, and alleged rat sightings, saying she has seen little in the form of results for her efforts.
Comments / 1