West Monroe, LA

West Monroe Sports and Events Complex could be delayed due to flooring issues

By Latrisha Parker
 3 days ago
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– The West Monroe Sports and Events Complex is planned to be finished this fall, but local officials believe the venue’s debut will probably be postponed.

According to Alana Cooper from Discover Monroe-West Monroe, the region’s tourism bureau, the sports complex’s flooring required adjusting to the local temperature, which was not taken into account during construction and could delay the facility’s opening for competitions and events.

At this moment, they’re not off schedule, that may be one of the things that pushes them back

Alana Cooper from the Discover Monroe-West Monroe

