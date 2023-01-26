ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melbourne, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

hometownnewsbrevard.com

Community Calendar for week 01-27-23

Brick Builders, ages 5-11 Come join us! We will have a theme each time, a story, and plenty of time to build models in groups! At the Suntree/Viera Public Library on 902 Jordan Blass Dr. in Melbourne. For more information call: 321-255-4404. From 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Medicaid Planning...
MELBOURNE, FL
hometownnewsbrevard.com

Melbourne landfill to soon reach capacity

MELBOURNE — The landfill at Brevard County’s Solid Waste Department Sarno Facility, located at 3379 Sarno Rd. in Melbourne, is expected to be at capacity within the next two months, according to Don Walker, communications director for Brevard County Government in an e-mail to Hometown News. Mr. Walker...
MELBOURNE, FL
hometownnewsbrevard.com

321: Food Fest & Craft Fair to be held on Feb. 11-12

MELBOURNE — The 3rd annual 321: Food Fest & Craft Fair will be held at Wickham Park in Melbourne on Saturday, Feb. 11 from noon-8 p.m. and on Sunday, Feb. 12 from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. As part of the event, over 30 eateries will provide food with menus featuring...
MELBOURNE, FL
fox13news.com

Chester, the popular 13-foot alligator at Gatorland, dies

ORLANDO, Fla. - Chester, the mighty 13 ½-foot, 1,000-pound alligator at Gatorland – and the first wild alligator to be rescued by the wildlife preserve – has died. The alligator died on Dec. 7, 2022, from what is believed to be an intestinal blockage, Gatorland said Friday in a news release. He was estimated to be around 60 years old.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Former NBA player championship rings stolen from Windermere home

WINDEMERE, Fla. - Orange County Sheriff's deputies are investigating some burglaries in Windermere including one at the home of a famous basketball player. NBA Champion Greg Kite said thieves broke the glass on his patio door, then got in, ransacked his bedroom, and took off with very special jewelry. "Tremendous...
WINDERMERE, FL
Celebrate the Vero Beach 21st Annual Gardenfest in Riverside Park

Where: 3280 Riverside Park Dr, Vero Beach, FL 32963. One of Vero Beach's finest February events, the Garden Club's Annual Gardenfest!. “Gardenfest! Natures finest marketplace, returns February 4th & 5th, 2023 to Vero Beach’s Riverside Park. Gardenfest! is one of the largest free and family friendly garden shows in Florida. Visitors come from far and wide to stroll under the oaks and enjoy the amazing vendors, food, children’s crafts, and raffle prizes. Many visitors arrive with wagon in tow and fill them with garden treasures.
VERO BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

Cocoa Beach Pier $3M renovation to bring new restaurants, retail stores to area

COCOA BEACH, Fla. - The historic Cocoa Beach Pier will be undergoing renovations that will bring new retail and dining experiences to debut in 2023. The Westgate Cocoa Beach Pier announced an investment of over $3 million to bring a brand-new souvenir shop, upscale waterfront dining with a sushi bar, customizable grab-and-go options, and a new daiquiri bar.
COCOA BEACH, FL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Florida

If you live in Florida and you love eating seafood, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
FLORIDA STATE

