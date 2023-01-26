Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida authorities suggest two charges against a man suspected of hammering a lemon shark to death: reportMoonFlorida State
Longstanding Dairy Queen in Florida is ClosingBryan DijkhuizenMerritt Island, FL
Announcing The 32nd Annual Fellsmere Frog Leg FestivalKristin Leigh WilsonFellsmere, FL
Presenting The 2023 Sebastian Riverfront Fine Art & Music FestivalKristin Leigh WilsonSebastian, FL
Bays Mountain Planetarium Launches "Forward To the Moon"John M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Related
hometownnewsbrevard.com
Community Calendar for week 01-27-23
Brick Builders, ages 5-11 Come join us! We will have a theme each time, a story, and plenty of time to build models in groups! At the Suntree/Viera Public Library on 902 Jordan Blass Dr. in Melbourne. For more information call: 321-255-4404. From 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Medicaid Planning...
2023 Florida Craft Brew & Wingfest
Where: Royal Palm Pointe, Vero Beach (click for Google Maps) Many local brewers and other vendors are gathering to showcase some of their best beers and chicken! BeerFests.com says:
Here are 9 things to do this weekend in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — This weekend, there will be plenty of things happening to keep you entertained. Orlando Music History’s third annual Local Music Merch Swap takes place Friday beginning at 8 p.m. There will be live music and the chance to expand your music collection. The swap portion is free to attend and participate, but the concert Is $10 in advance and $12 the day of the show. Click here for details.
wfit.org
WFIT's Locals Only Playlist
The breath of music talent on the Space Coast is amazing. Here is a tasty sampling of some of our favorites. If you don't see the playlist, cick here. Here’s how to send your music to WFIT for airplay consideration:. CDs are preferred. If you send files, please send...
hometownnewsbrevard.com
Melbourne landfill to soon reach capacity
MELBOURNE — The landfill at Brevard County’s Solid Waste Department Sarno Facility, located at 3379 Sarno Rd. in Melbourne, is expected to be at capacity within the next two months, according to Don Walker, communications director for Brevard County Government in an e-mail to Hometown News. Mr. Walker...
tourcounsel.com
Altamonte Mall | Shopping mall in Orlando, Florida
In the suburb of Altamonte, to the north of the city, you can find the Altamonte Mall. It is one of the largest malls in Orlando with more than 100 stores. Among these, some stand out such as the Apple Store, American Eagle, the Barnes & Noble bookstore, Sephora, Cotton:On and Forever 21. In the center there are also three department stores: JCPenney, Macy's and Dillard's. It also has movie theaters and several dining options. Not being so close to the theme parks, it is the quietest mall in Orlando but with good shops.
tourcounsel.com
The Mall at Millenia | Shopping mall in Orlando, Florida
If you want to go shopping in the best stores in Orlando, I recommend visiting one of the malls in the area: The Mall at Millenia. On this site you will find department stores with very good offers and discounts. On the other hand, if you want to locate luxury boutiques, here you will find the most recognized brands.
hometownnewsbrevard.com
321: Food Fest & Craft Fair to be held on Feb. 11-12
MELBOURNE — The 3rd annual 321: Food Fest & Craft Fair will be held at Wickham Park in Melbourne on Saturday, Feb. 11 from noon-8 p.m. and on Sunday, Feb. 12 from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. As part of the event, over 30 eateries will provide food with menus featuring...
Winter Park Farmers’ Market: Know Before You Go
Strolling the colorful stalls of a farmers' market is one of the joys of the weekend. Practically every Orlando area neighborhood has its own weekly farmers' market, and it can be hard to decide which one is the best. As... The post Winter Park Farmers’ Market: Know Before You Go appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
fox13news.com
Chester, the popular 13-foot alligator at Gatorland, dies
ORLANDO, Fla. - Chester, the mighty 13 ½-foot, 1,000-pound alligator at Gatorland – and the first wild alligator to be rescued by the wildlife preserve – has died. The alligator died on Dec. 7, 2022, from what is believed to be an intestinal blockage, Gatorland said Friday in a news release. He was estimated to be around 60 years old.
3 local restaurant chains set to expand here and beyond in 2023
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Jeremiah’s Italian Ice, Another Broken Egg and Island Fin Poke are among the Orlando-based eateries that plan to grow their presence here and across the U.S. in 2023.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida
If you live in Florida and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
conceptcarz.com
Three Historic Mullin Automotive Museum Cars To Be Featured at Vero Beach Museum of Art Exhibition
The 1938 Dubonnet Xenia, 1934 Voisin Type C27 and 1929 Bugatti Type 46 are among 22 rare vehicles featured in 'Rolling Sculpture: Streamlined Art Deco Automobiles and Motorcycles'. Three fan-favorite cars from the Mullin Automotive Museum collection, including two multi-time concours award winners, will be on display in a newly-curated...
mynews13.com
Residents question decision to discard dozens of books in recycling dumpster outside Brevard library
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla -- Dozens of books were recently found in a dumpster outside a Brevard County library, and now some residents are asking why were they thrown away. A dumpster outside a Brevard County library was found to be filled with dozens of books. Some locals asked why they...
407area.com
Buffets in Orlando That Will Put You in a Food Coma
Everyone deserves to indulge in an unlimited buffet of food every once in a while. Lucky for you, there are some of the most delicious buffets in Orlando that will have you feeling stuffed and satisfied all day long. From Mexican to Brazilian buffets and everything in between, we've found some of the best all-you-can-eat restaurants in Orlando. Make sure you come with an empty stomach that's ready to eat because you'll want to try every dish they have!
disneyfoodblog.com
A New Airline Is Now Flying to Orlando Airport
Many guests fly to Disney World, most arriving at Orlando International Airport, which has flights to and from places ALL over the world. Over the past few years, we’ve seen several new airlines at the airport, including Norse Airlines, Play Airlines, Breeze Airways, and more. We previously told you about another NEW airline coming to Orlando soon, but now those flights have started!
fox35orlando.com
Former NBA player championship rings stolen from Windermere home
WINDEMERE, Fla. - Orange County Sheriff's deputies are investigating some burglaries in Windermere including one at the home of a famous basketball player. NBA Champion Greg Kite said thieves broke the glass on his patio door, then got in, ransacked his bedroom, and took off with very special jewelry. "Tremendous...
Celebrate the Vero Beach 21st Annual Gardenfest in Riverside Park
Where: 3280 Riverside Park Dr, Vero Beach, FL 32963. One of Vero Beach's finest February events, the Garden Club's Annual Gardenfest!. “Gardenfest! Natures finest marketplace, returns February 4th & 5th, 2023 to Vero Beach’s Riverside Park. Gardenfest! is one of the largest free and family friendly garden shows in Florida. Visitors come from far and wide to stroll under the oaks and enjoy the amazing vendors, food, children’s crafts, and raffle prizes. Many visitors arrive with wagon in tow and fill them with garden treasures.
fox35orlando.com
Cocoa Beach Pier $3M renovation to bring new restaurants, retail stores to area
COCOA BEACH, Fla. - The historic Cocoa Beach Pier will be undergoing renovations that will bring new retail and dining experiences to debut in 2023. The Westgate Cocoa Beach Pier announced an investment of over $3 million to bring a brand-new souvenir shop, upscale waterfront dining with a sushi bar, customizable grab-and-go options, and a new daiquiri bar.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Florida
If you live in Florida and you love eating seafood, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Comments / 1