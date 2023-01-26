ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Lake Tahoe, CA

Tahoe Daily Tribune

Steamers Bar & Grill revamped, reopens in South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Longtime South Lake Tahoe staple Steamers Bar & Grill is starting off the new year officially open. After several months of being closed, the local spot opened their doors for the community to come back and enjoy Steamers on Jan. 6. “We are excited...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Sierra Sun

Best noodle joints at Truckee-Tahoe

Lake Tahoe is known for its 300 days of sunshine per year, but in the wintertime an epic Sierra storm or two can come in and blanket the basin making it chilly pretty fast. That’s when a nice bowl of hot, hearty Asian noodles come into play. After a...
TRUCKEE, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

New City Hall display serves as roadmap to Tahoe history

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Before the City Council meeting came to order on Tuesday evening, the South Tahoe Chamber of Commerce revealed a shiny slice of history. One of six slices of a local tree is now on display at City Hall serving as a roadmap to basin history.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
FOX Reno

Special guest stops by Reno's Great Basin Brewery

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Great Basin Brewing Company in Reno had a very special guest stop by on Thursday. Rainn Wilson, also known as Dwight Schrute from The Office, stopped by the brewery off South Virginia Street. Wilson posed for a few pictures with employees....
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reno Rodeo Foundation offers new clothes to foster families

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Rodeo Foundation set up shop at the Kid’s Kottage on Saturday. Racks of clothes, pajamas and toys covered the gym floor as foster children roamed the room. “Being in touch with the community, donating to children and families in need, it’s at the...
RENO, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Nice birding weather anticipated for Eagles & Ag

Sunny skies and temperatures around 40 degrees will provide great weather for Carson Valley’s premier four-day birding and agriculture event which takes flight on Thursday with a reception in Gardnerville. Eagles and Agriculture is celebrating its 21st birthday this week with a reception, dinner, tours and classes on photographing...
GARDNERVILLE, NV
Record-Courier

Tourists comprise second blizzard at Tahoe resorts

Lift lines are long, and businesses are reaping the benefits of abundant snowfall at Lake Tahoe. With plenty of snow falling in the basin from a series of storms in December and January, resorts are seeing tons of skiers and riders while dealing head-on with difficulties. Palisades Tahoe is reporting...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Sierra Sun

Truckee-Donner Recreation & Park District announces new GM

TRUCKEE, Calif.—– The Truckee-Donner Recreation & Park District has named Sven Leff as the new general manager to replace a local legend. He is a California native and Truckee resident who has served as TDRPD’s recreation superintendent for the past five years. Leff is taking over for...
TRUCKEE, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Obituary: “Henry “Hank” Mario Greco

“Henry “Hank” Mario Greco passed away on January 21, 2023 at 8:00 p.m. Born to Anthony and Mary Greco in Oakland, California on September 23, 1931, he grew up and attended high school and college in the Bay Area. Hank served in the Air Force, then was married, and raised his 10 children with his beloved wife Korienne in Albany, El Cerrito, and South Lake Tahoe. Hank lived in South Lake Tahoe, a community that was especially meaningful to him, for 36 years. He most recently lived in Reno, Nevada.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
mynews4.com

Authorities seeking information on dog attack at Grand Sierra Resort

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Washoe County Regional Animal Services (WCRAS) is looking for information regarding an incident of a dog attack at the Grand Sierra Resort on Thursday, January 26. According to WCRAS, the person of interest is identified as Heather Brashear and her...
RENO, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Snowy Sunday ahead for Lake Tahoe; Cold temps to follow

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — It’s going to be windy and snowy to cap the weekend at Lake Tahoe followed by cold temperatures that officials say may be the coldest some areas have seen in a decade. A cold, winter storm will push into the region early Sunday...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Roseville, CA

As the largest and most populous city in Placer County, California, Roseville is a bustling city filled with many fun and free attractions. It may have a different appeal than Los Angeles or San Francisco, but Roseville offers many free attractions and activities that are just as exciting. Whether you're...
ROSEVILLE, CA
FOX Reno

Reno non-profit helping homeowners with free home repairs, renovations

RENO, Nev. (NEWS 4 & FOX11) — A Reno non-profit organization, Rebuilding Together Northern Nevada (RTNN), is making an impact in our community’s lives through providing safety repairs and renovations to low and moderate-income homeowners in need. The organization is an inspiring example of community service that is...
RENO, NV

