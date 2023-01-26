Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
USPS Continues Service in These California AreasBryan DijkhuizenCalifornia State
Pet Friendly Hotels to Consider in Lake TahoeTiffany T.South Lake Tahoe, CA
USPS Temporarily Closed a Facility in NevadaBryan DijkhuizenNevada State
Where to Grab Breakfast in South Lake TahoeTiffany T.South Lake Tahoe, CA
Manhunt for Fugitive Chiropractor: FBI Offers Reward of $10,000.00Dylan BarketCarnelian Bay, CA
Related
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Steamers Bar & Grill revamped, reopens in South Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Longtime South Lake Tahoe staple Steamers Bar & Grill is starting off the new year officially open. After several months of being closed, the local spot opened their doors for the community to come back and enjoy Steamers on Jan. 6. “We are excited...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
‘Drive that economic engine’: Snow is big business for Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Lift lines are long and businesses are reaping the benefits of abundant snowfall at Lake Tahoe. With plenty of snow falling in the basin from a series of storms in December and January, resorts are seeing tons of skiers and riders while dealing head-on with difficulties.
Sierra Sun
Best noodle joints at Truckee-Tahoe
Lake Tahoe is known for its 300 days of sunshine per year, but in the wintertime an epic Sierra storm or two can come in and blanket the basin making it chilly pretty fast. That’s when a nice bowl of hot, hearty Asian noodles come into play. After a...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
New City Hall display serves as roadmap to Tahoe history
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Before the City Council meeting came to order on Tuesday evening, the South Tahoe Chamber of Commerce revealed a shiny slice of history. One of six slices of a local tree is now on display at City Hall serving as a roadmap to basin history.
FOX Reno
Special guest stops by Reno's Great Basin Brewery
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Great Basin Brewing Company in Reno had a very special guest stop by on Thursday. Rainn Wilson, also known as Dwight Schrute from The Office, stopped by the brewery off South Virginia Street. Wilson posed for a few pictures with employees....
KOLO TV Reno
Reno Rodeo Foundation offers new clothes to foster families
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Rodeo Foundation set up shop at the Kid’s Kottage on Saturday. Racks of clothes, pajamas and toys covered the gym floor as foster children roamed the room. “Being in touch with the community, donating to children and families in need, it’s at the...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Agencies talk stewardship at Stateline conference, announce North Tahoe Community Alliance
STATELINE, Nev. — Many agencies came together on Wednesday, Jan. 24, at Stateline to discuss Lake Tahoe-wide sustainability plans post pandemic as a part of the Operation Sierra Storm Meteorological Conference, where stewardship was a major theme for solutions moving forward. The panel discussion recapped the work being done...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Nice birding weather anticipated for Eagles & Ag
Sunny skies and temperatures around 40 degrees will provide great weather for Carson Valley’s premier four-day birding and agriculture event which takes flight on Thursday with a reception in Gardnerville. Eagles and Agriculture is celebrating its 21st birthday this week with a reception, dinner, tours and classes on photographing...
Record-Courier
Tourists comprise second blizzard at Tahoe resorts
Lift lines are long, and businesses are reaping the benefits of abundant snowfall at Lake Tahoe. With plenty of snow falling in the basin from a series of storms in December and January, resorts are seeing tons of skiers and riders while dealing head-on with difficulties. Palisades Tahoe is reporting...
KOLO TV Reno
Local non-profit, Charlie’s Presence, looking for a kind, loving home for Pockets
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Pockets is the first dog of 2023 that Charlie’s Presence is looking to find the perfect home in the Carson City/Reno area. He is an older dog, believed to be a husky/lab mix pooch that has been in the same home for the last seven months but needs a new permanent home and an active family to keep him excersised and entertained.
Sierra Sun
Truckee-Donner Recreation & Park District announces new GM
TRUCKEE, Calif.—– The Truckee-Donner Recreation & Park District has named Sven Leff as the new general manager to replace a local legend. He is a California native and Truckee resident who has served as TDRPD’s recreation superintendent for the past five years. Leff is taking over for...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Obituary: “Henry “Hank” Mario Greco
“Henry “Hank” Mario Greco passed away on January 21, 2023 at 8:00 p.m. Born to Anthony and Mary Greco in Oakland, California on September 23, 1931, he grew up and attended high school and college in the Bay Area. Hank served in the Air Force, then was married, and raised his 10 children with his beloved wife Korienne in Albany, El Cerrito, and South Lake Tahoe. Hank lived in South Lake Tahoe, a community that was especially meaningful to him, for 36 years. He most recently lived in Reno, Nevada.
5 Nevada Restaurants Among The Best In The US, According to Yelp
Yelp released its Top 100 US Restaurants list for 2023!
mynews4.com
Authorities seeking information on dog attack at Grand Sierra Resort
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Washoe County Regional Animal Services (WCRAS) is looking for information regarding an incident of a dog attack at the Grand Sierra Resort on Thursday, January 26. According to WCRAS, the person of interest is identified as Heather Brashear and her...
KOLO TV Reno
Health department: Don’t eat baked goods from Incline Village business
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) -The Washoe County Health District advises people not to eat baked goods from Happy Tiers Bakery in Incline Village. The bakery products were made without the benefit of an inspection, prompting the Public Health Alert. The baked goods were made between Oct. 1 and Tuesday and...
KCRA.com
3 Sacramento-area restaurants make Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Eat list for 2023
Some Sacramento-area restaurants and fast food made an appearance on Yelp’s Top 100 list for 2023. According to Yelp, the list is made using Yelpers’ submissions for their favorite dining spots that are also ranked by ratings, reviews and geographic representation. West Coast Taco Bar in Sacramento came...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Snowy Sunday ahead for Lake Tahoe; Cold temps to follow
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — It’s going to be windy and snowy to cap the weekend at Lake Tahoe followed by cold temperatures that officials say may be the coldest some areas have seen in a decade. A cold, winter storm will push into the region early Sunday...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Roseville, CA
As the largest and most populous city in Placer County, California, Roseville is a bustling city filled with many fun and free attractions. It may have a different appeal than Los Angeles or San Francisco, but Roseville offers many free attractions and activities that are just as exciting. Whether you're...
ijpr.org
Sierra Nevada forests have seen ‘unprecedented’ level of high-severity wildfires, study finds
Wildfires have long been a facet of California’s ecosystem, as varied forest land covers much of the state and often benefits from some types of fire. Indigenous communities were using controlled burns to manage forests long before Europeans were part of the equation. But a new study from UC...
FOX Reno
Reno non-profit helping homeowners with free home repairs, renovations
RENO, Nev. (NEWS 4 & FOX11) — A Reno non-profit organization, Rebuilding Together Northern Nevada (RTNN), is making an impact in our community’s lives through providing safety repairs and renovations to low and moderate-income homeowners in need. The organization is an inspiring example of community service that is...
Comments / 0