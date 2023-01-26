Read full article on original website
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in ProvidenceTed RiversProvidence, RI
Photography Book Supporting Local Veterans Association Announces Open CallDianna CarneyNew Bedford, MA
The Oldest US Restaurant Is Located in Rhode IslandDiana RusNewport, RI
Talbots is Closing a Store in Providence Mall Next WeekBryan DijkhuizenProvidence, RI
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Rhode Island?Ted RiversProvidence, RI
Coventry mulls combining 3 elementary schools
Coventry is considering a proposal that would merge three of the town's elementary schools into one newly-constructed building
ABC6.com
Mount Pleasant High School assistant principal asks for staff to make donations to student’s ‘coyote’
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Providence Public School District is investigating an email sent to Mount Pleasant High School employees. The assistant principal at the high school sent an email Thursday night asking staff to help a student who they said came to the U.S. illegally. Several people took...
New Bedford Elementary Students to Make Up Missed Days on 3 Saturdays
Students at Jireh Swift Elementary School in New Bedford were recently informed that they will have to attend school on several Saturdays in February to make up for missed days due to the school’s boiler breaking late last year. Many of the parents are not happy with the school’s...
Student stabbed outside Hope High School
The incident happened outside the building during lunch, according to a spokesperson for the district.
GoLocalProv
Providence: The Capital of Litter
Political campaigns often cite decaying quality of life issues as a catalyst for voting for change. As a new government in the city of Providence takes hold, residents are seeking true leadership that encourages community buy-in, community support and community input to stem the degradation of neighborhoods. The lack of any snow cover so far this winter presents a less-than-picturesque landscape within the city of Providence’s urban neighborhoods. As one walks or drives along many a street, last fall’s decaying brown leaf litter scatters along pavement edges, swirling like tumbleweeds amid a potpourri of litter. In my North End neighborhood of Providence -- a collage of commercial, industrial, and residential settings -- litter (in the form of fast-food packaging, alcohol containers, tobacco products, even household trash) is an ever-present and visual blight no matter what the season.
independentri.com
Vespia remembered by colleagues for decorated career, love of community
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Former South Kingstown Police Chief Vincent Vespia, 84, the town’s longest-serving top cop, died Tuesday morning at South County Hospital. He retired in 2016 after 35 years in the chief’s chair. He had a 57-year career in law enforcement that included serving as...
GoLocalProv
“Fat Test” Scandal Fallout: NK Has Another Interim Superintendent - Fourth in Less Than a Year
The North Kingstown School Committee announced Friday that Dr. Frank Pallotta has been hired to serve as the latest Interim Superintendent of North Kingstown Schools. The move comes after the abrupt resignation of the district’s previous Interim Superintendent, Judy Paolucci, earlier in January. Katherine Sipala, the Interim Assistant Superintendent...
GoLocalProv
Pawtucket/Central Falls T Station Lacks Design–Architecture Critic Morgan
In 1952 Dwight Eisenhower’s presidential campaign train stopped in at the Pawtucket/Central Falls railroad station in this once important urban nexus. Within a decade, the station closed, and by 1981 rail service to the dying towns was discontinued altogether. So, the opening of a new Pawtucket/Central Falls MBTA commuter station is very welcome news. Add that this stop on the T’s Providence line is a RIPTA hub, and we have the makings of a real economic shot in the arm for this part of the Blackstone Valley–one with more likely concrete results than a phantom soccer stadium.
Confreda Farms owner, Vincent Confreda, dies at 93
Vincent, owner of the Rhode Island staple Confreda Greenhouses & Farms, died Saturday after battling skin cancer.
independentri.com
For local resident, beating the heat is about more than costs
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — It must get very cold at night for Donna Sanders to flip the furnace switch. Single digits might do it. “I never put it about 62 degrees inside and the house is well insulated, so it has to be real cold outside to bring the temperature down inside to where I need heat,” she said, admitting she’s been a holdout with it getting into the 50s inside.
Uprise RI
Remembering Allen Charette, who died alone and unhoused in Woonsocket
On Sunday morning night Allen died on a bench, alone. Allen is not the first to die outside and alone in Rhode Island, or even in Woonsocket, this year. At Monday evening’s meeting of the Woonsocket City Council we learned that Allen had interviewed for an apartment and was weeks away from stable housing. The possibility of housing, however, came too late to save his life.
newportthisweek.com
Proposed Sidewalk Angers Residents
As officials weigh how to widen and add sidewalks to and around Purgatory Road, residents expressed their opposition at the Middletown Town Council meeting on Jan. 17. After another one-hour public discussion on a potential $2.43 million project that must be started by fall or risk losing state funding, the Town Council authorized the town engineer and consultants to continue design work. But some residents are against any change.
tourcounsel.com
Fairlawn Pool | Public swimming pool in Pawtucket, Rhode Island
Fairlawn Pool is a public pool that is the ideal place for you to go with children, since it has spaces so that infants can also enjoy the water. The facilities are quite clean and also inside the establishment you can buy delicious food and drinks so that you can enjoy your stay even more.
Buonanno resigns from RI Convention Center after daughter ran against McKee
The president of the AFL-CIO relayed the governor's request, according to the outgoing chairman.
newbedfordguide.com
Four New Bedford Fire Department firefighters announce retirement
“Congratulations to the following members on their recent retirements from the New Bedford Fire Department:. • FF Jolene Olivier – over 17 Years of Service. • FF Dwayne Ferreira – over 28 Years of Service. Thank you for the years of tireless and selfless service helping those who...
independentri.com
Retired teacher finds inspiration in the story of a three-legged goat and her unlikely friends
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — All of us at one time or another are three-legged goats. Here’s why. If you happen to meet someone who is not the same as everyone else, treat them the way Cooper, Lyndie or Stanley would. Include them in all your fun. Otherwise, you may be missing out on a great friendship.
Turnto10.com
Breeze hoping to fill jobs as T.F. Green base nears
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Breeze Airways is looking for pilots, flight attendants, mechanics and more as it tries to staff up its new Rhode Island crew base. Breeze's new crew base at T.F. Green International Airport in Warwick opens March 29, and will house Breeze planes overnight, rather than having aircraft flying in and out. Plans for the operations hub were announced back in August.
12 News law enforcement analyst offers take on Pawtucket officer verdict
12 News Law Enforcement Analyst Steven O'Donnell spoke to 12 News Friday about the Pawtucket police officer who was acquitted of all charges lobbied against him for shooting a teenager while off-duty.
independentri.com
Point Judith locals reflect on effort to bring lost dog home
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — It was north of 90 degrees, but Brenda Holder sat in her parked car under the sun. Looking. Waiting. Hoping for any sightings. It was July and her dog, a rescued chihuahua named CeCe, had been missing for days. Holder would drive to spots she thought...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts, Rhode Island men convicted in violent kidnapping tied to drug trafficking from Cape Cod to Rhode Island
BOSTON – Three men have been convicted in federal court in Boston for their roles in a violent kidnapping tied to a drug trafficking organization that distributed heroin throughout the Cape Cod and Pawtucket, R.I., regions. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 39-year-old Anthony Basilici of Pawtucket, R.I....
