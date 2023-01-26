In its first meeting in nearly two years without a member holding onto his seat long past its expiration, the Wisconsin Natural Resources Board approved new water quality standards and the 2023 bear harvest quota without the acrimony that has shaken the state’s conservation policy making since 2021. The meeting Wednesday was the first in […] The post Natural Resources Board discusses water quality, bear management in first meeting with new members appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO