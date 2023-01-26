Read full article on original website
Today in Sports History-Nadal wins 21st Grand Slam title
1926 — The major league rules committee mandates that pitchers must have access to a rosin bag. 1971 — UCLA starts its 88-game winning streak with a 74-61 win over UC Santa Barbara. 1983 — John Riggins rushes for a Super Bowl-record 166 yards on 38 carries to...
ESPN's Chris Fowler, John McEnroe have awkward exchange over Novak Djokovic's 'choices' after Aussie Open win
After Novak Djokovic wrapped up the Australian Open, ESPN broadcasters Chris Fowler and John McEnroe had a tense conversation about the tennis star's last two years.
Mitchell and the Cavaliers play the Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers (28-24, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (30-21, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers host the Los Angeles Clippers. Mitchell is ninth in the league averaging 28.3 points per game. The Cavaliers have gone 20-5 at home. Cleveland...
"They don't value me" - Kenny Smith reveals how he cried after witnessing the abysmal culture of the Sacramento Kings
Kenny Smith details just how miserable the culture of the Sacramento Kings was, having spent 3 years with them
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news
When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
Brock Purdy suffers elbow injury against Eagles in 49ers QB nightmare
PHILADELPHIA – Brock Purdy’s Cinderella story just took a crazy twist. Purdy injured his elbow when he was sacked and fumbled on the final play of the 49ers’ first offensive drive, which prompted veteran Josh Johnson to come off the bench with his team in a 7-0 hole in the first quarter of the NFC Championship game against the Eagles. Johnson is the 49ers’ fourth-string quarterback, added during the season after the season-ending injury to starter Trey Lance, the long-term injury to Jimmy Garoppolo and now the injury to the rookie Purdy, who is questionable to return. Johnson, 36, entered the NFL as a fifth-round draft pick and has been a member of 14 different NFL organizations (including three stints with the 49ers) and teams in the now-defunct Alliance of American Football and the XFL. He was making his playoff debut. Purdy was 7-0 as a starter including the playoffs and that was his first lost fumble, caused by Haason Reddick.
