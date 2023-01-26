Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Latest on Inver Grove Heights House FireLimitless Production Group LLCInver Grove Heights, MN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Update on an armed robbery that occurred at Tobacco Valley in Apple Valley, one suspect connected to armed bank robberyLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Armed robbery occurs at AV Tobacco in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
The family of Bryce Borca is offering a reward for any information leading to his whereabouts.Limitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Related
Inside Former Dairy Queen CEO’s Minnesota Lakeside Condo Listed Over $2 Million
Former Dairy Queen CEO and Minnesota businessman Chuck Mooty has put his Minnesota lakeside condo on the market for $2.79 million. Last summer, Mooty was announced as a 2022 Minnesota Business Hall of Fame inductee. According to Yahoo, he is now retired, but helped rejuvenate and rebrand several businesses including Dairy Queen, Faribault Woolen Mill, Fairview Health Services, and Jostens Inc.
Quilters from across Minnesota come for friendship, camaraderie at Dakota County library
INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. — You don’t need to go far at the Inver Glen Library in Dakota County to find a good story. In fact, you don’t even need to open a book. All you need to do is watch the Crafty Bees sew their quilts.
Minneapolis' Royal Foundry Craft Spirits announces closure
Royal Foundry Craft Spirits in Minneapolis will close this weekend. The British-inspired distillery and cocktail room opened at 241 Fremont Ave. N., in the Harrison neighborhood, in 2019. "We regret to inform you that Royal Foundry Craft Spirits will close its doors for the foreseeable future on Sunday, January 29,"...
'We've always seen a need': 2 mothers open fabric store with sewing materials for Native regalia
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — Though it hasn't quite opened its doors to the public, loud laughter erupts within the walls of Fire Mountain Fabrics. The new store, located in Cherokee Center strip mall, was founded by two mothers and best friends who are excited to see a dream realized. Two weeks ahead of their big opening, Arlene Fairbanks and Jessica Travis are doing final preparations.
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
Shakopee women offenders subjected to crowded, unlawful conditions
Intro: The following commentary was made possible through a partnership with Twin Cities Incarcerated Workers Organizing Committee. The writer’s name has been withheld at their request. The Minnesota Correctional Facility in Shakopee (MCF-Shakopee) prides itself for its open claim to “housing all custody levels.” This is the phrase they...
Bogart's Doughnut Co. to open new Twin Cities location
Bogart's Doughnut Company announced it is opening a second location in the Twin Cities. The popular donut shop, based at 904 West 36th Street in Minneapolis, has confirmed on Instagram it's opening a new shop in the Miracle Mile shopping center on Excelsior Boulevard, in St Louis Park. "Here to...
University of Minnesota law professors test if AI program ChatGPT can pass their final exams
MINNEAPOLIS -- You may have heard recently about the artificial intelligence program Chat GPT. Some University of Minnesota law professors wanted to find out if it could pass their final exams.Professor Dan Schwarcz had his doubts, but as he graded his students' exams he genuinely couldn't tell which one was written by a student and which was written by an AI program.RELATED: What exactly is ChatGPT?"The questions we ask on law school exams are not 'tell me when this law was passed', or the types of things you can ask Google to give you an answer," Schwarcz said.In the end, the...
New Chick-fil-A location now open for business in Eden Prairie
Chick-fil-A in Eden Prairie is now open for business. The fast-food restaurant, located on the southwest corner of Flying Cloud Drive and Prairie Center Drive, began serving customers on Thursday. It is owned and operated by Andrew Armstrong, who also owns the Chick-fil-A restaurant in Chanhassen. Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A has more than 20 locations in the [...]
minneapolisparks.org
Plan for Cedar Lake and Lake of the Isles opens for 45-day comment period
Plan for Cedar Lake and Lake of the Isles opens for 45-day comment period. Check out long-term plan for Cedar Lake, Lake of the Isles and surrounding parkland and trails and send comments by March 10. Today, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board (MPRB) published its...
These are the nominees for 2023 Minnesota Teacher of the Year
The nominations for 2023 Minnesota Teacher of the Year have been announced. On Wednesday, Education Minnesota announced 131 nominees for the annual accolade. The Teacher of the Year program, which is in its 59th year, recognizes teachers from pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade, as well as early childhood family education and adult basic education. Both public and private school teachers are eligible for the award.
KAAL-TV
Nursing home neglect leads to death
(ABC 6 News) – Recent investigations conducted by the Minnesota Department of Health found that two nursing homes in our area were negligent. According to the report by MDH, a worker at St. Mark’s found a resident unresponsive, not breathing and without a pulse. When a nurse was...
Rochester woman finds joy in everything she does
ROCHESTER, Minn. — Finding sunshine on dreary days comes easier to senior residents at The Waters on Mayowood in Rochester. All they have to do is look out the window. Every day, 89-year-old Phyllis Lokker walks outside her senior living community and waves her bubble wand. “I get out...
Alert after Woodbury students approached by strangers asking if they want candy
A Woodbury elementary school is asking parents to be aware after a suspicious vehicle approached students Wednesday. According to an announcement from Valley Crossing Elementary School, two students were walking to their bus stop after school when they were approached by a vehicle. The people in the vehicle asked the students if they wanted free candy.
Snowmobiler Airlifted Following Rochester Area Crash
Dover, MN (KROC-AM News)- A snowmobiler had to be airlifted to a hospital after crashing his machine in the Rochester area Friday night. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller says the man was riding with a group north of Dover when he lost control of the snowmobile and was thrown from it. The crash occurred around 10 p.m.
See Drone Footage -Demolition of Twin Cities Southgate Office Plaza
This building was at one time a beautiful space, filled with busy office workers, rushing to get their work done for the day. The Southgate Office Plaza in Bloomington was constructed back in 1970. As far as buildings are concerned, a building that lasts for 50 years doesn't seem that old to me. So why would the owners of this building decide to tear it down?
Two men sentenced for carjacking in Rosedale Center parking lot
Two men have been sentenced to prison for carjacking a woman in the parking lot of Rosedale Center last year. Leon Kismit Bell, 49, was sentenced to 20 months followed by three years of supervised release in U.S. District Court last week, while Jack Mitchell Piche, 23, was sentenced to 40 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.
fox9.com
Fairview Southdale Hospital bans visitors for patient, investigation pending
Michael Puff, 71, has been at Fairview Hospital for 8 months with complex medical needs. On January 10, his family received a letter from M Health Fairview, informing them they would no longer be allowed to visit him unless they were taking him from the hospital.
Fishing trailer explosion damages home, vehicle near White Bear Lake
WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. - A big blast from a fishing shack damaged a building and a vehicle just south of White Bear Lake.Firefighters found the remnants of a fishing trailer when they showed up to a home in Birchwood Village. Neighbors had called in, reporting a large explosion. Crews said a propane leak in the trailer caused the explosion. No one was injured, but firefighters say it's a good reminder to be careful with explosive gasses.
WATCH: Scary Video Of Driver Sent Airborne After Struck By Sliding Car In Minnesota
Cold temps and snow do not pair well for Minnesota roadways. Watch a video of a person who got sent airborne after a car slid into them. In December of 2022, Minnesota Department Of Transportation cameras caught more than 500 crashes, spinouts, and jackknifes that were reported on Minnesota roads. Honestly, driving in the winter gives me the most anxiety I've ever experienced as mother nature can be relentless. You never know what's going to happen when ice begins to form on roads.
This Reunited Minnesota Band Set To ‘Blast Off’ With Saint Cloud Performance
Back in 2008, a band from Minneapolis, Minnesota called 'Rocket Club,' skyrocketed out of the gate, and accomplished a goal that no other Minnesota band has been able to do since that time, or before. This independent, unsigned group had three of their songs land on the Billboard County music charts. That means without any major label backing, they were able to create a serious buzz in the country music industry.
Comments / 0