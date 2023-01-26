ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northfield, MN

106.9 KROC

Inside Former Dairy Queen CEO’s Minnesota Lakeside Condo Listed Over $2 Million

Former Dairy Queen CEO and Minnesota businessman Chuck Mooty has put his Minnesota lakeside condo on the market for $2.79 million. Last summer, Mooty was announced as a 2022 Minnesota Business Hall of Fame inductee. According to Yahoo, he is now retired, but helped rejuvenate and rebrand several businesses including Dairy Queen, Faribault Woolen Mill, Fairview Health Services, and Jostens Inc.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

'We've always seen a need': 2 mothers open fabric store with sewing materials for Native regalia

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — Though it hasn't quite opened its doors to the public, loud laughter erupts within the walls of Fire Mountain Fabrics. The new store, located in Cherokee Center strip mall, was founded by two mothers and best friends who are excited to see a dream realized. Two weeks ahead of their big opening, Arlene Fairbanks and Jessica Travis are doing final preparations.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Shakopee women offenders subjected to crowded, unlawful conditions

Intro: The following commentary was made possible through a partnership with Twin Cities Incarcerated Workers Organizing Committee. The writer’s name has been withheld at their request. The Minnesota Correctional Facility in Shakopee (MCF-Shakopee) prides itself for its open claim to “housing all custody levels.” This is the phrase they...
SHAKOPEE, MN
CBS Minnesota

University of Minnesota law professors test if AI program ChatGPT can pass their final exams

MINNEAPOLIS -- You may have heard recently about the artificial intelligence program Chat GPT. Some University of Minnesota law professors wanted to find out if it could pass their final exams.Professor Dan Schwarcz had his doubts, but as he graded his students' exams he genuinely couldn't tell which one was written by a student and which was written by an AI program.RELATED: What exactly is ChatGPT?"The questions we ask on law school exams are not 'tell me when this law was passed', or the types of things you can ask Google to give you an answer," Schwarcz said.In the end, the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

These are the nominees for 2023 Minnesota Teacher of the Year

The nominations for 2023 Minnesota Teacher of the Year have been announced. On Wednesday, Education Minnesota announced 131 nominees for the annual accolade. The Teacher of the Year program, which is in its 59th year, recognizes teachers from pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade, as well as early childhood family education and adult basic education. Both public and private school teachers are eligible for the award.
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

Nursing home neglect leads to death

(ABC 6 News) – Recent investigations conducted by the Minnesota Department of Health found that two nursing homes in our area were negligent. According to the report by MDH, a worker at St. Mark’s found a resident unresponsive, not breathing and without a pulse. When a nurse was...
AUSTIN, MN
KARE 11

Rochester woman finds joy in everything she does

ROCHESTER, Minn. — Finding sunshine on dreary days comes easier to senior residents at The Waters on Mayowood in Rochester. All they have to do is look out the window. Every day, 89-year-old Phyllis Lokker walks outside her senior living community and waves her bubble wand. “I get out...
ROCHESTER, MN
106.9 KROC

Snowmobiler Airlifted Following Rochester Area Crash

Dover, MN (KROC-AM News)- A snowmobiler had to be airlifted to a hospital after crashing his machine in the Rochester area Friday night. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller says the man was riding with a group north of Dover when he lost control of the snowmobile and was thrown from it. The crash occurred around 10 p.m.
ROCHESTER, MN
Bring Me The News

Two men sentenced for carjacking in Rosedale Center parking lot

Two men have been sentenced to prison for carjacking a woman in the parking lot of Rosedale Center last year. Leon Kismit Bell, 49, was sentenced to 20 months followed by three years of supervised release in U.S. District Court last week, while Jack Mitchell Piche, 23, was sentenced to 40 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.
ROSEVILLE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Fishing trailer explosion damages home, vehicle near White Bear Lake

WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. - A big blast from a fishing shack damaged a building and a vehicle just south of White Bear Lake.Firefighters found the remnants of a fishing trailer when they showed up to a home in Birchwood Village. Neighbors had called in, reporting a large explosion. Crews said a propane leak in the trailer caused the explosion. No one was injured, but firefighters say it's a good reminder to be careful with explosive gasses.
WHITE BEAR LAKE, MN
Kat Kountry 105

WATCH: Scary Video Of Driver Sent Airborne After Struck By Sliding Car In Minnesota

Cold temps and snow do not pair well for Minnesota roadways. Watch a video of a person who got sent airborne after a car slid into them. In December of 2022, Minnesota Department Of Transportation cameras caught more than 500 crashes, spinouts, and jackknifes that were reported on Minnesota roads. Honestly, driving in the winter gives me the most anxiety I've ever experienced as mother nature can be relentless. You never know what's going to happen when ice begins to form on roads.
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

This Reunited Minnesota Band Set To ‘Blast Off’ With Saint Cloud Performance

Back in 2008, a band from Minneapolis, Minnesota called 'Rocket Club,' skyrocketed out of the gate, and accomplished a goal that no other Minnesota band has been able to do since that time, or before. This independent, unsigned group had three of their songs land on the Billboard County music charts. That means without any major label backing, they were able to create a serious buzz in the country music industry.
SAINT CLOUD, MN

