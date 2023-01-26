ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minocqua, WI

WSAW

The Neighbors’ Place moves in the Community Partner Campus

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Neighbors’ Place has a new place to call home. The non-profit food bank relocated to its new location on Grand Avenue inside the new Community Partners Campus. The Neighbors’ Place doesn’t just serve the greater Wausau area, the non-profit organization also supports all of...
WSAW

Habitat for Humanity taking applications for two partner families

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Habitat for Humanity is looking for their next two partner families. Applications for the Habitat for Humanity of Wausau Home Ownership Program will be accepted Feb. 1-March 24. Applicants should be currently living in substandard or inadequate housing, seeking housing that will not exceed 30% of...
WSAW

Wausau Winter Fest provides family fun for community

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - On Saturday morning, temperatures were just above zero degrees. But that didn’t stop the Wausau community from stopping by the 400 Block for this year’s Winter Fest. “It is a little colder this year than in previous years. But we still had a great...
WSAW

1 dead in Oneida County snowmobile crash

ONEIDA COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - One person is dead after a snowmobile accident in the town of Nokomis Friday night. According to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, the accident occurred on Trail 51 near the intersection of Cty Hwy L and Heafford Rd just after 11 p.m. Deputies determined a snowmobile was attempting to pass another snowmobile at a high speed. The driver of the passing snowmobile was unable to negotiate a curve in the trail and was thrown from the snowmobile and struck a fence post. Witnesses attempted life-saving measures, but the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
WSAW

Hypothermia and frostbite remain as major issues for area hospitals

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - With temperatures taking a severe dip over the weekend, a common question that rises is when can staying in the cold for an extended period of time be unsafe?. Hypothermia is a condition that occurs when you’re body is too cold to function normally. It causes...
WSAW

Illinois man killed in Oneida County snowmobile vs. vehicle crash

MCNAUGHTON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Oneida County Sheriff’s Department has released the name of a man killed Thursday while snowmobiling. Investigators said Michael Green, 57, was attempting to cross Highway 47 near McNaughton with a group of snowmobilers when he was struck by a vehicle. The crash happened near Bridge Road in the town of Newbold.
WausauPilot

Injuries reported in fiery Lac du Flambeau snowmobile crash

Rescue crews have been paged Thursday to the scene of a snowmobile crash involving two sleds, according to emergency scanner traffic. The crash was reported at about 3:52 p.m. on a trail of of Trail 17 near Chewalla Lake. Initial reports suggest both sleds are engulfed in flames. At least one person is injured, but the extent of those injuries is not yet clear.
WausauPilot

UPDATE: Name released in fatal Rhinelander-area snowmobile crash

A 57-year-old man is dead after a snowmobile crash north of Rhinelander, according to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Department. The crash was reported at about 5:30 p.m. on Hwy, 47 and Bridge Road in the town of Newbold. Sheriff’s officials say a group of snowmobiles were crossing Hwy. 47 from east to west when the last snowmobile in the group was struck by a southbound 2013 Chevrolet Silverado pickup. The snowmobile driver, identified by police as 57-year-old Michael Green, of Oak Lawn, Ill., died at the scene.
WSAW

First Alert Weather: Arctic chill settles in for the days ahead

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Saturday was the first time this month that temperatures were below average in Wausau. That trend of colder than average temps will continue for the new week, with the risk of dangerously low wind chill values Monday night into Tuesday morning. The streak of relatively mild...
WausauPilot

Helicopter paged to northwoods snowmobile crash

Two people were injured, one traumatically, in a snowmobile crash Thursday in northern Wisconsin. The crash was reported at about 2:30 p.m. on a trail near Shooting Range Road in Phelps, in Vilas County. First responders began CPR on the most seriously injured victim, a female. A second patient reportedly suffered arm injuries in the crash.
WSAW

GiGi’s Playhouses of Wisconsin receive $30,000 grant

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The nonprofit GiGi’s Playhouse of Wisconsin received a $30,000 check on Thursday for its work for those with disabilities. The grant was given by The Wispact Foundation to the three Wisconsin nonprofit’s locations: Madison, Wausau and Milwaukee. The grant is a part of Wispact’s 75 Legacy Grant Donations to Wisconsin nonprofits dedicated to supporting people with disabilities.
WSAW

Team USA Snow Sculptors create a Stormy Kromer sculpture

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The cold weather isn’t stopping snow sculptors from making icy art. Three Team USA Snow Sculptors are putting the finishing touches on their Stormy Kromer-inspired art that’s sitting outside of the Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum. This is the 33rd year the Team USA...
WausauPilot

Wausau area births, Jan. 26

Dale and Cassandra Wendt announce the birth of their daughter Vivian Grace, born at 9:09 a.m. Jan. 24, 2023. Vivian weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Craig and Kayla Sachse announce the birth of their daughter Nova Kay, born aat 11:18 a.m. Jan. 23, 2023. Nova weighed 5 pounds, 10 ounces.
WausauPilot

UPDATE: One dead in Phelps snowmobile crash

A 59-year-old woman is dead after a snowmobile crash Thursday in Vilas County, one of two fatalities reported within hours of one another in the northwoods. The first crash was reported at about 2:30 p.m. on a trail near Shooting Range Road in Phelps. First responders began CPR on the woman and paged a helicopter to the crash scene. A second patient reportedly suffered arm injuries in the crash.
WausauPilot

Wausau investment broker charged in $1.9M securities fraud

A Wausau investment agent who defrauded clients of an estimated $1.9 million is facing decades in federal prison, after the U.S. Dept. of Justice filed criminal charges against him this week. Anthony “Tony” Liddle, who owned Prosper Wealth Management in Rhinelander and Wausau, has already been barred from the industry....
WSAW

Cyclones to hold wiener dog races during Feb. 4 game

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Cyclones’ second annual Wiener Dog Races presented by SC Swiderski will be coming up on Feb. 4. The puck drops at 7:10 p.m. and the races will take place during the first and second intermissions of the Cyclones Hockey game. Each dachshund race will start at the goal line and finish at the center red line and feature 25 dachshunds.
WSAW

Inaugural USSA ‘Sprint World Cup’ kicks off this weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau 525 Racetrack, now named the Wausau Ice Oval, has a storied history of snowmobile races. Now, a new era begins with the ‘Sprint World Cup’. For the United States Snowmobile Association, or USSA, Wausau was a no-brainer to host the event. “Wausau’s...
