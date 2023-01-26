Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ben Fuller concert and family formal dance slated for Valentine's Day weekendMy Northern WisconsinPhillips, WI
Karen Kerner and Greg Denzine awarded Operation of the Month at Deer Creek Angus, LLCMy Northern WisconsinPhillips, WI
New garbage pick-up system and garbage sticker refundsMy Northern WisconsinPhillips, WI
Related
WSAW
The Neighbors’ Place moves in the Community Partner Campus
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Neighbors’ Place has a new place to call home. The non-profit food bank relocated to its new location on Grand Avenue inside the new Community Partners Campus. The Neighbors’ Place doesn’t just serve the greater Wausau area, the non-profit organization also supports all of...
WSAW
Habitat for Humanity taking applications for two partner families
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Habitat for Humanity is looking for their next two partner families. Applications for the Habitat for Humanity of Wausau Home Ownership Program will be accepted Feb. 1-March 24. Applicants should be currently living in substandard or inadequate housing, seeking housing that will not exceed 30% of...
WSAW
Wausau Winter Fest provides family fun for community
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - On Saturday morning, temperatures were just above zero degrees. But that didn’t stop the Wausau community from stopping by the 400 Block for this year’s Winter Fest. “It is a little colder this year than in previous years. But we still had a great...
wxpr.org
Special assessments raise ire of some Rhinelander residents, city council members
Seven property owners on Ohlson Lane recently received bills from the city of Rhinelander, requesting payment of over $24,000 each for sewer and water lines installed over the summer. Several of the property owners spoke during a public hearing Monday at Rhinelander City Hall. It is a project and expense they said were a surprise.
WSAW
1 dead in Oneida County snowmobile crash
ONEIDA COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - One person is dead after a snowmobile accident in the town of Nokomis Friday night. According to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, the accident occurred on Trail 51 near the intersection of Cty Hwy L and Heafford Rd just after 11 p.m. Deputies determined a snowmobile was attempting to pass another snowmobile at a high speed. The driver of the passing snowmobile was unable to negotiate a curve in the trail and was thrown from the snowmobile and struck a fence post. Witnesses attempted life-saving measures, but the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
WSAW
First Student tells Wausau parents they’ve made changes to improve bussing service
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - First Student, the company that provides transportation for students in the Wausau School District, said it’s many changes to hopefully improve its reliability. Since the school year started, parents have reported frustrations over canceled and delayed routes. The letter to parents states First Student recently...
WSAW
Hypothermia and frostbite remain as major issues for area hospitals
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - With temperatures taking a severe dip over the weekend, a common question that rises is when can staying in the cold for an extended period of time be unsafe?. Hypothermia is a condition that occurs when you’re body is too cold to function normally. It causes...
wxpr.org
DNR urges sled safety after two deadly snowmobile accidents less than six hours apart on Northwoods trails
Two snowmobilers in two different accidents have died on Northwoods trails in the last 24 hours. As WXPR reported earlier, a 57-year-old died when the rider’s sled was hit by a car while trying to cross Highway 47 near Bridge Road north of Rhinelander Thursday evening. The Sheriff’s Office...
WSAW
Illinois man killed in Oneida County snowmobile vs. vehicle crash
MCNAUGHTON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Oneida County Sheriff’s Department has released the name of a man killed Thursday while snowmobiling. Investigators said Michael Green, 57, was attempting to cross Highway 47 near McNaughton with a group of snowmobilers when he was struck by a vehicle. The crash happened near Bridge Road in the town of Newbold.
Injuries reported in fiery Lac du Flambeau snowmobile crash
Rescue crews have been paged Thursday to the scene of a snowmobile crash involving two sleds, according to emergency scanner traffic. The crash was reported at about 3:52 p.m. on a trail of of Trail 17 near Chewalla Lake. Initial reports suggest both sleds are engulfed in flames. At least one person is injured, but the extent of those injuries is not yet clear.
UPDATE: Name released in fatal Rhinelander-area snowmobile crash
A 57-year-old man is dead after a snowmobile crash north of Rhinelander, according to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Department. The crash was reported at about 5:30 p.m. on Hwy, 47 and Bridge Road in the town of Newbold. Sheriff’s officials say a group of snowmobiles were crossing Hwy. 47 from east to west when the last snowmobile in the group was struck by a southbound 2013 Chevrolet Silverado pickup. The snowmobile driver, identified by police as 57-year-old Michael Green, of Oak Lawn, Ill., died at the scene.
WSAW
First Alert Weather: Arctic chill settles in for the days ahead
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Saturday was the first time this month that temperatures were below average in Wausau. That trend of colder than average temps will continue for the new week, with the risk of dangerously low wind chill values Monday night into Tuesday morning. The streak of relatively mild...
Helicopter paged to northwoods snowmobile crash
Two people were injured, one traumatically, in a snowmobile crash Thursday in northern Wisconsin. The crash was reported at about 2:30 p.m. on a trail near Shooting Range Road in Phelps, in Vilas County. First responders began CPR on the most seriously injured victim, a female. A second patient reportedly suffered arm injuries in the crash.
WSAW
GiGi’s Playhouses of Wisconsin receive $30,000 grant
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The nonprofit GiGi’s Playhouse of Wisconsin received a $30,000 check on Thursday for its work for those with disabilities. The grant was given by The Wispact Foundation to the three Wisconsin nonprofit’s locations: Madison, Wausau and Milwaukee. The grant is a part of Wispact’s 75 Legacy Grant Donations to Wisconsin nonprofits dedicated to supporting people with disabilities.
WSAW
Team USA Snow Sculptors create a Stormy Kromer sculpture
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The cold weather isn’t stopping snow sculptors from making icy art. Three Team USA Snow Sculptors are putting the finishing touches on their Stormy Kromer-inspired art that’s sitting outside of the Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum. This is the 33rd year the Team USA...
Wausau area births, Jan. 26
Dale and Cassandra Wendt announce the birth of their daughter Vivian Grace, born at 9:09 a.m. Jan. 24, 2023. Vivian weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Craig and Kayla Sachse announce the birth of their daughter Nova Kay, born aat 11:18 a.m. Jan. 23, 2023. Nova weighed 5 pounds, 10 ounces.
UPDATE: One dead in Phelps snowmobile crash
A 59-year-old woman is dead after a snowmobile crash Thursday in Vilas County, one of two fatalities reported within hours of one another in the northwoods. The first crash was reported at about 2:30 p.m. on a trail near Shooting Range Road in Phelps. First responders began CPR on the woman and paged a helicopter to the crash scene. A second patient reportedly suffered arm injuries in the crash.
Wausau investment broker charged in $1.9M securities fraud
A Wausau investment agent who defrauded clients of an estimated $1.9 million is facing decades in federal prison, after the U.S. Dept. of Justice filed criminal charges against him this week. Anthony “Tony” Liddle, who owned Prosper Wealth Management in Rhinelander and Wausau, has already been barred from the industry....
WSAW
Cyclones to hold wiener dog races during Feb. 4 game
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Cyclones’ second annual Wiener Dog Races presented by SC Swiderski will be coming up on Feb. 4. The puck drops at 7:10 p.m. and the races will take place during the first and second intermissions of the Cyclones Hockey game. Each dachshund race will start at the goal line and finish at the center red line and feature 25 dachshunds.
WSAW
Inaugural USSA ‘Sprint World Cup’ kicks off this weekend
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau 525 Racetrack, now named the Wausau Ice Oval, has a storied history of snowmobile races. Now, a new era begins with the ‘Sprint World Cup’. For the United States Snowmobile Association, or USSA, Wausau was a no-brainer to host the event. “Wausau’s...
Comments / 0