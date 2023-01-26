ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Racing News

Denny Hamlin says he’s been secretly fined by NASCAR

Denny Hamlin enters the 2023 season in a contract year. He and Joe Gibbs Racing have yet to announce an extension for him to drive the No. 11 in 2024. After 18 years in the sport, Hamlin has collected a long list of penalties along the way. Some of those have been for off-track violations. Most notably, 12-1 of the NASCAR rulebook.
FanBuzz

Tony Stewart Ripped Clint Bowyer for His Fight at 2019 All-Star Race: "Men Take Their Helmets Off"

The most talked-about moment from the 2019 All-Star Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway went down after the checkered flag had already been waved. While Kyle Larson was celebrating his big win, Clint Bowyer was busy throwing punches at Ryan Newman while the driver of No. 6 Ford for Roush Fenway Racing was still in the driver's seat. The whole thing was over the fact that Newman had made contact with Bowyer's car during the Cup race. Hey, it wasn't the sort of offense that would elicit that reaction from most NASCAR drivers, but Bowyer isn't most drivers.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Racing News

NASCAR team shop catches fire (Photos)

The team has provided an update after 2 team members were treated at the hospital. Reaume Brothers Racing fields machines in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Truck Series. The team is owned by Josh Reaume and based out of Mooresville, North Carolina. Last year, the team partnered with Ernst...
MOORESVILLE, NC
Sportscasting

Tony Stewart Is Keeping the Seat Warm for Kevin Harvick Again

He’s never had a reason to do it, but Tony Stewart could end Kevin Harvick’s time at Stewart-Haas Racing with the snap of his fingers. However, the conventional wisdom says “Smoke” isn’t going to get reciprocal consideration from “Happy” around this time next year.
The Comeback

Helio Castroneves makes major NASCAR decision

It’s entirely possible that four-time Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves will be at the 2023 Daytona 500, but it will be as a member of the media or as an onlooker because he’s already ruled out driving in the iconic race. During a news conference Thursday at Daytona International Speedway, Castroneves was asked if he Read more... The post Helio Castroneves makes major NASCAR decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Sportscasting

Denny Hamlin Doesn’t Hold Back and Shockingly Hates Jimmie Johnson Returning to NASCAR, and Predicts It Won’t End Well and Will Taint His Legacy

Denny Hamlin has had his share of conflicts with Hendrick Motorsports drivers in recent years, including Chase Elliott, Alex Bowman, and William Byron. When Jimmie Johnson was still active, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver had a couple of incidents with the seven-time champion, but the pair always worked through their differences and never developed any bad blood.
racer.com

NASCAR stars sandwich sports car veterans on MPC Daytona podium

NASCAR driver Harrison Burton held off hard-charging sports car veteran Spencer Pumpelly by a slight 0.688s to earn the overall victory in Friday’s BMW M Endurance Challenge, the season-opening IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge race on the 3.56-mile Daytona International Speedway road course. Pumpelly, who co-drove with Jeroen Bleekemolen and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy