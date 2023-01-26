Read full article on original website
Related
Denny Hamlin says he’s been secretly fined by NASCAR
Denny Hamlin enters the 2023 season in a contract year. He and Joe Gibbs Racing have yet to announce an extension for him to drive the No. 11 in 2024. After 18 years in the sport, Hamlin has collected a long list of penalties along the way. Some of those have been for off-track violations. Most notably, 12-1 of the NASCAR rulebook.
Martin Truex Jr announces separation from longtime girlfriend Sherry Pollex
NASCAR driver Martin Truex Jr and Sherry Pollex have parted ways. Martin Truex Jr drives the No. 19 in the NASCAR Cup Series. He claimed the series title in 2017 while driving for Furniture Row Racing. Read the breakup statement below. During the 2022 season, the now 42-year-old stated that...
Tony Stewart Ripped Clint Bowyer for His Fight at 2019 All-Star Race: "Men Take Their Helmets Off"
The most talked-about moment from the 2019 All-Star Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway went down after the checkered flag had already been waved. While Kyle Larson was celebrating his big win, Clint Bowyer was busy throwing punches at Ryan Newman while the driver of No. 6 Ford for Roush Fenway Racing was still in the driver's seat. The whole thing was over the fact that Newman had made contact with Bowyer's car during the Cup race. Hey, it wasn't the sort of offense that would elicit that reaction from most NASCAR drivers, but Bowyer isn't most drivers.
CBS Sports
Indianapolis Motor Speedway president expects NASCAR to return to oval 'sooner rather than later'
Indianapolis Motor Speedway president Doug Boles shared Friday that the speedway has had conversations about a return for NASCAR competition on the track's signature 2.5-mile oval configuration. The IMS oval hosted the NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400 from 1994 until 2020, which was the speedway's first major race outside of the Indianapolis 500.
NASCAR team shop catches fire (Photos)
The team has provided an update after 2 team members were treated at the hospital. Reaume Brothers Racing fields machines in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Truck Series. The team is owned by Josh Reaume and based out of Mooresville, North Carolina. Last year, the team partnered with Ernst...
GM Just Announced An All-New Small-Block V8 Is Coming
GM just announced there will be an all-new small-block V8. Here's what we know. The post GM Just Announced An All-New Small-Block V8 Is Coming appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Stewart-Haas Racing Got It Right Again With Another Major Driver Decision
Tony Stewart has worked hard for a year just to keep Stewart-Haas Racing in the ranks of the mediocre, and the job is only half done. His biggest decision is yet to come, and he can spring it on NASCAR fans at any time. It’ll need to be a winner,...
Tony Stewart Is Keeping the Seat Warm for Kevin Harvick Again
He’s never had a reason to do it, but Tony Stewart could end Kevin Harvick’s time at Stewart-Haas Racing with the snap of his fingers. However, the conventional wisdom says “Smoke” isn’t going to get reciprocal consideration from “Happy” around this time next year.
NASCAR Conspiracy Theory: Jimmie Johnson Will Win Daytona 500 Pole as Other Drivers Like Danica Patrick Surprisingly Did on Special Occasions, According to Industry Insiders
Jimmie Johnson and his much-anticipated return to NASCAR is just weeks away when he will attempt to qualify for the Daytona 500, a race he won twice in his Hall of Fame career. He also sat on the pole a couple of times. This week, a couple of members of...
Helio Castroneves makes major NASCAR decision
It’s entirely possible that four-time Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves will be at the 2023 Daytona 500, but it will be as a member of the media or as an onlooker because he’s already ruled out driving in the iconic race. During a news conference Thursday at Daytona International Speedway, Castroneves was asked if he Read more... The post Helio Castroneves makes major NASCAR decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBC Sports
2023 Rolex 24 at Daytona: Schedule, TV info, start times, entry lists, notable drivers, more
The new year brings the start of a new era for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, which will open the 2023 schedule with the 61st running of the Rolex 24 at Daytona. A new premier class for prototypes is the overriding story entering the 24-hour endurance race that unofficially kicks off the major-league racing season.
The Indianapolis Oval Is NASCAR’s Worst Option, Except for All the Rest
The 2008 Brickyard 400 won by Jimmie Johnson was so awful that NASCAR could have used it as the excuse to flee Indianapolis Motor Speedway and never return. Now, reeling from a debacle nearly as bad on the venue’s road course, the pendulum is swinging back toward returning to the 2.5-mile oval next year.
Denny Hamlin Doesn’t Hold Back and Shockingly Hates Jimmie Johnson Returning to NASCAR, and Predicts It Won’t End Well and Will Taint His Legacy
Denny Hamlin has had his share of conflicts with Hendrick Motorsports drivers in recent years, including Chase Elliott, Alex Bowman, and William Byron. When Jimmie Johnson was still active, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver had a couple of incidents with the seven-time champion, but the pair always worked through their differences and never developed any bad blood.
Rolex 24 at Daytona takeaways: Meyer Shank Racing claims second straight overall title
Tom Blomqvist followed impressive early stints with a rock-solid closing stretch to guide the No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Acura to the Rolex 24 win.
WATCH: Wild Video Shows Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Racing Team Headquarters Get Struck by Lightning
One of the most awe-inspiring yet terrifying weapons in Mother Nature’s arsenal is undoubtedly the lightning bolt. Five times hotter than the surface of the sun and carrying a billion volts of pure energy, a single lightning strike is capable of reducing a tree to cinders, turning water into steam, and stopping a human heart in an instant.
Ryan Blaney Judges Some of The Best And Worst Motorsports Tattoos
Although he is usually covered from head to toe in a helmet and race suit, Ryan Blaney is the tattoo guy in NASCAR. He’s got lots of great art on his skin. So, during media days, the Team Penske driver went over some of the best and the very worst motorsports tattoos on the internet.
FireRescue1
All-electric Vector fire truck to be part of fleet at Daytona International Speedway
OCALA, Fla. — REV Fire Group announced last week that its all-electric Vector fire truck is one of four REV Fire pumpers that will be part of the firefighting fleet used at Daytona International Speedway (DIS) in Florida this year. The Vector and the other REV Fire Group apparatus...
racer.com
NASCAR stars sandwich sports car veterans on MPC Daytona podium
NASCAR driver Harrison Burton held off hard-charging sports car veteran Spencer Pumpelly by a slight 0.688s to earn the overall victory in Friday’s BMW M Endurance Challenge, the season-opening IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge race on the 3.56-mile Daytona International Speedway road course. Pumpelly, who co-drove with Jeroen Bleekemolen and...
Comments / 0