Cape Canaveral, FL

travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Vero Beach South, FL

A small-town charm, Vero Beach South is rich in nature and wildlife, which have drawn many tourists. It's a census-designated place in Florida and is part of the Vero Beach-Sebastian Metropolitan Statistical Area. It's part of Indian River County and had a population of 23,092 as of the 2010 census.
VERO BEACH SOUTH, FL
wmfe.org

Central Florida suburb named the lightning capital of the U.S.

Four Corners, Florida saw more lightning in 2022 than any other community in the United States. According to environmental technology company Vaisala, Four Corners ranked first in lightning density this year with 474 lightning events per square kilometer, or 1,229 lightning events per square mile. Four Corners is an unincorporated...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
allears.net

“Anything Can Change” — Leaders from Disney’s Reedy Creek District Comment on the Impending Dissolution

A huge part of Disney’s “normal” way of doing things in Orlando could be changing. For over 50 years, Disney has had the Reedy Creek Improvement District (RCID), a district that essentially allows them to have a great deal of control over the land on which they operate in Orlando (essentially acting like its own county government). But a bill signed into law by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (following Disney’s statement against the Florida Parental Rights in Education Bill) will dissolve the RCID in June of 2023. We’ve covered the Reedy Creek drama extensively, but now we’ve got some updates from those running the District itself.
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Here’s the latest on $120M mystery aerospace project

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Statewide aerospace development authority Space Florida is negotiating with an unnamed company to bring a $120 million facility that processes rocket payloads to the Launch and Landing Facility, the Space Shuttle program’s former landing site on Merritt Island.
ORLANDO, FL
hometownnewstc.com

Construction begins at Jones House on Historic Jungle Trail, Vero Beach

VERO BEACH — Walkers along the Historic Jungle Trail in Vero Beach will soon see heavy equipment and contractors at the Jones’ Pier Conservation Area. “There’s no reason for concern about the future of the historic Jones House, the heavy equipment on site is a sign of progress,” said Parks & Recreation Director and Acting General Services Director Beth Powell.
VERO BEACH, FL
Laurens Travels

Five of Florida's Most Beautiful Museums & Gardens

Listen, I get it: when you think of Florida, the first things that might come to mind are gorgeous beaches, natural springs, and theme parks. However, I'm here to tell you about some amazing sights in Florida that you may be missing out on: our stunning museums and gardens. Take a look at the following list of Florida museums and find one that fits your style.
FLORIDA STATE
hometownnewsbrevard.com

One Senior Place welcomes New Director

BREVARD — 2023 is now fully underway and, as always, accompanied by an overall feeling of newness. Resolutions are vowed, and new chapters begin, some doors close while others open. Groups and individuals alike get the urge to "turn over a new leaf," and One Senior Place (OSP) is among them. Barbara Fradkin’s Directorship at OSP came to a close in 2022 with her retirement but not before she passed the torch to Ms. A. Eden Cook, who was named Director at One Senior Place a short month ago.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

Winter Park Farmers’ Market: Know Before You Go

Strolling the colorful stalls of a farmers' market is one of the joys of the weekend. Practically every Orlando area neighborhood has its own weekly farmers' market, and it can be hard to decide which one is the best. As... The post Winter Park Farmers’ Market: Know Before You Go appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
hometownnewstc.com

Breeze Airways Vero Beach flights begin Feb. 2

VERO BEACH - Travelers are excited for the February return of commercial airline service at Vero Beach Regional Airport. Breeze Airways announced in October that it will begin service to and from Vero Beach on Feb. 2. Though relatively new, Breeze Airways recently took the number two spot in Travel + Leisure magazine’s reader survey of the top 10 best domestic airlines. Breeze trailed only Hawaiian Airlines, a perennial winner of such surveys.
VERO BEACH, FL
mynews13.com

Indian River Lagoon project aims to remove pollution from water

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla — A multimillion dollar project is set to reduce the flow of harmful nutrients into the Indian River Lagoon. The goal is part of a St. John's Water Management District effort called the Crane Creek M-1 Flow Restoration project. The project costs nearly $22 million. The...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WESH

Brightline closures to go into effect

Brevard County drivers will have to navigate around more closures this week as crews keep working on the Brightline extension from South Florida to Orlando. On the Beachline, crews will be closing the ramp from Industry Road to the westbound lanes of the expressway Thursday night starting at 10 p.m. Work will continue until 5 a.m. Friday.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL

