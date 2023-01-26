Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida authorities suggest two charges against a man suspected of hammering a lemon shark to death: reportMoonFlorida State
Longstanding Dairy Queen in Florida is ClosingBryan DijkhuizenMerritt Island, FL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Bays Mountain Planetarium Launches "Forward To the Moon"John M. DabbsKingsport, TN
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Vero Beach South, FL
A small-town charm, Vero Beach South is rich in nature and wildlife, which have drawn many tourists. It's a census-designated place in Florida and is part of the Vero Beach-Sebastian Metropolitan Statistical Area. It's part of Indian River County and had a population of 23,092 as of the 2010 census.
Brevard County elementary school gets makeover, adds butterfly garden
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Brevard County elementary school gets a major makeover, rebuilding and revamping parts of the school grounds. On Saturday, Brevard County Schools teamed up with The Hope Depot Foundation to revitalize Imperial Estates Elementary, a Title I school in Titusville. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS...
wqcs.org
FDOT: Public Meetings on the Proposed CR 510 Construction Project from 58th Avenue to east of SR 5/US 1
Indian River County - Sunday January 22, 2023: The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) is hosting a public kick-off meeting for the Project Development and Environment (PD&E) Study for a Project Development and Environment (PD&E) Study for County Road (CR) 510 from 58th Avenue to east of State Road (SR) 5/US 1.
wmfe.org
Central Florida suburb named the lightning capital of the U.S.
Four Corners, Florida saw more lightning in 2022 than any other community in the United States. According to environmental technology company Vaisala, Four Corners ranked first in lightning density this year with 474 lightning events per square kilometer, or 1,229 lightning events per square mile. Four Corners is an unincorporated...
allears.net
“Anything Can Change” — Leaders from Disney’s Reedy Creek District Comment on the Impending Dissolution
A huge part of Disney’s “normal” way of doing things in Orlando could be changing. For over 50 years, Disney has had the Reedy Creek Improvement District (RCID), a district that essentially allows them to have a great deal of control over the land on which they operate in Orlando (essentially acting like its own county government). But a bill signed into law by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (following Disney’s statement against the Florida Parental Rights in Education Bill) will dissolve the RCID in June of 2023. We’ve covered the Reedy Creek drama extensively, but now we’ve got some updates from those running the District itself.
Here’s the latest on $120M mystery aerospace project
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Statewide aerospace development authority Space Florida is negotiating with an unnamed company to bring a $120 million facility that processes rocket payloads to the Launch and Landing Facility, the Space Shuttle program’s former landing site on Merritt Island.
hometownnewstc.com
Construction begins at Jones House on Historic Jungle Trail, Vero Beach
VERO BEACH — Walkers along the Historic Jungle Trail in Vero Beach will soon see heavy equipment and contractors at the Jones’ Pier Conservation Area. “There’s no reason for concern about the future of the historic Jones House, the heavy equipment on site is a sign of progress,” said Parks & Recreation Director and Acting General Services Director Beth Powell.
Five of Florida's Most Beautiful Museums & Gardens
Listen, I get it: when you think of Florida, the first things that might come to mind are gorgeous beaches, natural springs, and theme parks. However, I'm here to tell you about some amazing sights in Florida that you may be missing out on: our stunning museums and gardens. Take a look at the following list of Florida museums and find one that fits your style.
disneyfoodblog.com
“We Don’t Have a Choice” — Update on Disney’s Reedy Creek Drama from the District’s Leaders
The future of Disney World’s Reedy Creek Improvement District hangs in the air, and with the official date of dissolution drawing closer every day, many are wondering what exactly will happen with its special tax status. Disney has taken steps to secure parts of the district’s future after Florida...
hometownnewsbrevard.com
One Senior Place welcomes New Director
BREVARD — 2023 is now fully underway and, as always, accompanied by an overall feeling of newness. Resolutions are vowed, and new chapters begin, some doors close while others open. Groups and individuals alike get the urge to "turn over a new leaf," and One Senior Place (OSP) is among them. Barbara Fradkin’s Directorship at OSP came to a close in 2022 with her retirement but not before she passed the torch to Ms. A. Eden Cook, who was named Director at One Senior Place a short month ago.
Winter Park Farmers’ Market: Know Before You Go
Strolling the colorful stalls of a farmers' market is one of the joys of the weekend. Practically every Orlando area neighborhood has its own weekly farmers' market, and it can be hard to decide which one is the best. As... The post Winter Park Farmers’ Market: Know Before You Go appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
conceptcarz.com
Three Historic Mullin Automotive Museum Cars To Be Featured at Vero Beach Museum of Art Exhibition
The 1938 Dubonnet Xenia, 1934 Voisin Type C27 and 1929 Bugatti Type 46 are among 22 rare vehicles featured in 'Rolling Sculpture: Streamlined Art Deco Automobiles and Motorcycles'. Three fan-favorite cars from the Mullin Automotive Museum collection, including two multi-time concours award winners, will be on display in a newly-curated...
Was Florida ever meant to be a citrus capital or has it always been a case of juiceful thinking?
As widely reported in the news for years now, Florida's citrus crop has been decreasing and it just looks to get worse in the coming years. Still, everything hits home once the story takes on a personal connection, as it did for me.
Disney workers unions urges members to reject latest contract offer
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Members of the Service Trades Council unions, which represents 45,000 Disney workers, are encouraging members to reject a new contract offer from the company. At issue is a pay increase for the first year of the contract. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
hometownnewstc.com
Breeze Airways Vero Beach flights begin Feb. 2
VERO BEACH - Travelers are excited for the February return of commercial airline service at Vero Beach Regional Airport. Breeze Airways announced in October that it will begin service to and from Vero Beach on Feb. 2. Though relatively new, Breeze Airways recently took the number two spot in Travel + Leisure magazine’s reader survey of the top 10 best domestic airlines. Breeze trailed only Hawaiian Airlines, a perennial winner of such surveys.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida
If you live in Florida and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
3 local restaurant chains set to expand here and beyond in 2023
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Jeremiah’s Italian Ice, Another Broken Egg and Island Fin Poke are among the Orlando-based eateries that plan to grow their presence here and across the U.S. in 2023.
mynews13.com
Indian River Lagoon project aims to remove pollution from water
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla — A multimillion dollar project is set to reduce the flow of harmful nutrients into the Indian River Lagoon. The goal is part of a St. John's Water Management District effort called the Crane Creek M-1 Flow Restoration project. The project costs nearly $22 million. The...
WESH
Brightline closures to go into effect
Brevard County drivers will have to navigate around more closures this week as crews keep working on the Brightline extension from South Florida to Orlando. On the Beachline, crews will be closing the ramp from Industry Road to the westbound lanes of the expressway Thursday night starting at 10 p.m. Work will continue until 5 a.m. Friday.
Brevard schools discipline committee looks to reduce incidents in the classroom
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard public schools new discipline steering committee met for the first time Friday to address concerns about disruptive and dangerous behavior in the classroom. The group of school administrators and union leaders is tasked with reviewing the district’s student conduct and discipline policies. >>>...
