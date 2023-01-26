Read full article on original website
Related
Mokena hair care company receives backlash for wanting to help biracial families
MOKENA, Ill. - A suburban natural hair care company is catching heat for an advertising campaign. Now, the owner is defending her move to cast biracial models. The owner wanted to set the record straight that Reagan Sanai specializes in natural hair care products for everyone. The company was named...
Adopt-A-Pet: Chicago Pet Rescue
Chicago Pet Rescue (foster-based rescue) -They need foster homes. We provide all of the veterinary care & supplies. Please submit foster applications to: https://www.chicagopetrescue.org/foster-home-application.html. -Our next adoption & information event is Saturday, February 18th, 11A-3P, at Pet Supplies Plus in Lincolnwood (7031 Lincoln Ave., Lincolnwood, IL 60712). Learn about our...
Home Visits Being Offered To Determine Asthma Triggers for Chicago-Area Families
Chicago-area families with children who have asthma are getting help from the American Lung Association. Trained staff members will visit a family’s home, either in person or virtually, to identify any potential asthma triggers and suggest solutions. “In Chicago, we're looking at about 16% of families that are burdened...
PAWS Pet of the Week: Gizmo
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Don't get star-struck by our PAWS Pet of the Week. Meet Gizmo!Gizmo is an energetic 2-year-old Terrier mix looking for a new home. He's an affectionate boy who loves to place his chin in your hand for scratches. If he likes you, he'll do his little happy dance for you – he stands on his hind legs and waves his front legs to get your attention. Gizmo was in rough shape when he first arrived at PAWS and received lots of TLC and much-needed grooming. He is now looking his best and eager to find a family to love.Gizmo is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today! Walk-ins are also welcome.
Are migrants good for Illinois? A Cash Program worth millions is there to benefit families: Check if you can apply
It won't be wrong to say that Illinois is a diverse state and has large metropolitan areas. The major ones are the Chicago metropolitan area, the Metro East section, and others.
Annual Corned Beef and Cabbage Dinner held at Plumbers Hall
The annual Corned Beef and Cabbage Dinner, which introduces Chicago's St. Patrick's Day Parade queen and court, was held Thursday night in the West Loop.
scnstargazer.org
The Tiny Kitchen Opens in Downtown St. Charles
The Tiny Kitchen, a bakery currently located in downtown St. Charles, originally started in the home of Megan Merrithey over 15 years ago. However, Merrithey eventually decided to pursue her dream and move her small business into its own space after previously being a teacher for District 303. By raising over $18,000 through a Kickstarter from June 8 to Aug. 7, her bakery was able to expand past the home during the late summer/early fall of 2022. The Tiny Kitchen now offers a variety of in-store sweets, custom orders, birthday parties and even classes to learn cookie, cupcake and cake decorating.
fox32chicago.com
New 211 help line launched for Chicago and suburban Cook County residents
CHICAGO - Residents in Chicago and suburban Cook County will now have a free resource available to help them with their essential everyday needs. The 211 hotline is a service that is available 24/7. I was unveiled by Mayor Lori Lightfoot and other local leaders during a Friday news conference.
Englewood residents sound off on Save-A-Lot taking place of Whole Foods space
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two months after this Whole Foods in Englewood suddenly shut its doors, neighbors are finally learning what will replace the empty storefront.But before it even opens its doors, some residents said they don't want it in their neighborhood. The large store is located at 63rd and Halsted. CBS 2's Sara Machi went out to get some answers.A new grocery store is coming to Englewood, filling a spot left vacant when Whole Foods pulled out. But before they even open their doors, the store owners are selling their plan to residents who said it looks like a bad deal. A...
fox32chicago.com
Death in shelter for migrants highlights mental health challenges asylum seekers could face
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - When suburban police officers arrived in late November at a temporary shelter for asylum seekers, a crowd gathered as Rona Rozo grabbed onto a van trying to hitch a ride. Rozo, 30, was transported for a mental health evaluation, but two days later she was found...
WGNtv.com
Feds: Joliet restaurant, catering company violated child labor laws
JOLIET, Ill. — A Joliet restaurant and catering company is being accused of violating federal child labor laws. Federal investigators allege Syl’s Restaurant and Lounge, also known as Premier Events & Banquets Inc., violated child labor laws limiting the number of hours that 14 and 15-year-old employees can work.
huntleyvoice.com
Huntley High School’s admin push out stricter attendance
As the year begins to dwindle to an end, students tend to miss more school, wear their IDs less, and want more blended privileges. However, Huntley High School’s admin is taking precautions to ensure that students are where they need to be. According to dean Alice Ohlinger, the investigation...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Orland Park cops honored and defended
The Village of Orland Park hosted its police awards ceremony last week and, as usual, Mayor Keith Pekau expressed his gratitude for the job the police force does. He also was irked by some comments he has seen online with negative comments on a post. On Jan. 7, Orland police...
schaumburgtownship.org
Link Card Phishing Scam 1.26.23
From Illinois Department of Human Services on January 26, 2023:. “Illinois Link card customers and non-customers are reporting that they have received phishing texts to their cell phones that state, “Your Link card is blocked” with a phone number to call. If you received this text, do not call the phone number and do not provide your Link card number and/or PIN to anyone. If you did provide your information, please change your PIN right away and request a new Link card by calling the Illinois Link Helpline at 1-800-678-LINK. If you need a replacement card right away, go to your local IDHS office.
CPS changes grade promotion requirements for elementary students
The Chicago Public School system is looking to require more of students before they’re promoted to the next grade. Those who don’t meet the requirements will have to attend summer school.
Two northwest suburban churches to become one
The Archdiocese of Chicago has made a decision on the fates of some northwest suburban parishes. The Archdiocese of Chicago said that on July 1, St. Cecilia Church in Mount Prospect and St. Colette Church in Rolling Meadows will become one parish.
Wind carries money-filled envelope, which was left outside, to Kane County government door
The Tuesday after Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the Kane County Treasurer received a frantic call from a man who told them he left an envelope — carrying a sizable amount of money — outside the Government Center in Geneva on the preceding Sunday.
dgnomega.org
End of an era: downtown’s rapidly changing storefronts
On October 8, Louisa’s and Millie’s chocolate shop in downtown Downers Grove, ending an eighteen-year staple to downtown’s storefronts. Downtown Downers Grove’s storefronts are rapidly changing, with new stores opening and old ones closing. Louisa’s and Millie’s first opened in 2004, and after rapid success, moved...
Sweetgreen Planning Three New Locations for Chicagoland
The restaurant will be coming to Naperville, Northbrook, and Deer Park
Fence work at Winnetka dog beach quickly shut down
When constructing a fence, it’s important to follow directions. The Winnetka Park District recently skipped a step — or three. The district halted work on fencing for two sides of Centennial dog beach after receiving on Jan. 20 a stop work order from the Village of Winnetka, one of three entities that must approve fence […] The post Fence work at Winnetka dog beach quickly shut down appeared first on The Record.
Comments / 0