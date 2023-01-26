ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Hollywood Reporter

‘Invisible Beauty’ Review: A Trailblazing Model Combats Industry Racism in Thoughtful Doc Self-Portrait

In November 1973, the fashion world gathered at the Palace of Versailles, an emblem of French opulence, for a fundraiser turned unforgettable event. The Battle of Versailles was a runway show that pitted French designers against American ones, a David and Goliath situation between couture royalty and new-world entrants. What the Americans lacked in theatrics and set design, however, they made up for in personality. Out of the 36 models America invited to walk, 10 of them were Black — an unprecedented number for the industry (then and, quite truthfully, now). Among them was Bethann Hardison, who speaks of the experience...
SFGate

Kenya Barris Defends His Brand of Comedy: ‘Have You Ever Looked at the Mona Lisa?’

Since the premiere of ABC’s hit sitcom black-ish in 2014, Kenya Barris has quickly risen up the ranks of Hollywood stardom. The writer, director and producer has been at the forefront of Black television over the past decade, creating shows that center a particular kind of Black experience for a post-Obama, Black Lives Matter media landscape.

