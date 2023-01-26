Custodian holding razor told student he’d ‘cut him into pieces,’ Florida cops say

A high school custodian threatened a student with a razor and told him he’d “cut him into pieces,” according to a Florida sheriff’s office.

The custodian was plunging a toilet in a bathroom at a high school in Cocoa when a student walked in just after 3 p.m. on Jan. 19, according to an arrest affidavit from the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

The student told the custodian that it looked like he was “jerking off,” the affidavit says.

As the student was leaving the bathroom, the custodian followed him and took a razor scraper out of his pocket, exposing the blade, the affidavit says. A razor scraper is a tool used to scrape gum and stickers off of floors and walls.

The custodian then told the student that he was “from the hood” and that he would cut the student “into pieces,” the affidavit says.

Later during an interview with deputies, the custodian, who is 26, told them that he has trouble getting students to respect him, according to the affidavit.

The custodian was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, child abuse without great bodily harm and exhibiting a weapon on school property, according to Brevard County Jail records. He was released on a $12,000 bond.

Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.

