ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlingheadlines.com

Spoiler Update on Nia Jax’s WWE Future

As noted before, there was talk of Nia Jax returning to WWE at the Royal Rumble tonight. She turned down an appearance at the 2022 Royal Rumble. In an update, PWInsider reports that Jax is now confirmed to be in the Women’s Royal Rumble Match later tonight. She has been at the arena in San Antonio for a few hours.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
ewrestlingnews.com

Chris Jericho Tips Sami Zayn To Dethrone Roman Reigns At WrestleMania

In a recent interview with the Daily Star, All Elite Wrestling’s Chris Jericho heaped praise Sami Zayn’s recent work with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. The Bloodline saga has been regarded as one of the most compelling stories in professional wrestling over the past several years, and it has only gotten better with the addition of Sami Zayn.
nodq.com

Internal story as to why Stephanie McMahon really left WWE

As previously noted, Stephanie McMahon announced her resignation from WWE following the return of her father Vince. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted the following regarding Stephanie’s departure…. “The story internally as to why Stephanie McMahon really left is that, and this comes from those unhappy that she left, is...
ringsidenews.com

WWE’s Current WrestleMania Direction For Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar is certainly one of the most decorated and accomplished pro wrestlers in the history of the industry. He has achieved everything a WWE Superstar would ever want in his career, including winning the Royal Rumble match on two different occasions. He was not able to do it during last night’s Rumble match, but a match was teased for WrestleMania. That being said, it seems Lesnar vs GUNTHER is not the current plan for WrestleMania 39.
Wrestle Zone

Nia Jax Returns At The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble

Nia Jax has made her return to WWE. The 2023 Women’s Royal Rumble saw Jax enter the match as the 30th entrant in the match. She did not last long in the match, but it did take the other 11 competitors in the match to eliminate her. Jax’s appearance...
PWMania

WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Match Order Revealed

The match order for the first WWE premium live event of the New Year has been revealed. Fightful Select is reporting the following match order for tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view at The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. WWE ROYAL RUMBLE 2023 MATCH ORDER. * Men’s Royal Rumble...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
411mania.com

Sonya Deville Reveals Bloody Cut Suffered In Royal Rumble Match

Sonya Deville took a nasty cut during the women’s Royal Rumble match, and she took to Twitter to share a photo of it. The Smackdown star posted to her Twitter account with an image of the wound, as you can see below. Deville entered at #27 and lasted about...
ComicBook

WWE Royal Rumble 2023: Match Order, Updated Lineup, Sami Zayn's Men's Rumble Status

WWE's Royal Rumble 2023 event has officially arrived and a few major updates have taken place over the past few hours. The biggest news is that 28 of the 30 participants in the Men's Royal Rumble have been confirmed, and they do not include either Sami Zayn or Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Zayn's Rumble status was specifically addressed during the kickoff show as The Bloodline was shown backstage with Reigns questioning why Zayn went against orders and still appeared on this week's SmackDown. Jey Uso offered up his explanation, prompting Reigns to order The Usos to stay backstage throughout the night.
411mania.com

Hall’s WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Review

Commentators: Michael Cole, Corey Graves, Pat McAfee. It’s time to get on the Road To Wrestlemania and that means we should be in for a big night. There are two Royal Rumbles, but the real main event is probably Roman Reigns defending the World Title against Kevin Owens. The interesting piece there is not in the result, but in what Sami Zayn is going to do. That should make for a heck of a show so let’s get to it.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
wrestletalk.com

Triple H Reveals What He Thought Vince McMahon Was Doing Before WWE Return

Triple H has revealed what he thought Vince McMahon was up to before his WWE return became official. On July 22, 2022, Vince McMahon announced his retirement from WWE as CEO and Chairman amid sexual misconduct allegations. With Vince stepping down, Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan became Co-CEOs, while Triple H became Chief Content Officer and took over creative for the main roster.
sportszion.com

Randy Orton’s wife reportedly texted Nia Jax after her domination in Royal Rumble match got RKO’d

As WWE Royal Rumble is closing in, the anticipation regarding the event is mounting way higher as the 30-men Battle Royal comes with among the most talked about. Nia Jax has been long absent from the WWE ever since she got fired back on November 4th, 2021 at the age of 37. Of course, as is common practice for retired WWE stars, she has been appearing in different shows here and there. On such a similar appearance for the Wives of Wrestling podcast, the former wrestler talked about the time she got RKO’d by none other than the legend Randy Orton in a Royal Rumble Match.

Comments / 0

Community Policy