Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
WWE News: Roman Reigns Reacts to Sami Zayn’s Actions At Royal Rumble, Top 10 Reigns Title Defenses
Roman Reigns left Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn decimated in the ring to close out the Royal Rumble, and Reigns reacted to the moment in a new video. As noted, Reigns and The Bloodline laid waste to Zayn after he hit Reigns with a chair to stop a post-match assault on Owens. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion posted to TikTok after the show, as you can see below.
Liv Morgan Has Been Campaigning to Enter the Royal Rumble at No. 1 Tonight
– During an interview with Instinct Culture with Denise Salcedo ahead of the WWE Royal Rumble, Liv Morgan discussed wanting to enter the Royal Rumble at No. 1 tonight. Below are some highlights:. “I am hoping, and I have been pitching myself to come out first. I want to come...
Bella Twins Explain Their Issues With Lack of Female Presence On Raw XXX
The Bella Twins took some issues with the lack of women’s representation on Raw XXX, and they recently explained their issues a bit more. As noted, the two did a livestream on Instagram Monday night where they took issue with the lack of recognition for the women’s division at the 30th anniversary show. Brie and Nikki appeared on Tamron Hall’s show on Thursday and discussed the situation; you can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
Chelsea Green Returns to WWE at Royal Rumble, FC Toys Figure Announced
– Chelsea Green is back in WWE. After rumors of her reportedly returning back to WWE started circulating last November, Green finally made her return tonight at the WWE Royal Rumble in the women’s Rumble match. Green entered at No. 20 and was eliminated faster than any other woman in Rumble history.
WWE News: Liv Morgan on Beating Ronda Rousey Twice, The Usos in Papa Johns Ad, Top 10 SmackDown Moments
– MySanAntonio.com interviewed Liv Morgan ahead of tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble event to talk to her about competing in the Rumble match. She said the following on the Rumble and beating Ronda Rousey twice:. On having the fastest Rumble elimination: “I think I actually hold the record for the...
WWE News: Becky Lynch on Kelly Clarkson, Raquel Rodriguez’ After The Bell, Royal Rumble Done Footage, More
– Becky Lynch will be appearing on today’s broadcast of The Kelly Clarkson Show to talk Royal Rumble topics and more, and was featured in a preview excerpt from the interview on their YouTube channel, described as:. “I thought professional wrestling would get me on the straight and narrow.”...
Sonya Deville Reveals Bloody Cut Suffered In Royal Rumble Match
Sonya Deville took a nasty cut during the women’s Royal Rumble match, and she took to Twitter to share a photo of it. The Smackdown star posted to her Twitter account with an image of the wound, as you can see below. Deville entered at #27 and lasted about...
Rey Mysterio Was Reportedly Pulled From WWE Royal Rumble Due to Injury
Rey Mysterio did not compete in last night’s men’s Royal Rumble match, and a new report says it was due to an injury. Mysterio did not come out for his spot in the opening match of the PPV, with Dominik coming out in the next spot where it was heavily implied that Dominik or the whole of Judgment Day had attacked Rey backstage to prevent him from coming out.
Bayley Addresses Controversy Over WWE Raw XXX Cage Match Segment, Was Happy With How Segment Played Out
– Speaking to Ariel Helwani with BT Sport ahead of today’s WWE Royal Rumble event, Bayley discussed the controversy over her Raw cage match with Becky Lynch being cut from last Monday’s Raw due to time constraints. Since the trial of Sami Zayn angle ran too long, Damage Control beat down Becky Lynch instead.
Hall’s WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Review
Commentators: Michael Cole, Corey Graves, Pat McAfee. It’s time to get on the Road To Wrestlemania and that means we should be in for a big night. There are two Royal Rumbles, but the real main event is probably Roman Reigns defending the World Title against Kevin Owens. The interesting piece there is not in the result, but in what Sami Zayn is going to do. That should make for a heck of a show so let’s get to it.
WWE News: Royal Rumble Highlight Video, Chelsea Green Says She Was ‘Robbed,’ Roxanne Perez On Rumble Appearance
WWE has posted some highlight videos from last night’s Royal Rumble online. You can see some of the videos below including a collection of highlight clips and some backstage segments and interviews featuring HARDY, Chelsea Green, Solo Sikoa, and more.
Wrestling Open Results 1.26.22: Lio Rush In Singles Action, More
The latest episode of Wrestling Open took place on Thursday, with Lio Rush competing and more. You can see the full results from the show, which aired on IWTV from Worcester, Massachusetts, below per PW Ponderings:. * Spotlight Match: Johnny Rivera defeated Curt Robinson. * Channing Thomas defeated Love Doug.
Jay Briscoe’s Service Being Livestreamed Online
The funeral service for ROH star Jay Briscoe is being livestreamed online. The Laurel School District is hosting the livestream of the funeral, as you can see below. Briscoe (real name Jamin Pugh) passed away earlier this month following a car accident at the age of 38.
Backstage Rumor on How Triple H & Vince McMahon View Sami Zayn in WWE
– During today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported a rumor on how WWE executives Triple H and Vince McMahon view Sami Zayn heading into tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble 2023 event. With regards to viewing talents as top stars, Meltzer reported that he’s heard talk that Triple H...
Bray Wyatt Weighs In On ‘Powerful’ Moment With Undertaker On Raw XXX
Bray Wyatt had a big moment on last week’s Raw XXX with the Undertaker, and he discussed it following the Royal Rumble. Wyatt, who defeated LA Knight in a Pitch Black match at Saturday’s PPV, was asked about the moment in the post-Rumble press conference. Wyatt didn’t reveal what the Dead Man said to him, but talked about what it meant to him.
Logan Paul On Being In His First Royal Rumble, Crowd Reaction
Logan Paul made his WWE return at the Royal Rumble, and he weighed in on the appearance after the match. Paul entered at #29 and had a memorable spot with Ricochet, getting an elimination on Seth Rollins before being tossed out. Paul spoke backstage about the appearance, and you can see highlights below:
Roman Reigns Gets His Own TikTok, Arrives in San Antonio for WWE Royal Rumble
– WWE has announced the launch of Roman Reigns’ personal TikTok account. His TikTok channel is now live and released its first video, showing Reigns arriving to San Antonio, Texas for tonight’s Royal Rumble 2023 event, which you can view below. Roman Reigns has landed on TikTok. The...
Jazmin Allure Had Emotional Moment With Becky Lynch After WWE Main Event Match
Jazmin Allure had a match on WWE Main Event last year, and she recently revealed that she shared an emotional moment with Becky Lynch after the bout. Allure, who is now part of the WOW – Women of Wrestling roster as Jennifer Florez, spoke with Denise Salcedo for Instinct Culture and talked about her match in WWE against Tamina, which aired on the July 11th episode of WWE Main Event. You can check out the highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
WWE Head of International Reportedly Exits Company
WWE has seen another major executive leave, with Head of International Matthew Drew reportedly gone. PWInsider reports that Drew, who was the Senior Vice President, International, recently exited the company. Drew came over to WWE from DAZN in June of 2021 for the position, and headed up “growing WWE’s brand...
