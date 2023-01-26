Read full article on original website
JLO places a condition on Marc Anthony to be able to marry 23-year-old Nadia Ferreira
Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony have maintained a good friendship since they separated, and they do this for the well-being of the children they have in common. In addition, the ex-partner has always decided to support each other in any circumstance.
Nadia Ferreira Sparkles In Gorgeous Floral Appliqué Wedding Gown In 1st Marc Anthony Wedding Photos
Nadia Ferreira looked like a fairy tale princess in the first photos of her wedding dress from her lavish marriage ceremony to Marc Anthony. The former Miss Universe Paraguay, 23, dazzled in the gorgeous floral lace gown by Galia Lahav as she said “I do” on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at the Pérez Art Museum in Miami. While he didn’t steal the spotlight from his beautiful bride, the Grammy-winning singer, 54, came close to it in his Christian Dior suit!
Marc Anthony Marries Fiancée Nadia Ferreira in Star-Studded Miami Wedding
The singer, 54, and model, 23, wed at the Pérez Art Museum Miami on Saturday.
