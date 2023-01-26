Nadia Ferreira looked like a fairy tale princess in the first photos of her wedding dress from her lavish marriage ceremony to Marc Anthony. The former Miss Universe Paraguay, 23, dazzled in the gorgeous floral lace gown by Galia Lahav as she said “I do” on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at the Pérez Art Museum in Miami. While he didn’t steal the spotlight from his beautiful bride, the Grammy-winning singer, 54, came close to it in his Christian Dior suit!

