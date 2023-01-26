Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida authorities suggest two charges against a man suspected of hammering a lemon shark to death: reportMoonFlorida State
Longstanding Dairy Queen in Florida is ClosingBryan DijkhuizenMerritt Island, FL
Announcing The 32nd Annual Fellsmere Frog Leg FestivalKristin Leigh WilsonFellsmere, FL
Presenting The 2023 Sebastian Riverfront Fine Art & Music FestivalKristin Leigh WilsonSebastian, FL
Bays Mountain Planetarium Launches "Forward To the Moon"John M. DabbsKingsport, TN
February Lineup at Sunrise Theatre
The historic Fort Pierce venue will host a slew of captivating musical guests all month long The post February Lineup at Sunrise Theatre appeared first on Stuart Magazine.
Celebrate the Vero Beach 21st Annual Gardenfest in Riverside Park
Where: 3280 Riverside Park Dr, Vero Beach, FL 32963. One of Vero Beach's finest February events, the Garden Club's Annual Gardenfest!. “Gardenfest! Natures finest marketplace, returns February 4th & 5th, 2023 to Vero Beach’s Riverside Park. Gardenfest! is one of the largest free and family friendly garden shows in Florida. Visitors come from far and wide to stroll under the oaks and enjoy the amazing vendors, food, children’s crafts, and raffle prizes. Many visitors arrive with wagon in tow and fill them with garden treasures.
hometownnewsbrevard.com
321: Food Fest & Craft Fair to be held on Feb. 11-12
MELBOURNE — The 3rd annual 321: Food Fest & Craft Fair will be held at Wickham Park in Melbourne on Saturday, Feb. 11 from noon-8 p.m. and on Sunday, Feb. 12 from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. As part of the event, over 30 eateries will provide food with menus featuring...
hometownnewsbrevard.com
Community Calendar for week 01-27-23
Brick Builders, ages 5-11 Come join us! We will have a theme each time, a story, and plenty of time to build models in groups! At the Suntree/Viera Public Library on 902 Jordan Blass Dr. in Melbourne. For more information call: 321-255-4404. From 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Medicaid Planning...
hometownnewsbrevard.com
pOpshelf now open in Melbourne
MELBOURNE — pOpshelf is excited to announce its new store in Melbourne is now open on 7201 Shoppes Drive in Viera. pOpshelf is an exciting and new retail store that offers customers an affordable and fun shopping experience with the vast majority of items priced at $5 or less. Customers can expect a fun, joyful and guilt-free shopping experience, as they browse a selection of on-trend seasonal and home décor, health and beauty must-haves, home cleaning supplies, household and specialty items, arts and crafts, party planning and entertaining needs, toys and much more!
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida
If you live in Florida and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Nikkitia Bryant viewing held at St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church
St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church held the viewing for Nikkitia Bryant. A large group of her family could be seen walking into the building to pay their respects as well as friends.
hometownnewsbrevard.com
Eau Gallie High School offers programs from the land, air, and sea
MELBOURNE — Last week, on Jan. 17, Eau Gallie High School held its annual Choice Program night event for rising high school students and their parents. At the event, students and parents had the opportunity to learn about the ten special programs Eau Gallie has to offer!. For instance,...
tourcounsel.com
Altamonte Mall | Shopping mall in Orlando, Florida
In the suburb of Altamonte, to the north of the city, you can find the Altamonte Mall. It is one of the largest malls in Orlando with more than 100 stores. Among these, some stand out such as the Apple Store, American Eagle, the Barnes & Noble bookstore, Sephora, Cotton:On and Forever 21. In the center there are also three department stores: JCPenney, Macy's and Dillard's. It also has movie theaters and several dining options. Not being so close to the theme parks, it is the quietest mall in Orlando but with good shops.
sebastiandaily.com
Sebastian Valentine’s Day Dinners and Chance to Win Spa Package
Make this Valentine’s Day extra special with a romantic dinner at one of your favorite restaurants in Sebastian, Florida. Or signup for our newsletter to win a spa package from Kneady By Nature. Aunt Lousie’s Pizzeria – Dinner for 2. Aunt Lousie’s Pizzeria is offering dinner for...
407area.com
Buffets in Orlando That Will Put You in a Food Coma
Everyone deserves to indulge in an unlimited buffet of food every once in a while. Lucky for you, there are some of the most delicious buffets in Orlando that will have you feeling stuffed and satisfied all day long. From Mexican to Brazilian buffets and everything in between, we've found some of the best all-you-can-eat restaurants in Orlando. Make sure you come with an empty stomach that's ready to eat because you'll want to try every dish they have!
mynews13.com
Residents question decision to discard dozens of books in recycling dumpster outside Brevard library
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla -- Dozens of books were recently found in a dumpster outside a Brevard County library, and now some residents are asking why were they thrown away. A dumpster outside a Brevard County library was found to be filled with dozens of books. Some locals asked why they...
tourcounsel.com
The Mall at Millenia | Shopping mall in Orlando, Florida
If you want to go shopping in the best stores in Orlando, I recommend visiting one of the malls in the area: The Mall at Millenia. On this site you will find department stores with very good offers and discounts. On the other hand, if you want to locate luxury boutiques, here you will find the most recognized brands.
WDW News Today
Guest Already Trespassed from Disney World Sneaks Back Into Magic Kingdom Without Tickets, Steals Cellphones and More
A man was arrested for stealing a visitor’s iPhone in what Disney suspected was connected to a pickpocketing ring after a small group of people snuck into the Magic Kingdom without buying tickets, according to a newly released sheriff’s report. Victor Alfonso Diaz was arrested and charged with...
fox13news.com
Chester, the popular 13-foot alligator at Gatorland, dies
ORLANDO, Fla. - Chester, the mighty 13 ½-foot, 1,000-pound alligator at Gatorland – and the first wild alligator to be rescued by the wildlife preserve – has died. The alligator died on Dec. 7, 2022, from what is believed to be an intestinal blockage, Gatorland said Friday in a news release. He was estimated to be around 60 years old.
hometownnewsbrevard.com
Melbourne landfill to soon reach capacity
MELBOURNE — The landfill at Brevard County’s Solid Waste Department Sarno Facility, located at 3379 Sarno Rd. in Melbourne, is expected to be at capacity within the next two months, according to Don Walker, communications director for Brevard County Government in an e-mail to Hometown News. Mr. Walker...
WESH
Harvey Massey, founder of Massey Services, dead at 81
WINTER PARK, Fla. — Harvey L. Massey, founder and chairman of Massey Services, died on Tuesday. Massey was a longtime resident of Winter Park. Massey was a legendary leader in the pest management industry and a pillar of the community. After working for Orkin and Terminix International, Massey purchased...
fox35orlando.com
Cocoa Beach Pier $3M renovation to bring new restaurants, retail stores to area
COCOA BEACH, Fla. - The historic Cocoa Beach Pier will be undergoing renovations that will bring new retail and dining experiences to debut in 2023. The Westgate Cocoa Beach Pier announced an investment of over $3 million to bring a brand-new souvenir shop, upscale waterfront dining with a sushi bar, customizable grab-and-go options, and a new daiquiri bar.
Astronauts, cosmonaut heading to ISS from Kennedy Space Center next month
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Next month, SpaceX will fly two NASA astronauts, a Russian cosmonaut and a United Arab Emirates astronaut to the International Space Station for a six-month science mission. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The Crew-6 team will be arriving at one of the...
Mother killed at MLK Day event in Fort Pierce laid to rest
Friends and family members gathered Saturday to honor the life of a Fort Pierce mother who was killed in a mass shooting at a Martin Luther King Jr. Day event earlier this month.
