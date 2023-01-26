In the suburb of Altamonte, to the north of the city, you can find the Altamonte Mall. It is one of the largest malls in Orlando with more than 100 stores. Among these, some stand out such as the Apple Store, American Eagle, the Barnes & Noble bookstore, Sephora, Cotton:On and Forever 21. In the center there are also three department stores: JCPenney, Macy's and Dillard's. It also has movie theaters and several dining options. Not being so close to the theme parks, it is the quietest mall in Orlando but with good shops.

