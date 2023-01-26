Read full article on original website
Related
Analysis: Novak Djokovic clearly not done dominating tennis
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic clearly is not done dominating his sport. And, most importantly, his performances throughout a draining run to a record-extending 10th Australian Open championship and record-tying 22nd Grand Slam title, plus his return Monday to No. 1 in the ATP rankings, say so. His...
Porterville Recorder
Australian Open Multiple Champions
10 — Novak Djokovic (2008, 2011-13, 2015-16, 2019-21, 2023). 6 — Roy Emerson (1961, 1963-67); Roger Federer (2004, 2006-07, 2010, 2017-18). 4 — Jack Crawford (1931-33, 1935); Ken Rosewall (1953, 1955, 1971-72); Andre Agassi (1995, 2000-01, 2003) 3 — James Anderson (1922, 1924-25); Adrian Quist (1936, 1940,...
Porterville Recorder
Today in Sports History-Nadal wins 21st Grand Slam title
1926 — The major league rules committee mandates that pitchers must have access to a rosin bag. 1971 — UCLA starts its 88-game winning streak with a 74-61 win over UC Santa Barbara. 1983 — John Riggins rushes for a Super Bowl-record 166 yards on 38 carries to...
Look: Tennis Star Asked To Remove Her Shirt Before Australian Open Match
Earlier this week, Victoria Azarenka fell in the semifinals of the Australian Open - but not before a bizarre incident happened. Azarenka fell to reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina by a final score of 7-6, 6-3. Before the match, though, she walked onto Rod Laver Arena wearing a Paris Saint ...
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
Damar Hamlin releases public video for the first time since his on-field collapse
Damar Hamlin, the Buffalo Bills safety who collapsed on field earlier this month, thanked his fans and the medical professionals responsible for his recovery in his first public video since suffering the cardiac arrest that left him in critical condition."I can't tell you how appreciative I am for all the love, all the support," Hamlin said in the video, which he posted on Saturday. The official Twitter account for the team posted the heartwarming video with the caption, "A special message from our guy," and the hashtags #LoveForDamar and #ForDamar. The video was also shared on Hamlin's Instagram. In the nearly six-minute...
Porterville Recorder
Sunday's Transactions
NEW YORK YANKEES — Agreed to terms with INF Gleyber Torres on a one-year contract. ECHL — Suspended Tulsa D Kylor Wall one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions during a Jan. 28 game at Allen. SOCCER. National Women's Soccer League. ORLANDO...
Porterville Recorder
NFL Inactive Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS at PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — SAN FRANCISCO: QB Jimmy Garoppolo, RB Elijah Mitchell, RB Tyrion Davis-Price, TE Ross Dwelley, DL Drake Jackson, OL Nick Zakelj, CB Ambry Thomas. PHILADELPHIA: QB Ian Book, CB Josiah Scott, RB Trey Sermon, S Anthony Harris, LB Kyron Johnson, OL Josh Sills.
Porterville Recorder
Australian Open Results
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Sunday from Australian Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses):. Novak Djokovic (4), Serbia, def. Stefanos Tsitsipas (3), Greece, 6-3, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5). Women's Doubles. Championship. Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova (1), Czech Republic, def. Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara (10), Japan, 6-4, 6-3.
See Eagles Superfan Anita Baker Sing National Anthem Ahead of NFC Championships
By special request, Anita Baker performed “The Star-Spangled Banner” ahead of the NFC championship game Sunday between the home Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers. Though a Detroit native, the legendary R&B singer was enlisted to sing the National Anthem by Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, who revealed earlier in the season that part of his post-victory routine was listening to Baker’s music. “I put my Anita Baker on and take this flight home, and try to enjoy my teammates,” Hurts told a sideline reporter after an Eagles win in Chicago in December. Baker acknowledged the shoutout on Twitter, and continued to root...
Here's the biggest news you missed this weekend
A Memphis police unit was deactivated after Tyre Nichols' death. And two NFL teams will secure Super Bowl berths. It's this weekend's news.
Porterville Recorder
Achiuwa leads Raptors to 123-105 win over Trail Blazers
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Precious Achiuwa scored 27 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in place of the injured OG Anunoby to lead the Toronto Raptors to a 123-105 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday night. Pascal Siakam scored 24 points and Gary Trent Jr. added 19 against...
Porterville Recorder
Boston 125, L.A. Lakers 121
Percentages: FG .448, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 12-42, .286 (James 6-12, Beverley 4-7, Davis 1-3, Walker IV 1-3, Westbrook 0-3, Hachimura 0-4, Brown Jr. 0-5, Schroder 0-5). Team Rebounds: 13. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 0. Turnovers: 12 (Westbrook 5, Davis 2, James 2, Schroder 2, Walker IV). Steals: 4...
Comments / 0