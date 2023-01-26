The Stallions competed in one of the toughest districts in the state with the likes of Longview and Lancaster, but while they fell short of the playoffs, Russell made a lasting impression on opponents. The senior, who recently signed to play at TCU, was voted as the 7-5A Division I offensive player of the year, as he recorded 48 receptions for 1,058 yards, an average of 22.1 yards per grab, with 11 touchdowns and a long play of 84 yards.

MESQUITE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO