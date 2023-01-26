Read full article on original website
Trump Responds to Paul Pelosi Attack Video
The former president previously called the violent attack on Pelosi "a terrible thing."
Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.
The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
Pizzeria Owner Who Said Nancy Pelosi Needed to ‘Hang’ Convicted of Jan. 6 Charges
The Pennsylvania pizzeria owner who demanded that police at the U.S. Capitol “bring Nancy Pelosi out” to the mob of Donald Trump supporters on Jan. 6 has been convicted of all five charges against her. Pauline Bauer, 55, who memorably spouted sovereign citizen talking points before U.S. District...
Judge convicts Capitol rioter who yelled Pelosi threats
A federal judge on Tuesday convicted a Pennsylvania restaurant owner of storming the U.S. Capitol, where she screamed at police officers to bring out then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi so the pro-Trump mob could hang her. U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden decided the case against Pauline Bauer after hearing testimony without...
MAGA Anesthesiologist Hit With Jan. 6 Charges After Ex-Pal Turns Him In
A board-certified cardiothoracic anesthesiologist from Southern California is facing federal charges over his alleged participation in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot in support of ex-President Donald Trump. Austin Brendlen Harris, an M.D. who runs a ketamine infusion clinic in Sherman Oaks, was captured on surveillance video inside the building, comparing Capitol police officers to Nazis, according to a federal complaint unsealed Thursday. Harris, who was wearing a “Lions Not Sheep” cap during the attempted insurrection, was turned in by a “former friend” who spotted a Facebook post of Harris at the scene and reported it to the FBI. The...
Jan. 6 Cop Michael Fanone Visits Kevin McCarthy’s Office to ‘Rub It In’
Former Metropolitan Police Department cop Michael Fanone showed up at the Capitol on Wednesday to watch the mess unfolding among Republicans over Kevin McCarthy’s flailing bid to become House speaker. After three separate votes failed to secure him the speakership Tuesday, another vote was scheduled for Wednesday afternoon, and McCarthy was accused by his GOP foes of “squatting” in the speaker’s office. With McCarthy holed up inside, Fanone—who previously called McCarthy a “fucking weasel bitch” for continuing to support Donald Trump after the Capitol riot—suddenly showed up outside in the hallway, saying, “I heard he was having some trouble,” according...
Philadelphia Inquirer calls Ron DeSantis receiving local prestigious award 'a step backwards'
The Philadelphia Inquirer published an editorial Wednesday that criticized the Union League of Philadelphia's decision to award Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis with their gold medal.
Former Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby's entire legal team seeks to withdraw from case
Former Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby's is asking a federal judge to withdraw from representing the former prosecutor in a federal case.
Adam Schiff dragged after ‘Twitter Files’ shows he asked site to suspend journo: ‘Expel Schiff from Congress'
Twitter users erupted on the platform Tuesday after the latest "Twitter Files" thread alleged that Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., requested Twitter to suspend journalists.
George Santos Fraudulent Signature Could Be Final Nail in Coffin
Those who served Santos' campaign as treasurers have been advised to "get lawyers."
George Santos campaign paid staffer nearly $100k to pretend to be Kevin McCarthy's chief of staff and get money from donors
A fundraiser for Rep. George Santos allegedly posed as House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's chief of staff in a bid to fundraise money from wealthy donors, according to CNBC. Sam Miele, who worked for Santos' campaign, is said to have impersonated Dan Meyer, who has served as McCarthy's chief of staff since 2019, in phone calls to donors during the 2020 and 2022 election cycles, people familiar with the matter said, per CNBC.
Fox News’ Jesse Watters, Greg Gutfeld Lose It Over Mike Pence Classified Docs: ‘Now We Have to Show Both Sides!’ (Video)
”Do you think he just wanted to be included?“ Gutfeld asked. Fox News hosts Jesse Watters and Greg Gutfeld lost it Tuesday when they learned former Vice President Mike Pence was also joining the classified documents club after aides found a “small number of documents” in his Indiana home.
Trump's Impeachments May Be Irreversible as McCarthy Mulls Expunging
No Congress has ever tried to expunge a presidential impeachment before. It's not exactly clear if it can.
"You didn't answer any question": Fox News host Sean Hannity grills Lauren Boebert over "math"
U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) attends a House Second Amendment Caucus press conference at the U.S. Capitol on June 08, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. As House Republicans continue their political sparring match amid Rep. Kevin McCarthy's, R-Calif., repeated efforts to secure...
Boebert curses at McCarthy during tense meeting after he insists “I’ve earned this job”: report
According to a report from CNN's Manu Raju, current House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy can be overheard yelling and cursing at caucus members in a closed-door meeting before they are supposed to head to the floor to vote on a new speaker. With doubts growing the embattled Republican leader has...
Judge allows Capitol Police officers' civil lawsuit against Trump and January 6 rioters to proceed
A federal judge has allowed another civil lawsuit against former President Donald Trump for the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol to proceed.
Nancy Pelosi reacts to newly released video of husband's attack
Bodycamera footage of the brutal attack on Rep. Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, has been released, and the congresswoman has shared her thoughts on the disturbing video. While speaking to reporters on Capitol Hill on Friday, Pelosi said she has "no intention" of seeing the assault on her husband.Paul Pelosi, 82, was attacked at the couple's San Francisco home in October. A man, later identified as David DePape, wielding a hammer, broke into the home and Pelosi called the police. The congresswoman was in Washington, D.C., at the time. When police arrived, their bodycameras captured the assault on Paul Pelosi. On...
‘Final’ warning: Jim Jordan threatens subpoenas for Biden administration officials
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) warned Biden administration officials to expect subpoenas if they don't cooperate with earlier requests for testimony and documents. Jordan's letters request information regarding some of the House Republicans' top investigative priorities. He sent them last year but was told to renew his request...
CNN Poll: Nearly three-quarters of Americans think House GOP leaders haven't paid enough attention to most important problems
Fewer than one-third of Americans believe that House GOP leaders are prioritizing the country's most important issues, according to a new CNN Poll conducted by SSRS. Neither party's congressional leadership earns majority approval, and Republicans are particularly likely to express discontent with their own party leadership.
Lawyer who advised Trump on overturning the election charged with ethics violations
LOS ANGELES — The State Bar of California filed disciplinary charges Thursday against Orange County attorney John Eastman, accusing him of multiple ethics violations stemming from his actions while advising then-President Donald Trump on how to overturn the 2020 election. The charges could be the first step to Eastman...
