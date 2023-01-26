In November 1973, the fashion world gathered at the Palace of Versailles, an emblem of French opulence, for a fundraiser turned unforgettable event. The Battle of Versailles was a runway show that pitted French designers against American ones, a David and Goliath situation between couture royalty and new-world entrants. What the Americans lacked in theatrics and set design, however, they made up for in personality. Out of the 36 models America invited to walk, 10 of them were Black — an unprecedented number for the industry (then and, quite truthfully, now). Among them was Bethann Hardison, who speaks of the experience...

