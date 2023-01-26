Effective: 2023-01-29 10:53:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-29 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Brown; Buffalo; Campbell; Clark; Codington; Corson; Day; Deuel; Edmunds; Faulk; Grant; Hamlin; Hand; Hyde; Marshall; McPherson; Potter; Roberts; Spink; Walworth WIND CHILL ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON CST /11 AM MST/ TODAY Temperatures have slowly improved and warmed enough to allow the coldest of the wind chill values to subside.

BROWN COUNTY, SD ・ 3 HOURS AGO