thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news
When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
NBC Sports
Panthers’ recent hire of Frank Reich’s daughter could become an issue in Steve Wilks’ litigation
After the Panthers hired Frank Reich to be the team’s next head coach, the lawyer representing former interim coach Steve Wilks strongly implied that the Panthers will be added to the pending litigation against the NFL and multiple teams over racial discrimination in hiring practices. For Wilks, the argument...
NBC Sports
Deion Sanders confirms Mike Zimmer is joining his staff at Colorado
Former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer will have a role on Deion Sanders’ staff at the University of Colorado. Sanders confirmed that during an interview with Thee Pregame Show posted on YouTube on Monday. He did not indicate Zimmer’s role. Zimmer served as an analyst for Sanders at...
Bills LB Tremaine Edmunds: 'Best Fit' to Sign with Texans?
Buffalo Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds has earned himself some major money in free agency this offseason.
atozsports.com
Bills could hire one of their former players to be a coach soon
The Buffalo Bills didn’t have the end to their season that many expected this year. Players were frustrated. Coaches were disappointed. Overall, it just wasn’t ideal in Buffalo. Changes and additions could be coming across the organization. As for the coaching staff, there is one piece that they...
Report: Rob Gronkowski could be open to 2023 return
Rob Gronkowski has maintained that he is retired once and for all after taking the entire 2022 season off from the NFL, but few seem to believe him. The latest report on his future suggests there is a good reason for that. Gronkowski has left the door open for a 2023 return and told the... The post Report: Rob Gronkowski could be open to 2023 return appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBC Sports
The scouting report on Purdy from Eagles who have played him
During this magical seven-game stretch as a starter, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has thrown just two interceptions and he hasn’t thrown a single one in the last three games. It’s part of what has been really impressive about him. But one Eagles defensive back knows exactly what it...
Could You Live In The Old Buffalo Bills Stadium?
You may think that the current Buffalo Bills stadium will just become a parking ground once the new stadium is complete, but what if Highmark Stadium turns into something more?. Many people in Western New York are secretly hoping that this is a possibility to recreate in Orchard Park. Because...
Yardbarker
Cowboys Linked to Free Agent Pro Bowl Bills LB
The Dallas Cowboys fan, to even think of what's about to follow, might best look at this as a "continuation of a series'' ... stories CowboysSI.com has recently written about spring of 2023 talent acquisition that would require a change in salary-cap philosophy. It asks, in short, for the Cowboys...
Bill Belichick leaning toward surprising decision with coaching staff?
The New England Patriots made one significant change to their coaching staff when they hired Bill O’Brien, but the offensive coordinator’s arrival is not necessarily going to lead to any noteworthy firings. Matt Patricia and Joe Judge saw their reputations take a beating this past season. Patricia, who was a defensive assistant for almost all... The post Bill Belichick leaning toward surprising decision with coaching staff? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBC Sports
Edelman reveals his Chiefs-Bengals AFC Championship Game prediction
The AFC Championship Game is a repeat of last season's matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Even though the Chiefs are 1.5-point betting favorites, a lot of experts and fans are picking the Bengals to repeat as AFC champs and advance to the Super Bowl for the second consecutive season.
NBC Sports
49ers' Purdy reveals most unexpected lesson NFL has taught him
If you were wondering why 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy has maintained a poised and confident nature since taking over as a starter, it’s not on accident. The 23-year-old is on the verge of rewriting NFL history and is one win away from taking the 49ers’ storybook 2022 season to Glendale, Ariz., for Super Bowl LVII.
NBC Sports
Jalen Hurts arrives in snazzy fit before NFC Championship Game
Jalen Hurts is ready to go. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback arrived at Lincoln Financial Field, where his team will host the San Francisco 49ers for Sunday’s NFC Championship Game showdown. The 24-year-old star QB arrived in an eye-catching full purple ensemble, one that turned heads on social media. Hurts'...
NBC Sports
Report: Beyond DeMeco Ryans, the Broncos have many “top candidates”
Now that it appears that the Broncos may lose “top candidate” DeMeco Ryans to the Texans, it’s time to pivot to Plan B. But it’s not a pivot, supposedly. Mike Klis of 9News.com contends that the Broncos have other “top candidates.” Seven in all, per Klis.
NBC Sports
Are Purdy and 49ers ready for the noise at the Linc?
During warmups before the 2017 NFC Championship Game at the Linc, Vikings safety Harrison Smith locked eyes with Jonathan Gannon and said, “Woah.”. Gannon responded with a “woah” of his own. It was loud. Like, really loud. The Eagles’ defensive coordinator shared that story this week, remembering...
NBC Sports
Report: Jimmy G's return 'conceivable' if 49ers make Super Bowl
If the 49ers beat the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game and advance to Super Bowl LVII, Jimmy Garoppolo could re-enter the picture. The 31-year-old quarterback remains inactive for the NFC title game, but NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday, citing sources, that Garoppolo is “finally at a point where practicing is possible” based on scans of his ankle this week.
NBC Sports
Edelman admits he's not returning to NFL, and he has perfect reason why
Julian Edelman retired from the New England Patriots in April of 2021, but that didn't stop rumors and speculation about him potentially returning to the NFL at some point, maybe even with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Unlike former teammate Rob Gronkowski, Edelman has not come out of...
NBC Sports
Where 49ers' Super Bowl odds stand entering championship game
The 49ers are just one win away from Super Bowl LVII. After San Francisco's 19-12 win over the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Divisional Round last Sunday at Levi's Sunday, the 49ers have the worst odds among the four remaining teams to win the Super Bowl, per odds provided by our partners at PointsBet.
Yardbarker
AFC Notes: Bills, Chiefs, Ravens
Bills GM Brandon Beane said that their loss in the Divisional Round showed that they need improvements on the offensive and defensive lines. “Up front we didn’t get it done on either side of the ball, and that starts with me,” Beane said, via ProFootballTalk. Beane said they...
NBC Sports
Report: Falcons working on a deal to hire Packers assistant Jerry Gray
The Falcons hired a new defensive coordinator Friday, naming Saints co-defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen. Packers defensive backs coach/pass game coordinator Jerry Gray interviewed for the job. Gray appears headed to Atlanta anyway. The Falcons are working on a deal with Gray, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports. Gray has spent...
