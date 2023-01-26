ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

NBC Sports

49ers vs. Eagles: Who experts picked in NFC title clash

Just one game stands between the 49ers and their second Super Bowl appearance in four seasons. But San Francisco faces a fearsome foe in the top-seeded Philadelphia Eagles, who hope to end the 49ers' 12-game win streak in Sunday's NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field. So, who do the...
DALLAS, PA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Panthers’ runner-up for head coach revealed, and it wasn’t Steve Wilks

Steve Wilks led the Carolina Panthers to a 6-6 record as the team’s interim head coach. The Panthers decided to hire Frank Reich over him for their permanent head coaching role. But even after his work as Carolina’s interim HC, he wasn’t even the Panthers’ runner-up choice for their full-time head coach. The Panthers have […] The post RUMOR: Panthers’ runner-up for head coach revealed, and it wasn’t Steve Wilks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHARLOTTE, NC
CBS Philly

Do they not remember? 49ers fans put a T-shirt on Rocky statue ahead of NFC title game

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's like they don't remember.Fans of the San Francisco 49ers put a T-shirt on Philadelphia's iconic Rocky statue before the upcoming NFC championship game at Lincoln Financial Field.49ers fans in Eagles country not as uncommon as you'd thinkEagles great Brent Celek leads fans at Delco pep rallyEagles-49ers: Fans share superstitions ahead of NFC title gameFree rides on SEPTA's Broad Street Line after NFC title gameBut this has happened before. The last time fans of the Eagles' NFC title game opponent did this, it didn't end well.In 2018, when the Birds went up against the Minnesota Vikings in the playoffs, fans adorned Rocky with purple and gold.Then the Eagles, led by Nick Foles, trounced the Vikings 38-7. He passed for three touchdowns, two to Alshon Jeffery.Eagles fans got their revenge. They turned the Vikings' "Skol" chant into a "Foles" chant during the game. Later, Eagles fans who went to Minneapolis for the Super Bowl "avenged" the Rocky statue by covering a statue of Mary Tyler Moore in Eagles gear.If our Birds are victorious Sunday afternoon, we'll know whom to thank.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Sean Payton drops major hint on his coaching candidacy

Sean Payton has been one of the hottest names in this year’s head coaching search. After a number rumors spread about Payton‘s candidacy, the former New Orleans Saints’ head coach decided to set the record straight. Payton has been interviewed by seemingly every team with a head coach spot available this offseason. However, with him […] The post Sean Payton drops major hint on his coaching candidacy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ClutchPoints

Travis Kelce’s rumored girlfriend Zuri Hall

Travis Kelce is the star tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs. After playing for Cincinnati in college, he was drafted by the Chiefs in 2013 and has been in Kansas City his whole career. Over that span, Kelce is an eight-time Pro Bowler, went All-Pro seven times, including four First-Team honors, and won a […] The post Travis Kelce’s rumored girlfriend Zuri Hall appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Aaron Rodgers trade possibility gets more gas poured on fire with shocking Packers update

It seems like the Aaron Rodgers era of the Green Bay Packers is coming to an end. After completely missing the playoffs, the team is at a crossroads surrounding their star QB. Do they let the face of the franchise have one more go-around with the team, or do they trade him now while he […] The post RUMOR: Aaron Rodgers trade possibility gets more gas poured on fire with shocking Packers update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Rob Gronkowski drops Tom Brady truth bomb Raiders fans won’t want to hear

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has a decision to make this offseason. After a disappointing playoff exit, the future Hall of Famer hits the open market and can play anywhere he wants in 2023. One team rumored to have interest in Brady is the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders are coached by Josh McDaniels, […] The post Rob Gronkowski drops Tom Brady truth bomb Raiders fans won’t want to hear appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: Olivia Culpo Had A Rough Time Traveling To NFC Championship Game

Olivia Culpo will be at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia this afternoon to watch her boyfriend Christian McCaffrey in the NFC Championship Game. She didn't exactly have the easiest time getting to the City of Brotherly Love though. Like so many others recently, the 30-year-old model and ...
ClutchPoints

Chiefs’ Chris Jones cracks 7-word ‘Burrowhead’ joke before AFC Championship game vs. Bengals

Chris Jones has jokes. Jones and the Kansas City Chiefs have had to listen to their AFC Championship Game opponent, the Cincinnati Bengals, anoint Arrowhead Stadium ‘Burrowhead’ after Cincinnati defeated the Chiefs on the road in last year’s title game. Chris Jones, after finishing up talking with the media, couldn’t resist cracking a ‘Burrowhead’ joke. […] The post Chiefs’ Chris Jones cracks 7-word ‘Burrowhead’ joke before AFC Championship game vs. Bengals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

NFL Playoffs: Wiesguy's 2 Picks and a Prop for 49ers-Eagles

As the season evolved, these were decidedly the two best teams in the NFC. Philadelphia was that early and San Francisco got there late. Last week, the Eagles definitely had the easier time. The outcome was never in doubt against the Giants while the 49ers found themselves in a slugfest against the Cowboys.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

49ers’ Elijah Mitchell ruled out for NFC Championship vs. Eagles

San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell has been dealing with an injury leading up to the NFC Championship, and it looks as if he won’t be able to take the field as a result. The 49ers RB is dealing with a groin injury which caused him to miss practice during the week. Now, ahead […] The post 49ers’ Elijah Mitchell ruled out for NFC Championship vs. Eagles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

49ers QB Brock Purdy’s elbow injury leads to Josh Johnson time in NFC Championship Game vs. Eagles

The NFC Championship isn’t off to a pleasant start for Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers fell behind 7-0 early after the Philadelphia Eagles marched down the field for a touchdown, and then quarterback Brock Purdy suffered an elbow injury after getting sacked by Haason Reddick and losing a fumble. Purdy is […] The post 49ers QB Brock Purdy’s elbow injury leads to Josh Johnson time in NFC Championship Game vs. Eagles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

