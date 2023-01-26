Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
49ers vs. Eagles: Who experts picked in NFC title clash
Just one game stands between the 49ers and their second Super Bowl appearance in four seasons. But San Francisco faces a fearsome foe in the top-seeded Philadelphia Eagles, who hope to end the 49ers' 12-game win streak in Sunday's NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field. So, who do the...
76ers Star, Who is Friends with Brock Purdy, has Hilarious Response to Eagles, 49ers Question
Georges Niang wants to support his friend, but he also has to live in Philadelphia. So, when the question was asked about wanting to see Brock Purdy potentially leading the 49ers to a win over the Eagles this weekend, the 76ers player had to answer very carefully. Niang and Purdy...
RUMOR: Panthers’ runner-up for head coach revealed, and it wasn’t Steve Wilks
Steve Wilks led the Carolina Panthers to a 6-6 record as the team’s interim head coach. The Panthers decided to hire Frank Reich over him for their permanent head coaching role. But even after his work as Carolina’s interim HC, he wasn’t even the Panthers’ runner-up choice for their full-time head coach. The Panthers have […] The post RUMOR: Panthers’ runner-up for head coach revealed, and it wasn’t Steve Wilks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Do they not remember? 49ers fans put a T-shirt on Rocky statue ahead of NFC title game
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's like they don't remember.Fans of the San Francisco 49ers put a T-shirt on Philadelphia's iconic Rocky statue before the upcoming NFC championship game at Lincoln Financial Field.49ers fans in Eagles country not as uncommon as you'd thinkEagles great Brent Celek leads fans at Delco pep rallyEagles-49ers: Fans share superstitions ahead of NFC title gameFree rides on SEPTA's Broad Street Line after NFC title gameBut this has happened before. The last time fans of the Eagles' NFC title game opponent did this, it didn't end well.In 2018, when the Birds went up against the Minnesota Vikings in the playoffs, fans adorned Rocky with purple and gold.Then the Eagles, led by Nick Foles, trounced the Vikings 38-7. He passed for three touchdowns, two to Alshon Jeffery.Eagles fans got their revenge. They turned the Vikings' "Skol" chant into a "Foles" chant during the game. Later, Eagles fans who went to Minneapolis for the Super Bowl "avenged" the Rocky statue by covering a statue of Mary Tyler Moore in Eagles gear.If our Birds are victorious Sunday afternoon, we'll know whom to thank.
49ers Could Be Without Notable Running Back vs. Eagles
Although the 49ers will have Christian McCaffrey at their disposal for this Sunday's game against the Eagles, their backfield may not be at full strength. On Friday, the 49ers listed running back Elijah Mitchell as questionable for the NFC Championship Game. Mitchell missed ...
49ers shirt found on Rocky statue in Philadelphia ahead of NFC championship
The Rocky statue in Philadelphia was found wearing a San Francisco 49ers shirt ahead of the 49ers-Eagles NFC championship game Sunday in Philadelphia.
49ers announce roster moves ahead of NFC Championship Game vs. Eagles; Dre Greenlaw fined
The San Francisco 49ers have announced the following roster moves ahead of their NFC Championship Game matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. Elevated (standard) from the practice squad to the active roster:. RB Tevin Coleman. CB Janoris Jenkins. On Friday, the 49ers only ruled out one player, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (foot),...
Sean Payton drops major hint on his coaching candidacy
Sean Payton has been one of the hottest names in this year’s head coaching search. After a number rumors spread about Payton‘s candidacy, the former New Orleans Saints’ head coach decided to set the record straight. Payton has been interviewed by seemingly every team with a head coach spot available this offseason. However, with him […] The post Sean Payton drops major hint on his coaching candidacy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Travis Kelce’s rumored girlfriend Zuri Hall
Travis Kelce is the star tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs. After playing for Cincinnati in college, he was drafted by the Chiefs in 2013 and has been in Kansas City his whole career. Over that span, Kelce is an eight-time Pro Bowler, went All-Pro seven times, including four First-Team honors, and won a […] The post Travis Kelce’s rumored girlfriend Zuri Hall appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Shannon Sharpe Makes Brave Final Score Prediction for Eagles vs. 49ers
Conference Championship weekend is upon us, and everyone is choosing their picks for both games. On a recent episode of Undisputed, Shannon Sharpe made a bold prediction about the final score of the NFC title game between the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles. “I’m goign to take the 49ers...
Nuggets star Nikola Jokic’s honest take on Joel Embiid dropping 47 on Denver
Saturday’s edition of the NBA’s rivalry week pitted arguably the two top big men in the league today when Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets took on Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers. The Sixers were able to score a 126-119 victory at home, and at least for this particular battle, it was clear which of the two towering centers came out on top.
RUMOR: Aaron Rodgers trade possibility gets more gas poured on fire with shocking Packers update
It seems like the Aaron Rodgers era of the Green Bay Packers is coming to an end. After completely missing the playoffs, the team is at a crossroads surrounding their star QB. Do they let the face of the franchise have one more go-around with the team, or do they trade him now while he […] The post RUMOR: Aaron Rodgers trade possibility gets more gas poured on fire with shocking Packers update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rob Gronkowski drops Tom Brady truth bomb Raiders fans won’t want to hear
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has a decision to make this offseason. After a disappointing playoff exit, the future Hall of Famer hits the open market and can play anywhere he wants in 2023. One team rumored to have interest in Brady is the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders are coached by Josh McDaniels, […] The post Rob Gronkowski drops Tom Brady truth bomb Raiders fans won’t want to hear appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Look: Olivia Culpo Had A Rough Time Traveling To NFC Championship Game
Olivia Culpo will be at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia this afternoon to watch her boyfriend Christian McCaffrey in the NFC Championship Game. She didn't exactly have the easiest time getting to the City of Brotherly Love though. Like so many others recently, the 30-year-old model and ...
Chiefs’ Chris Jones cracks 7-word ‘Burrowhead’ joke before AFC Championship game vs. Bengals
Chris Jones has jokes. Jones and the Kansas City Chiefs have had to listen to their AFC Championship Game opponent, the Cincinnati Bengals, anoint Arrowhead Stadium ‘Burrowhead’ after Cincinnati defeated the Chiefs on the road in last year’s title game. Chris Jones, after finishing up talking with the media, couldn’t resist cracking a ‘Burrowhead’ joke. […] The post Chiefs’ Chris Jones cracks 7-word ‘Burrowhead’ joke before AFC Championship game vs. Bengals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
NFL Playoffs: Wiesguy's 2 Picks and a Prop for 49ers-Eagles
As the season evolved, these were decidedly the two best teams in the NFC. Philadelphia was that early and San Francisco got there late. Last week, the Eagles definitely had the easier time. The outcome was never in doubt against the Giants while the 49ers found themselves in a slugfest against the Cowboys.
49ers’ Elijah Mitchell ruled out for NFC Championship vs. Eagles
San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell has been dealing with an injury leading up to the NFC Championship, and it looks as if he won’t be able to take the field as a result. The 49ers RB is dealing with a groin injury which caused him to miss practice during the week. Now, ahead […] The post 49ers’ Elijah Mitchell ruled out for NFC Championship vs. Eagles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Video: Anita Baker Sings National Anthem Ahead Of 49ers-Eagles
The NFC Championship between the 49ers and Eagles is officially underway. The game's winner will advance to the Super Bowl where it will play the winner of Bengals-Chiefs. Before Sunday's NFC Championship Game began, Detroit legend Anita Baker sang the national anthem. Take a ...
Travis Kelce injury update hours before Chiefs’ AFC Championship Game vs. Bengals
Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce popped up on the injury report earlier this week when he suffered a back injury at practice. Kelce was officially ruled as questionable, and FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer said Sunday he’s a game-time decision for the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
49ers QB Brock Purdy’s elbow injury leads to Josh Johnson time in NFC Championship Game vs. Eagles
The NFC Championship isn’t off to a pleasant start for Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers fell behind 7-0 early after the Philadelphia Eagles marched down the field for a touchdown, and then quarterback Brock Purdy suffered an elbow injury after getting sacked by Haason Reddick and losing a fumble. Purdy is […] The post 49ers QB Brock Purdy’s elbow injury leads to Josh Johnson time in NFC Championship Game vs. Eagles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
