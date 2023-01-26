Read full article on original website
7-Eleven in Austin plays highbrow opera music to drive homeless people awayBrenna TempleAustin, TX
Attention coffee lovers: Australian-based café selling award-winning coffee at $150 a cupAmarie M.Austin, TX
G.J. Kinne Won't Last Long As Texas State Football CoachFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
8 Austin Apartments That Are Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyAustin, TX
Man Sentenced to Federal Prison For Falsifying Gambling WinningsTaxBuzzAustin, TX
Efforts to save and preserve Palm School: 'This was sacred grounds'
AUSTIN, Texas — Travis County leaders are revisiting the future of the historic Palm School in Downtown Austin. This last week, County leaders discussed preserving the space while making it profitable at the same time. County members have made plans to preserve the building since 2019, but halted during the pandemic.
ECHO completes first count of Austin’s homeless population since 2020
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Volunteers with the Ending Community Homelessness Coalition (ECHO) early Saturday morning completed the first official census of the homeless population in the Austin and Travis County area in three years. The effort is intended to understand how many people might be without shelter on any given night in Austin. ECHO uses the […]
Austin denies proposed design for the tallest tower in Texas
Austin's design commission was not satisfied with the plans.
Plan to house senior homeless with disabilities in Northwest Austin revealed with pushback
AUSTIN, Texas - The new organization taking over a controversial property intended to help house the homeless in Northwest Austin presented their plan to neighbors on Wednesday. Some living near the old Candlewood Suites on Pecan Park Boulevard still have concerns about neighborhood safety after unwanted visitors were found on...
UPDATE: Former McCoy Elementary Site to be Developed into Retail and Multi-Family Residential
Plans to develop the former McCoy Elementary School into a mixed commercial and residential project are still underway as Partners Development, a commercial real estate firm based in Houston, received a zoning map amendment providing approval for planned unit development zoning from City Council at the Oct. 11 meeting. According...
A billionaire's luxury development clashes with conservationists
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A billionaire seeking to build a resort with luxury homes in the Texas Hill Country is facing off against neighbors opposed to development on environmental grounds, highlighting the growing tensions as the region's economic surge fuels a boom outside Austin.
EastGroup to potentially redevelop Round Rock property with $10M investment
The property at 350 Texas Ave., Round Rock, is home to an Oncor Electric Delivery facility. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) EastGroup could make a $10 million investment to redevelop a Round Rock property, recently filed permits show. EastGroup Properties Vice President David Hicks confirmed the company owns the property located at...
Musk’s potential plan to build homes for workforce could be a first in Texas
If the company did, in fact, team up with home developers to create a housing development in Bastrop County for his Central Texas Workforce, it is a rare move but not unheard of.
Work to continue on Austin's Bergstrom Spur Trail
A 6.5-mile bicycle and pedestrian trail will run through an abandoned rail corridor from Vinson Drive to US 183. The city of Austin’s Urban Trails Program is making progress on the Bergstrom Spur Trail, a 6.5-mile bicycle and pedestrian trail that will run through an abandoned rail corridor from Vinson Drive to US 183.
2 Austin suburbs cash in among the richest places in Texas for 2023
Central Texans wanting a glimpse into the lives of the 1 percent won't have to travel far to get a peek. Lakeway has been renamed the fifth richest place in Texas for 2023 in a recent study. Southlake, in the DFW, took the top spot, reprising its past success.HomeSnacks.com has been ranking cities, neighborhoods, counties, and states across America for more than five years, using data from the Census Bureau, OpenStreetMaps, the FBI, and other sources. For this year's study, released January 18, the website compared 355 cities with populations of at least 5,000 people to determine where "the richest...
A Westlake Hills Home Undergoes Extensive Remodel from Blair Burton Interiors
The decades-old foundation is about the only thing that remains as the one-story house is transformed into a five-bedroom space. In the heart of Westlake Hills, a newly re-designed home showcases the difference and modernization a complete remodel on an existing foundation can make. New walls, new bricks, new almost everything helped transform a one-story into a two-story almost 6,500-square-foot home, all on the home’s pre-existing 1960s concrete base.
Delicious Tamales to Open North Austin Store
Delicious Tamales is “the leading manufacturer of tamales in San Antonio, selling more than 2.1 million each year, which translates to 70 dozen tamales produced every 2 minutes from its 30,000-square-foot factory.”
ECHO count of homeless population happening Friday for first time since 2020
Volunteers with the Ending Community Homelessness Coalition (ECHO) will traverse the city Friday night passing out care packages and hand counting the number of people experiencing homelessness in Austin.
The "world's rudest" diner is coming to Austin, plus more top stories
Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.1. A diner with the "world's rudest service" is coming to Austin...like, whenever. Karen’s Diner provides the worst service for the best experience, at least according to cheeky clientele who appreciate the campy comedy of a long-suffering server.2. Award-winning New York pub brings Irish hospitality to Austin's Sixth Street. The Dead Rabbit pub is bringing Ireland to Texas, opening a new location in downtown Austin. 3. Where to see the once-in-recorded-history green...
Southwest Bypass extension expected to be complete by summer
Once completed, the two-lane Southwest Bypass will connect from I-35 to SH 29. (Courtesy Williamson County) Williamson County officials are expecting the final phase of the Southwest Bypass extension to be complete by this summer. The project to extend the two-lane road from Wolf Ranch Parkway to Hwy. 29 has been expanded to include a 10-foot-wide shared-use path.
The mystery of the north Austin scarecrows remains unsolved
According to Reddit users, the scarecrows were placed on, or around, Jan. 21 underneath the US-183 Highway, where it intersects with the MoPac Expressway. Many had theories of why the enigmatic figures were situated near this busy road, but no one on the thread could be certain
Let’s Take a Look at the Stunning & Oldest Standing Mansion in Texas
If you love history, this is for you. If you love architecture this is definitely for you. If you love history, architecture, and Texas you are about to lose your mind. The Seaquist House, located west of Austin, TX, is the oldest standing mansion in the Lone Star State, and she's beauty.
Texas lawmakers hope their effort could stop catalytic converter thefts
Texas falls only behind California for the highest number of catalytic convertor theft claims, according to the insurance company.
Home owned by Chris Beard’s company in Austin neighborhood is up for sale
The listing for 1901 Vista Lane in the Tarrytown neighborhood is with Austin real estate brokerage Moreland Properties. According to Travis County tax records, the home's owner is Baseline Group LLC, which is the name of Beard's company that the university included in his contract. It's the same address included in the Austin Police Department arrest affidavit where an alleged assault took place Dec. 12 that led to Beard's arrest. Beard faces a charge of assault by strangulation, family violence, and is set to have a hearing Feb. 2 in Travis County Court.
$57 million Academic Support Center project underway in Hays CISD
The Hays CISD central office, located at 21003 I-35, Kyle, will undergo renovations and construction to accommodate the district's growth. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) The Kyle Planning and Zoning Commission approved a conditional-use permit Jan. 24 for the construction of the new Hays CISD Academic Support Center, which will be located next to the central office at 21003 I-35, Kyle. The growth in enrollment in HCISD is also reflected in the growth of district employees, who will benefit from this new facility as faculty are spread throughout multiple buildings and campuses.
