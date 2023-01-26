ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KVUE

Efforts to save and preserve Palm School: 'This was sacred grounds'

AUSTIN, Texas — Travis County leaders are revisiting the future of the historic Palm School in Downtown Austin. This last week, County leaders discussed preserving the space while making it profitable at the same time. County members have made plans to preserve the building since 2019, but halted during the pandemic.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

ECHO completes first count of Austin’s homeless population since 2020

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Volunteers with the Ending Community Homelessness Coalition (ECHO) early Saturday morning completed the first official census of the homeless population in the Austin and Travis County area in three years.  The effort is intended to understand how many people might be without shelter on any given night in Austin. ECHO uses the […]
AUSTIN, TX
Houston Chronicle

A billionaire's luxury development clashes with conservationists

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A billionaire seeking to build a resort with luxury homes in the Texas Hill Country is facing off against neighbors opposed to development on environmental grounds, highlighting the growing tensions as the region's economic surge fuels a boom outside Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Work to continue on Austin's Bergstrom Spur Trail

A 6.5-mile bicycle and pedestrian trail will run through an abandoned rail corridor from Vinson Drive to US 183. The city of Austin’s Urban Trails Program is making progress on the Bergstrom Spur Trail, a 6.5-mile bicycle and pedestrian trail that will run through an abandoned rail corridor from Vinson Drive to US 183.
AUSTIN, TX
CultureMap Austin

2 Austin suburbs cash in among the richest places in Texas for 2023

Central Texans wanting a glimpse into the lives of the 1 percent won't have to travel far to get a peek. Lakeway has been renamed the fifth richest place in Texas for 2023 in a recent study. Southlake, in the DFW, took the top spot, reprising its past success.HomeSnacks.com has been ranking cities, neighborhoods, counties, and states across America for more than five years, using data from the Census Bureau, OpenStreetMaps, the FBI, and other sources. For this year's study, released January 18, the website compared 355 cities with populations of at least 5,000 people to determine where "the richest...
AUSTIN, TX
tribeza.com

A Westlake Hills Home Undergoes Extensive Remodel from Blair Burton Interiors

The decades-old foundation is about the only thing that remains as the one-story house is transformed into a five-bedroom space. In the heart of Westlake Hills, a newly re-designed home showcases the difference and modernization a complete remodel on an existing foundation can make. New walls, new bricks, new almost everything helped transform a one-story into a two-story almost 6,500-square-foot home, all on the home’s pre-existing 1960s concrete base.
AUSTIN, TX
CultureMap Austin

The "world's rudest" diner is coming to Austin, plus more top stories

Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.1. A diner with the "world's rudest service" is coming to Austin...like, whenever. Karen’s Diner provides the worst service for the best experience, at least according to cheeky clientele who appreciate the campy comedy of a long-suffering server.2. Award-winning New York pub brings Irish hospitality to Austin's Sixth Street. The Dead Rabbit pub is bringing Ireland to Texas, opening a new location in downtown Austin. 3. Where to see the once-in-recorded-history green...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

The mystery of the north Austin scarecrows remains unsolved

According to Reddit users, the scarecrows were placed on, or around, Jan. 21 underneath the US-183 Highway, where it intersects with the MoPac Expressway. Many had theories of why the enigmatic figures were situated near this busy road, but no one on the thread could be certain
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Home owned by Chris Beard’s company in Austin neighborhood is up for sale

The listing for 1901 Vista Lane in the Tarrytown neighborhood is with Austin real estate brokerage Moreland Properties. According to Travis County tax records, the home's owner is Baseline Group LLC, which is the name of Beard's company that the university included in his contract. It's the same address included in the Austin Police Department arrest affidavit where an alleged assault took place Dec. 12 that led to Beard's arrest. Beard faces a charge of assault by strangulation, family violence, and is set to have a hearing Feb. 2 in Travis County Court.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

$57 million Academic Support Center project underway in Hays CISD

The Hays CISD central office, located at 21003 I-35, Kyle, will undergo renovations and construction to accommodate the district's growth. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) The Kyle Planning and Zoning Commission approved a conditional-use permit Jan. 24 for the construction of the new Hays CISD Academic Support Center, which will be located next to the central office at 21003 I-35, Kyle. The growth in enrollment in HCISD is also reflected in the growth of district employees, who will benefit from this new facility as faculty are spread throughout multiple buildings and campuses.
KYLE, TX
CultureMap Austin

CultureMap Austin

Austin, TX
CultureMap Austin is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.

