ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

Comments / 1

Related
thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news

When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
CINCINNATI, OH
FanSided

Cincinnati mayor made ‘Burrowhead’ instantly lame

The mayor of Cincinnati tried to drop a “Burrowhead” joke in a city council meeting and it somehow made the Joe Burrow-Arrowhead wordplay even worse. The matchup between the Bengals and the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game has generated plenty of excitement over the prospect of a heated rematch. It’s also spread the term “Burrowhead,” for better or worse.
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Rob Gronkowski could be open to 2023 return

Rob Gronkowski has maintained that he is retired once and for all after taking the entire 2022 season off from the NFL, but few seem to believe him. The latest report on his future suggests there is a good reason for that. Gronkowski has left the door open for a 2023 return and told the... The post Report: Rob Gronkowski could be open to 2023 return appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TAMPA, FL
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to horrible Joey Bosa heckler situation

Los Angeles Chargers star defensive lineman Joey Bosa traveled to Eastern Pennsylvania on Sunday to support his brother, San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa, in the NFC Championship against the Philadelphia Eagles. Eagles fans noticed Bosa standing outside Lincoln Bank Stadium before the game and couldn’t resist heckling the star who had already got Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Joey Bosa heckler situation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Travis Kelce has significant injury concern for AFC Championship

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce apparently has a real injury concern heading into Sunday’s AFC Championship. Kelce appeared on the injury report Friday with a back issue, and while he was listed as questionable, there seemed to be little doubt that he would play. Multiple reports Sunday, however, suggested that there were real... The post Travis Kelce has significant injury concern for AFC Championship appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

New Patrick Mahomes video will have Chiefs Kingdom celebrating

New Patrick Mahomes video will have Chiefs Kingdom celebrating. We’re just hours away from kick-off for the AFC Championship Game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals and Chiefs fans have been slightly on edge when it comes to the health of quarterback Patrick Mahomes but it looks like they can breathe a sigh of relief.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Bill Parcells Has Honest Comment About Dolphins Quarterback Situation

Hall of Fame head coach Bill Parcells recently offered his thoughts on the Dolphins. Let's just say he's a bit concerned about their quarterback situation.  Parcells thought Tua Tagovailoa looked good "from time to time" this season. The issue, however, is that he has been unable to stay ...
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Buccaneers to interview high-profile OC candidate

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have set up an interview with a high-profile offensive coordinator candidate, and it is one with some previous experience with the organization. The Buccaneers have scheduled an interview with Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken, according to Jenna Laine of ESPN. Monken is a potential replacement for Byron Leftwich, who was let... The post Report: Buccaneers to interview high-profile OC candidate appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

Yankees get great injury news on a key player

DJ LeMahieu was a huge missing piece during last year’s playoffs. It sounds like he’ll be near full strength to start the season. New York Yankees fans will point to injury luck as one of the main reasons the team has been held back from success in the last several years. In reality, the team has probably faced an equal share of injury obstacles that should be expected throughout the grind of a 162-game season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

FanSided

305K+
Followers
605K+
Post
158M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy