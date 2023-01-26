ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Knicks attempting to package Cam Reddish, Evan Fournier in trade

The NBA trade deadline is just under two weeks away, and the New York Knicks are expected to be major players in the trade market. The Knicks currently sit in seventh place in the Eastern Conference standings at 26-23 but are just three games out of fifth place. With 33 games left and the league's hardest remaining schedule, the Knicks are seeking roster upgrades to bolster their efforts to earn a top-six seed in the East. The six spot is key, of course, because the top six teams in each conference avoid the play-in tournament.
Knicks looking to reunite with 1 player from playoff run?

Report: Knicks 'believed to covet' reunion with former player via trade

The New York Knicks may be trying to reverse time a bit at this season’s trade deadline. Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus reported on Thursday that the Knicks, who are looking to trade Cam Reddish, are "believed to covet" Dallas Mavericks guard Reggie Bullock in a potential Reddish deal. Reddish will become a restricted free agent after the season, and Bullock has a non-guaranteed contract for 2023-24.
Former Philadelphia Phillies All Star Cole Hamels draws interest

Although it has been three years since former Philadelphia Phillies All Star Cole Hamels has been a consistent presence on a major league mound. That may change soon. Hamels was one of three former major league pitchers to have a showcase on Friday afternoon, joining Derek Holland and Kyle Crick. According to Jon Heyman, Hamels in particular looked “insanely good” and is expected to draw significant interest.
NBA world reacts to James Dolan’s Knicks sale comments

When you look at the many reasons why the New York Knicks and New York Rangers haven’t won a championship since 1973 and 1994, respectively, the answer usually circles back to ownership or, more specifically, James Dolan. Many believe that in order for one of those franchises to eventually...
Brooklyn Nets Shopping Joe Harris, Seth Curry, Patty Mills

The Brooklyn Nets had about as bad of a start to an NBA season as a team could. They parted ways with head coach Steve Nash after seven games, and All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving served an eight-game suspension for anti-Semitic media shared on his Twitter account. The team is...
