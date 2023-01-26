Animal not euthanized on Jan. 26, now believed deceased in ocean. A new release by the North Carolina Aquarium on Roanoke Island says that the juvenile sei whale reported to have been euthanized in Kitty Hawk on Jan. 26 was actually still alive at that point. The new information, provided on Jan. 27, concludes that the whale was apparently washed out to sea overnight, and “it is likely that the animal is now deceased and may wash up in the next few days along the Outer Banks.”

KITTY HAWK, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO