Lexington, NC

macaronikid.com

2023 North Carolina Travel Bucket List

Lately, it feels like air travel has just become so cumbersome. But we know that North Carolina is a treasure trove of adventure! If you're starting to plan your 2023 travel and want to stick close to hom, North Carolina is a great destination for travelers of all kinds! Here are some of the best places to visit in our beautiful state:
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
musicfestnews.com

Brown Eyed Women: “We’ve got North Carolina on our minds!”

Brown Eyed Women: “We’ve got North Carolina on our minds!”. Indeed they do! The six-woman juggernaut known as Brown Eyed Women have gathered again, this time for three dates in North Carolina at the beginning of February: High Rock Outfitters in Lexington, Salvage Station in Asheville, and The Pour House Music Hall & Record Shop in Raleigh. In March, they’ve got a pop-up show at Sunrise Sand in Fort Pierce followed by a beautiful private event in Boca Raton.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

10 of the best restaurants in the Piedmont Triad

(WGHP) — North Carolinians love to eat! The new year provides a new opportunity to try new things and explore. Without further ado, these are 10 of the highest-rated restaurants on Yelp in the Piedmont Triad in no particular order. *** Blue Denim 217 South Elm Street, Greensboro, NC 27401 DINNER & DRINKS MENU | […]
GREENSBORO, NC
asheville.com

What Are the Odds of a Casino in Asheville?

Written by Sally Kestin and Zane Meyer-Thornton, Asheville Watchdog. North Carolina can support as many as nine Las Vegas-style casinos with gambling throughout the state, including one in the Asheville area, according to a report commissioned by the General Assembly. The new casinos would be in addition to the three...
ASHEVILLE, NC
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in the Charlotte Area

If you’re looking for a great spot to get away from it all and explore the depths of nature, look no further than the Charlotte area. With its numerous lakes and the activities these bodies of water offer, Charlotte is a great spot to cool off during the summer. But have you ever wondered which of these lakes is the deepest? The answer is no other than the beautiful Lake Norman.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Carolina

Earthquake confirmed in North Carolina

BOONE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported a 1.8 magnitude earthquake in North Carolina on Saturday morning. Officials said the earthquake hit at around 4:09 a.m. about 13.4 miles east north east of Boone, North Carolina with a depth of 3 kilometers.
BOONE, NC
WRAL

New & Exciting at the North Carolina Estuarium

The North Carolina Estuarium has been working on updates and has some exciting things planned for 2023! If you’re not familiar with the Estuarium, it is the world’s first of its kind, and one of North Carolina’s most innovative environmental centers that celebrates our estuary and coastal waterways.
The Daily South

Experience North Carolina’s Secret Winter Season

It’s little wonder why western North Carolina’s mountain towns seduce us in the spring, summer, and fall with their siren calls of blooming dogwoods, mild temperatures, and brilliant foliage. The real mystery is why we tend to neglect these same places in the colder months, when there’s a singular allure that blankets the region like a dusting of pure snow. Yes, you’ll likely have to layer up for outdoor adventures, but this is a corner of the South that’s mastered the restorative art of cozy. Here’s how to spend a winter weekend in Highlands or Cashiers, where you’re sure to find a warm welcome even when it feels chilly outside.
HIGHLANDS, NC
FOX8 News

New movie theater, Habit Burger among businesses coming to Brassfield Shopping Center in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Big businesses are coming to a centrally located Greensboro shopping center soon. Brassfield Shopping Center, at the corner of Battleground Avenue and New Garden Road in Greensboro, will soon have multiple new businesses calling it home. The old Brassfield movie theater, once operated by Cinemark, will be filled by North Carolina-based […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

How young is too young to babysit in North Carolina?

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Did you know that about 20 states have set a minimum age for a young person to babysit outside his or her residence? Would you be surprised to know that only one state where there is a minimum age sets that limit younger than is suggested in North Carolina? And would […]
GREENSBORO, NC
Kennardo G. James

This NC City Was Named One of the “Best Cities for Beer Drinkers” - Here's Why

For many individuals, there is nothing more refreshing than a cold mug of beer - especially after a long day. With so many different kinds of beers to choose from, there is something for just about anyone who is an avid beer drinker. Some cities in America are more well-known for beer than others, and according to one major publication - one city in NC was named one of the "Best Cities for Beer Drinkers" in America! In this article, we will take a look at which city in NC made the list, why they made it, as well as look at other cities that made the list!
ASHEVILLE, NC

