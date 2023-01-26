Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
Winter BrewFest returns to Missoula this February
MISSOULA, Mont. — The 12th annual Winter BrewFest returns to the Garden City with music, food trucks and spirits. This year, there will be more than 40 taps of Montana craft beers, ciders and seltzers. The event features food trucks, burn barrels, a wine and mimosa bar and a...
NBCMontana
Historical Museum at Fort Missoula to host community fashion show
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Historical Museum at Fort Missoula will host a community fashion show called History Head to Toe. The event celebrates the stories told by clothing from centuries of the past. Tickets for the event are on sale now. HMFM released the following information:. This Community Fashion...
NBCMontana
UM to host documentary screening in honor of N7 week
MISSOULA, Mont. — The University of Montana will host a documentary screening in honor of the inaugural N7 weekend festivities. "The House that Rob Built" was produced by a former Lady Griz player, Megan Harrington and focuses on the the career of Robin Selvig and his influence on Native American women.
NBCMontana
Polar Plunge at riverside park canceled
MISSOULA, Mont. — Lake County Search and Rescue announced that the Polar Plunge at riverside park is canceled due to poor weather conditions. Special Olympics MT will reschedule the event. Lake County Search and Rescue put out the following.
NBCMontana
Missoula nonprofit achieves accreditation
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula nonprofit AniMeals achieved accreditation by the BBB Wise Giving Alliance for meeting key standards of board oversight, finances, results reporting and fundraising appeals. The accreditation signifies that AniMeals is deserving of donor trust because of their well-run organization.
NBCMontana
Lost Trail Ski Area to close due to cold snap
MISSOULA, Mont. — Lost Trail Ski Area announced it will be closed this Sunday and Monday. The ski area posted on Facebook, stating it will close "due to extreme cold weather." However, the ski area will open on Thursday, Feb. 2, with tons of fresh power for skiers. Officials...
NBCMontana
Center at UM helps Native children, communities overcome trauma
MISSOULA, Mont. — A center at the University of Montana is helping Native American children and communities overcome trauma. The center is housed within UM's college of education and funding comes from federal grants. UM released the following information:. When asked about historic trauma among members of her Oklahoma...
NBCMontana
Through with Chew Week aims to educate those who use tobacco
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula City County Public Health Department will host Through with Chew Week this February to educate Montanans about the health risks of smokeless tobacco and benefits of quitting. The week of Feb. 19-25 will be dedicating to raising awareness about the dangers of chew. MCCPHD...
Black bears, orphaned cubs being seen in Western Montana
The Missoula Bears Facebook page recently posted that there are several black bears and orphaned cubs in the Missoula area.
montanarightnow.com
Multiple crashes reported on different parts of I-90 in Montana Friday night
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Crashes on different parts of I-90 across Montana are delaying traffic Friday night. Travelers can expect to see delays around mile markers 115 near Missoula, 197 near Deer Lodge, 299 near Bozeman and 334 near Livingston. Outside of Missoula, road conditions on I-90 are reported to be...
Favorite Missoula Gym Closing It’s Doors. All Equipment For Sale
One of Missoula's fitness institutions will be closing its doors for good, but their loss might be your gain. When I first moved to Missoula around 2004 one of the first things I did was search out a local, affordable gym. Something clean, close, and had late hours. I was extremely pleased when I found Gold's Gym. It was conveniently located right off Reserve street, only minutes away from my work. They had an incredible promotion going on at the time. I signed up with no contract, extra fees, or high-pressure sales for $20 a month. Yes, $20 a month. I held that membership for over 10 years before moving and my price never changed. Then when I moved back, they gave me back the exact same deal. That's unheard of. The real sale for me was they were open 24 hours. I like working out when it's empty, late at night, and all the machines and weight racks are open.
NBCMontana
Local school nurse receives grant from DPHHS
MISSOULA, Mont. — A local school nurse received a $1,000 Department of Public Health and Human Services school health grant to contribute to staff CPR and first aid training in the Whitehall School District. Registered nurse Krista Glaus provides nursing services to the Whitehall School District and was among...
NBCMontana
Community supports Sentinel High teacher after accident
MISSOULA, Mont. — Community members set up a GoFundMe to help a Sentinel High School teacher who was hit by a vehicle the night of Jan. 15. Lori Messenger suffered broken ribs, ankle and spinal injuries in the accident. She was transferred to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. The...
NBCMontana
3 Missoula businesses close their doors
MISSOULA, Mont. — Tough times are hitting home for several Missoula businesses. The popular chain restaurant Red Robin located within Missoula's Southgate Mall closed in November due to a staffing shortage. Franchise developer and owner Jake Jones said the closure would remain in place until they could hire and...
bitterrootstar.com
Funds being raised to help family of accident victim
Riley Lanes, who graduated from Stevensville High School last year, was in a car accident Sunday night between Lolo and Missoula which took the life of his girlfriend, 18-year-old Maria Atkins of Missoula. Riley’s family is raising funds to help Maria’s parents with funeral expenses. According to Riley’s mother, Maria’s family hadn’t lived in Montana very long so they don’t have many community contacts. Here is the link to the gofundme site that has been set up to help the family:
NBCMontana
Lady Griz takes win against Portland State during Nike N7 game
MISSOULA, Mont. — The University of Montana hosted its first of two Nike N7 basketball games at the Adams Center Saturday afternoon. The Lady Griz kicked off the game against Portland State at the Dahlberg Arena at 2 p.m. The Lady Griz wore special turquoise uniforms and a specialty...
NBCMontana
MDT seeks public comment on resurfacing I-90 near St. Regis, Superior
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation is seeking public comment on a proposal to resurface two segments of Interstate 90 near St. Regis and Superior. The proposal calls for a chip seal and upgraded pavement markings. MDT released the following information:. The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT)...
NBCMontana
Avalanche warning issued for Bridger, Northern Madison and Northern Gallatin ranges
MISSOULA, Mont. — An avalanche warning has been issued for the Bridger, Northern Madison and Northern Gallatin ranges. Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center issued the following statement:. "Heavy snowfall and strong winds are creating very dangerous avalanche conditions. Natural and human triggered avalanches are likely. Avalanche terrain and avalanche...
NBCMontana
DEQ seeks public comment on mining permit for Marvin Rehbein Gravel pit site
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Environmental Quality is seeking public comment on an environmental assessment draft for the Marvin Rehbein Gravel Pit site on the Flathead Reservation. The opencut mining permit application would allow gravel to be mined on the over 157-acre site near Arlee in Lake...
Missoula Woman Drives Into Oncoming Traffic Multiple Times
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 22nd, 2023, at around 5:05 p.m., a Missoula Police Department officer observed a gold sedan traveling westbound on 39th Street without a front license plate. The officer also noticed that the female driver was not wearing her seat belt. At this time, it began lightly snowing and the roads were getting slick. The officer pulled out into traffic to initiate a traffic stop on the driver.
